Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Rocks 2

Description: Big ones, little ones, mountains, cliffs, pebbles, minerals. Difficulty: Not used in any kind of construction or (human) sculpture.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pictures do not do justice to the massively hugeness of the Carlsbad Caverns. There is no sense of scale here, that the ceiling is at least 200 feet up, and this dribbly bastard is the size of a clocktower.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Waterfall on Igneous rocks in Panama circa 1974
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
North Window, Arches NP.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSCN8850 (1) by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/limestone cave entrance
/Chrystal Caves, Grand Cayman Island
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bowl and Pitcher, Spokane, WA
Ilford PanF Plus 50, Olympus OM-2
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sandstone & wild horses near Grand Junction, CO
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I do miss the desert snow... McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area near Fruita, CO
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
September 2021 Red Rock
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Sea Caves, Apostle Islands
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Wadi Rum, Jordan
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fotojuju.comView Full Size


Paper covers rock... eventually
Minister Creek trail south loop, Pennsylvania
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fotojuju.comView Full Size


Mesa Arch
Canyonlands National Park, Utah
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fotojuju.comView Full Size



Devil's Tower
Black Hills, Wyoming
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
cor4_1 by ipulaski, on Flickr
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
IMG_1605 by ipulaski, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Devonian era fossil
Fark user imageView Full Size

Horn Coral by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
IV5 by ipulaski, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ancient seabed with fossils, mostly crinoids which still exist today.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ancient Seabed by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
