(Yahoo)   After spending a fortune on artificial snow, Olympic events are now being delayed due to too much real snow   (ca.sports.yahoo.com) divider line
21
Porous Horace
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Worse than snow is snew.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Worse than snow is snew.


I snew you'd say that.
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Best use of the tag.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stupid sexy Flanders.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Olympics is always an expensive shiatshow. They seem unnecessary at this point, a waste of time and money.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BadReligion: The Olympics is always an expensive shiatshow. They seem unnecessary at this point, a waste of time and money.


Seems like they could do it at the same place every year where it was intended, in Greece. Stop ruining all these cities around the world by building structures that will be abandoned and never used again.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AK_Mabuhay: Porous Horace: Worse than snow is snew.

I snew you'd say that.


Death by snew snew?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Do they not have grooming machines? Even my 100ft vertical rise local rail park has a groomer.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Worse than snow is snew.


What's snew?

/volley
//set
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In related news, hockey is post-poned because the ice is too cold.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sonnuvah: Porous Horace: Worse than snow is snew.

What's snew?

/volley
//set


It's like updog.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AK_Mabuhay: BadReligion: The Olympics is always an expensive shiatshow. They seem unnecessary at this point, a waste of time and money.

Seems like they could do it at the same place every year where it was intended, in Greece. Stop ruining all these cities around the world by building structures that will be abandoned and never used again.


Or just do a small number of cities...4 for the summer games, and 4 for winter.

L.A. would be one of the 4 for the summer games since they already have the facilities.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: AK_Mabuhay: BadReligion: The Olympics is always an expensive shiatshow. They seem unnecessary at this point, a waste of time and money.

Seems like they could do it at the same place every year where it was intended, in Greece. Stop ruining all these cities around the world by building structures that will be abandoned and never used again.

Or just do a small number of cities...4 for the summer games, and 4 for winter.

L.A. would be one of the 4 for the summer games since they already have the facilities.


That seems like a logical, practical solution.  They'll never go for it, but I like your thinking.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AK_Mabuhay: The_Sponge: AK_Mabuhay: BadReligion: The Olympics is always an expensive shiatshow. They seem unnecessary at this point, a waste of time and money.

Seems like they could do it at the same place every year where it was intended, in Greece. Stop ruining all these cities around the world by building structures that will be abandoned and never used again.

Or just do a small number of cities...4 for the summer games, and 4 for winter.

L.A. would be one of the 4 for the summer games since they already have the facilities.

That seems like a logical, practical solution.  They'll never go for it, but I like your thinking.


L.A. is hosting in 2028.
 
morg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good? I guess. We ridicule for too little snow and now for too much. I remember an olympics where only a few guys made it down the mogul course. It was whiteout and the cameras lost touch for a long time on each run, didn't even know if someone spilled which was happening a lot. This might have been in the 80s.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The snow sculpting competition can now commence.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: AK_Mabuhay: The_Sponge: AK_Mabuhay: BadReligion: The Olympics is always an expensive shiatshow. They seem unnecessary at this point, a waste of time and money.

Seems like they could do it at the same place every year where it was intended, in Greece. Stop ruining all these cities around the world by building structures that will be abandoned and never used again.

Or just do a small number of cities...4 for the summer games, and 4 for winter.

L.A. would be one of the 4 for the summer games since they already have the facilities.

That seems like a logical, practical solution.  They'll never go for it, but I like your thinking.

L.A. is hosting in 2028.


Again?
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AK_Mabuhay: BadReligion: The Olympics is always an expensive shiatshow. They seem unnecessary at this point, a waste of time and money.

Seems like they could do it at the same place every year where it was intended, in Greece. Stop ruining all these cities around the world by building structures that will be abandoned and never used again.


but how will all the grifters at the IOC get their endless cut of bribes/hookers/booze/drugs/travel comps?  Think of all the poor jagoffs who will need to cut back on living all expense paid all day every day by potential hosting countries.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: cyberspacedout: AK_Mabuhay: The_Sponge: AK_Mabuhay: BadReligion: The Olympics is always an expensive shiatshow. They seem unnecessary at this point, a waste of time and money.

Seems like they could do it at the same place every year where it was intended, in Greece. Stop ruining all these cities around the world by building structures that will be abandoned and never used again.

Or just do a small number of cities...4 for the summer games, and 4 for winter.

L.A. would be one of the 4 for the summer games since they already have the facilities.

That seems like a logical, practical solution.  They'll never go for it, but I like your thinking.

L.A. is hosting in 2028.

Again?


Lulz.

I still remember watching the Summer Olympics in '84 with my parents when I was 5.

While watching wrestling, I was disappointed that it was nothing like pro wrestling.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The_Sponge: studebaker hoch: cyberspacedout: AK_Mabuhay: The_Sponge: AK_Mabuhay: BadReligion: The Olympics is always an expensive shiatshow. They seem unnecessary at this point, a waste of time and money.

Seems like they could do it at the same place every year where it was intended, in Greece. Stop ruining all these cities around the world by building structures that will be abandoned and never used again.

Or just do a small number of cities...4 for the summer games, and 4 for winter.

L.A. would be one of the 4 for the summer games since they already have the facilities.

That seems like a logical, practical solution.  They'll never go for it, but I like your thinking.

L.A. is hosting in 2028.

Again?

Lulz.

I still remember watching the Summer Olympics in '84 with my parents when I was 5.

While watching wrestling, I was disappointed that it was nothing like pro wrestling.


Bet you were confused when there wasn't a ring and Ricky the Dragon Steamboat didn't make an appearance
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The_Sponge: While watching wrestling, I was disappointed that it was nothing like pro wrestling.


I don't think the Pile Driver is legal in Olympic competition.
 
