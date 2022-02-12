 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   Big E Radio is currently down with no estimate on when it will be back up. So tonight MIGHT be Noise Factor at 10:30 PM ET or it might not. If it goes you'll hear Lochness, Zeke, a brand new one from Viagra Boys and more. I hope   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The stream went down at some point last night and the station has been down all day. Station Manager, Mike is in Fort MacMurray and trying to deal with the technical issues remotely. The fact that it has been down for closing in on 24 hours doesn't give me hope.

BUT!

You can still listen to archived episodes of all Big E Radio shows!


Or you can sit there and listen to all the Air Supply you can handle. Up to you.


I'll be back in awhile after my nephew's birthday party.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Standing' by, hoping...

"Did you try turning it off and back on again?"
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've got to say, after reading the headline and your post out loud, there's more enthusiast dancing going on by MrsRT than I've seen in many a year.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Big E Radio?
The New Day are branching out from their usual WWE tag team antics.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Welp, it looks like Saturday night on Big E Radio is a write off, folks.

We're entirely at the mercy of our provider and I don't think anything is happening in the next few hours.


Meantime, enjoy the archives. I'll be back next week with the show from this week, best I can tell now.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So is tonight's show going to be in the archives before it airs?  To late for tonight obviously, but if you had suggested to Mike that they put it in there we all could have hit play at the same time at 10:30
 
