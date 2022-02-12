 Skip to content
Facebook/Meta announces their wrist mounted 'Metaband' (Complete with the worst rendering of human skin I've seen in over a decade)
16
433 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2022 at 8:41 PM



Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They do know that someone will have to want to buy that before they can sell it, right?  Like that's how money works.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tell me your a farking idiot without telling me you're a farking idiot.

Wear Meta's new "kick me" sign to show everyone how committed you are to being an insufferable asshole who loves Kremlin propaganda.

Does it come with Nazi stickers?
Does it honk?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I should spell check more when I'm angry.

You can laugh at me but I'll be laughing at you harder if you wear a fake pipboy.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That arm and hand are quite the mix of nationalities and races.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


the whole Meta thing is creepy
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Finally, "U jackin' it?" and "Wanna cyber?" made flesh.
 
minorshan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: I should spell check more when I'm angry.

You can laugh at me but I'll be laughing at you harder if you wear a fake pipboy.


Don't laugh at me, I'd own a fake Pip Boy if I could.
Real Life Pip-Boy! - Fallout 4 Pip-Boy Edition App Demo
Youtube hpK8gn8SBug


And I'd certainly rather wear it than whatever this FB tracking device this is.
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is it farking huge?

It looks huge.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Remember Google Glass and how it was supposed to change our lives?

It's also amazing that everyone's zipping around on Segways.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brap: Finally, "U jackin' it?" and "Wanna cyber?" made flesh.


I put on my robe and metaband
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you use your realistic sex doll to model your fake watch, you can claim her as a business expense.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not funny.

media-exp1.licdn.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Salmon: Is it farking huge?

It looks huge.


No bigger than some GPS watches. In fact, the back/underside of it looks exactly like a Garmin GPS watch.
 
reveal101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 800x1000]

the whole Meta thing is creepy


I still laugh at that every time I see it.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 800x1000]

the whole Meta thing is creepy


So is your having a picture of Mark Zuckerberg in bed....

Wait... thats not him?  Too lifelike?  Mb.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: brap: Finally, "U jackin' it?" and "Wanna cyber?" made flesh.

I put on my robe and metaband


That thing is watching  you caress  carrots with a Zucchini
 
