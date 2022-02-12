 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Proud Boys' "MAGAt / Welcome Home Snitch" party at the Quaker Steak & Lube cancelled when venue realizes who the Proud Boys are. Four Seasons Total Landscaping seen not answering their phones   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Where else will they be able to get lube?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Where else will they be able to get lube?


If they take over a bird sanctuary, Max Temkin will send them a 55 gallon drum of the stuff for free.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
But is the lube made of steak?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Waiter...what is this strut doing in my soup?"

"It looks like the backstroke, sir."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lube Steak Boogie is the name of my ZZTop gay cover band
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: But is the lube made of steak?


No it's for the steak.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've never been in a Quaker Steak and Lube because I thought this demographic was why Quaker Steak and Lube existed.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: OdradekRex: Where else will they be able to get lube?

If they take over a bird sanctuary, Max Temkin will send them a 55 gallon drum of the stuff for free.


mindbodygreen-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Where else will they be able to get lube?


Ask Gavin.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I dunno, feels appropriate for this thread. The meat vag I saw at the grocery store yesterday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Revenge Tour?

Well that certainly sounds "peaceful".
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Quaker Steak and Lube"?

Not even once.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I dunno, feels appropriate for this thread. The meat vag I saw at the grocery store yesterday.

[Fark user image 425x566]


Some guy is going to spot that and think "perfect!"

I don't even know him and feel bad for him.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks like it was also a "elect crazy MAGAt twaddle to Congress" event
 
wouldestous
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i think i maybe ate at one of those places once? just to see if it was real? not sure.

if i did, it apparently made absolutely no impression.


also isnt that guy an informant? and they are throwing him a welcome home party?  its like those people want to be ripped off.
 
Mojongo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
                                    Where they ended up eating....
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I know it's a chain, but they got some good wings
 
geggy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This makes me think of the Quaker Oats guy lubing it up with Aunt Jemima.
 
khatores
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I dunno, feels appropriate for this thread. The meat vag I saw at the grocery store yesterday.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Felt kind of raw, smelled funny, lots of blood, would not hit again. 2 stars for convenience and reasonable pricing.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Quaker Steak and Lube?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So is this a place where you can get dinner and an oil change?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "Quaker Steak and Lube"?

Not even once.


It ain't so bad.  A pretty solid baseline for wing  quality.
 
