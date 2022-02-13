 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: Adventures in Dating   (fark.com) divider line
9
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

50 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2022 at 9:00 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dating? What is this dating you speak of?
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many years ago when I lived in Austin, Texas (which makes it all make sense now), a gentleman showed up to pick me up on a Segway. Having no idea how that would work, we agreed that I would just drive and meet him there. He spent our time together discussing his plan to make light-up glasses be the next big thing, then paid for his part of our meal with a few rolls of quarters. I just used a card.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Many years ago when I lived in Austin, Texas (which makes it all make sense now), a gentleman showed up to pick me up on a Segway. Having no idea how that would work, we agreed that I would just drive and meet him there. He spent our time together discussing his plan to make light-up glasses be the next big thing, then paid for his part of our meal with a few rolls of quarters. I just used a card.


I Googled "Segway" and they were first released to market in 2001. Where did 20 years go?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, yeah. And that wasn't my first username here.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gilatrout: Dating? What is this dating you speak of?


It's a way of using radioactive isotopes and sometimes their decay products to estimate the age of a sample.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Adult dating suuuuccccckkkkksssss.

After I got divorced and started dating, I had one woman ask me to buy groceries for her on our first (and only) date. I did get a few bags of essentials for her, then blocked her number.
.
 
NoGods
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wademh: gilatrout: Dating? What is this dating you speak of?

It's a way of using radioactive isotopes and sometimes their decay products to estimate the age of a sample.


That is definitely what Unobtanium just did.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You mean that thing where women pretend to like you for a couple hours to get a free meal?

Hard pass
 
odinsposse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In freshman orientation in college I met a girl and we hit it off. She had a boyfriend but we were friends since we working in the same major so we had a couple of classes in common and I saw her every so often at parties. One day after class we were chatting and she offered to make me dinner. I went over to her place and we talked about classes, the boyfriend she had dumped, and the girl I was dating at the time. We ate dinner and I went home. It was only afterwards that I put together that she made dinner, her roommate was out for the evening, she was recently single, and realized I had been on a date.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gilatrout: Dating? What is this dating you speak of?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.