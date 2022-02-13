 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Onion AV Club)   Ratings for the Winter Olympics hit the slopes   (avclub.com) divider line
16
    More: Fail, United States, Winter Olympic Games, Olympic Games, Summer Olympic Games, 2014 Winter Olympics, ratings numbers NBC, 2022 Winter Olympics, time zone difference  
•       •       •

330 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 13 Feb 2022 at 5:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The further we get from only having three channels, the more the Olympics become just something else on TV.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The time zone difference means NBC has 12 hours to modify something live into something more like "reality television"
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Before I read this article I need a lengthy summary of the writer's life for a few minutes. Did he have any dreams when he was a child? Any family tragedies? Success against adversity? What friends and family does he have watching, and can I see them?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Does subby think "hitting the slopes" means "wipe out" or something else bad?
 
Magnus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Before I read this article I need a lengthy summary of the writer's life for a few minutes. Did he have any dreams when he was a child? Any family tragedies? Success against adversity? What friends and family does he have watching, and can I see them?


"It was never easy for me. I was born a poor black child. I remember the days, sittin' on the porch with my family, singin' and dancin' down in Mississippi" - The Writer of TFA
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NBC can always fall back on live coverage of the winter war in Ukraine starting next week
 
natural316
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The only time I've ever given a frog's fat arse about the Olympics was the Barcelona 92 dream team
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: NBC can always fall back on live coverage of the winter war in Ukraine starting next week


Nah. CNN has the broadcast rights for all wars through 2047.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The last time I recall watching more than just a fleeting moment of a random event at the Olympics was Lillehammer 94.

/Also had the game on Genesis that I'd play against my dad.
//I remember the game more than anything else
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Does subby think "hitting the slopes" means "wipe out" or something else bad?


I thought he was being racist.

/Then again, I've been on Fark too long. I've...seen things.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Ed Willy: NBC can always fall back on live coverage of the winter war in Ukraine starting next week

Nah. CNN has the broadcast rights for all wars through 2047.


Nah, they sublicensed some of those rights in favor of missing plane rights.
 
robodog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: The time zone difference means NBC has 12 hours to modify something live into something more like "reality television"


I picked up a one month sub to ProtonVPN and have been using the CBC GEM app that I sideloaded on my Chromecast w/GoogleTV, minimal ads and on-demand streaming of every event not just the crap show NBC produces with a few minutes of highlights of the events that Americans did well in.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Does subby think "hitting the slopes" means "wipe out" or something else bad?


He probably thinks there are downward slopes in the ratings graph and downward slopes in skiing.


To the greater topic: they present them rather poorly.

On curling the other day they cut to commercial and come back to what must have been just after some incredible plays. Why not just go to a delay?  It's midnight by me and they think what, I need accurate to the minute presentation?

The same happened a bit with the slalom, and the announcers were obnoxious too, just bagging on the Olympians.

I'm not a sports baller to begin with, but even the guys I was watching with who get into it agreed that's stupid.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Timezones, China hosting, NHL not participating... Take your pick.
Entertainment saturation doesn't help, either.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Nah. CNN has the broadcast rights for all wars through 2047.


I don't mind about the war. That's one of the things I like to watch - if it's a war going on.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder how many of the commentators are actually in China on NBC's dime and how many of them are sitting in a booth in Secaucus watching the video coverage, because my God they must have a small army there.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.