(live365.com)   On Paul's Memory Bank tonight (8PM ET) for Valentine's Day all the songs have 'Love' in the title, then some of this week's birthdays are celebrated, finally we'll find out what happened to Robin and finish the "Is There Another Superman" story   (live365.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Link should become active by 7:30 ET.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stream is live now.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listening...

Are you interested in old radio magazines? https://worldradiohistory.com/
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Listening...

Are you interested in old radio magazines? https://worldradiohistory.com/


I do visit that site from time to time, thanks.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The music you hear is not part of the show.  I'm just trying to avoid an OTR show being cut off.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The song "Nikita" is singing is "Maybelline" in reverse.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good evening!
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's Billy Barty doing a good Liberace.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ja!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dean's following through on the threat that he was going to knock The Beatles from the #1 spot on Billboard.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Love makes you feel warm all over.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
One of the best love songs ever recorded. Timeless.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think that Blue Swede ruined it with their much faster version.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Weird question:  how can I do something like this?  I mean, as if I a) have the computer capable of doing this, b) the time to do this, or c) any clue on what I'm doing.  Can I upload my own music collection, or do I have to go with theirs?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Weird question:  how can I do something like this?  I mean, as if I a) have the computer capable of doing this, b) the time to do this, or c) any clue on what I'm doing.  Can I upload my own music collection, or do I have to go with theirs?


It has to be music that you own, either by ripping to mp3 records or tapes in your possession or music you get through places like Apple.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There are plenty of tutorials available on the live365 site.  I chose not to use their DJ software because our site is used to using livewebdj.com and seems better for multiple people to schedule shows.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Also, all your computer has to be able to do is upload the files.  The encoding is best done in "the cloud"
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: bluorangefyre: Weird question:  how can I do something like this?  I mean, as if I a) have the computer capable of doing this, b) the time to do this, or c) any clue on what I'm doing.  Can I upload my own music collection, or do I have to go with theirs?

It has to be music that you own, either by ripping to mp3 records or tapes in your possession or music you get through places like Apple.


Well that's only a few thousand songs that I've amassed in over twenty years.  Might be worth it to try.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: wooden_badger: bluorangefyre: Weird question:  how can I do something like this?  I mean, as if I a) have the computer capable of doing this, b) the time to do this, or c) any clue on what I'm doing.  Can I upload my own music collection, or do I have to go with theirs?

It has to be music that you own, either by ripping to mp3 records or tapes in your possession or music you get through places like Apple.

Well that's only a few thousand songs that I've amassed in over twenty years.  Might be worth it to try.


As long as you're willing to pay the $ for the license fees.
 
