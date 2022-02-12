 Skip to content
(Atlas Obscura)   Why Vermont has installed witch windows. Which windows? I just told you witch windows. That's why I'm trying to find out   (atlasobscura.com) divider line
21
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So the theory was that these powerful witches could magically fly through the air but were incapable of banking slightly for a canted window?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well that is just good science.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Vermont farmers have always been recognized for their common sense and ingenuity."

Really? Ok. But that's said about all farmers.
Not once have I read "Such-a-place farmers have always been recognized for their thick-headedness and general stupidity."

Sorry, I can't believe they're all agricultural geniuses.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: "Vermont farmers have always been recognized for their common sense and ingenuity."

Really? Ok. But that's said about all farmers.
Not once have I read "Such-a-place farmers have always been recognized for their thick-headedness and general stupidity."

Sorry, I can't believe they're all agricultural geniuses.


You don't have to be intelligent to have common sense.
I know for a fact that gifted students can be pretty rock stupid.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Third base!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Third nipple.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: So the theory was that these powerful witches could magically fly through the air but were incapable of banking slightly for a canted window?


Did a witch ever gain access to a house through a witch window?
No?
There ya go, they work.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Witches:  Ironically not very good at canting.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But which windows are witch?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In some places they were known as "Jew-Watch Windows" that people would cozy up near at night so they could keep a watch out for Jews.

Some are still keeping watch.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: "Vermont farmers have always been recognized for their common sense and ingenuity."

Really? Ok. But that's said about all farmers.
Not once have I read "Such-a-place farmers have always been recognized for their thick-headedness and general stupidity."

Sorry, I can't believe they're all agricultural geniuses.


"Our farmers have exactly the level of intelligence it takes to watch corn grow all day for the whole summer and not get bored."

"We raise sheep in these parts.  When we tried dairy cows, they kept outsmarting us."

"We've got more rocks in our heads than in our fields."
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sounds like one of those inside jokes they tell gullible massholes that visit.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Witches:  Ironically not very good at canting.


Ever since the end of the slalom witch trials they've been leery of that.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: LurkerSupreme: So the theory was that these powerful witches could magically fly through the air but were incapable of banking slightly for a canted window?

Did a witch ever gain access to a house through a witch window?
No?
There ya go, they work.


Only because Harry Potter is not American.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And since those windows were on upper floors they could also serve a witch watch windows.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Not once have I read "Such-a-place farmers have always been recognized for their thick-headedness and general stupidity."


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Another, even grimmer explanation is that the crooked windows were used for getting a coffin outside the house more easily

That doesn't make any sense. How would that make it easier?
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Have some Hong Kong Dragon holes for desert..
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Windows 95, maybe?

/DNRTFA.
 
