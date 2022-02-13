 Skip to content
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It is a Superb Owl.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Superb bowel movement
 
smeag0l
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Superb Owl is the dumbest meme the internet ever invented.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Superb Owl is the dumbest meme the internet ever invented.


This comment is sus. Not poggers. Sussy baka.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Superb Owl is the dumbest meme the internet ever invented.


But still not as dumb as not letting people use the name of your big event because free advertising is bad or something
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Read the article (I know, put your pitchforks down) because I don't actually know where "superb owl" originated.

Was it a CNN headline or chyron or something?
 
