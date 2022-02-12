 Skip to content
(CNN)   That's cool. Sue the sh** out of GiveSendGo if/when this demonstrative truck nonsense results in bloodshed or widespread property damage   (cnn.com) divider line
43
    More: Dumbass, court order, Business terms, Computer program, website's third-party payment processors, Internet, Twitter, ZERO jurisdiction, website HTML code  
posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2022 at 10:35 PM



aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Ban them from doing business in Canada then.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Just try wiring the money to Canada. Or physically bringing it across the border in increments of  over $10K.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Although GiveSendGo is refusing to comply with the court order, it may still be forced to comply. That's because the order also applies to the website's third-party payment processors. "

ha ha
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is the website that's leaving all the pictures of the donor's passports and drivers licenses out for anyone to take a look through them right?  Same one that was cut off from paypal because they refused to stop taking donations meant for the Proud Boys...a terrorist organization according to the Canadian government right?

What a bunch of hypocritical assholes.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People are so gosh darn touchy about funding terrorists these days.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: People are so gosh darn touchy about funding terrorists these days.


Not that touchy. Plenty of people and company still donate to Republicans.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If course they will, after they take their cut. Follow the money folks
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say that the Canadian government has no jurisdiction over money crossing the border into Canada.

Good luck with that one.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GiveSendGo are terrorist accoriding to Canada and all of the 5 Eyes.

This civil suit crap isn't good at all. It's racist, Islamophobic, and strong support for Nazis. Meanwhile, environmentalists and LGBTQ advocates get arrested for just one afternoon of marching.

Do not support this. Push the government to go with criminal charges relatd to terrorism funding.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloodshed? Nope. This is the very definition of peaceful protest.

Unlike fark"s definition:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: GiveSendGo are terrorist accoriding to Canada and all of the 5 Eyes.

This civil suit crap isn't good at all. It's racist, Islamophobic, and strong support for Nazis. Meanwhile, environmentalists and LGBTQ advocates get arrested for just one afternoon of marching.

Do not support this. Push the government to go with criminal charges relatd to terrorism funding.


You have no idea how much you sound like a RWNJ, do you?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GiveSendGo describes itself as a "Christian crowdfunding site."

Because of course they do.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: GiveSendGo describes itself as a "Christian crowdfunding site."

Because of course they do.


So religious terrorism, even better.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you subby.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Archie Goodwin: GiveSendGo describes itself as a "Christian crowdfunding site."

Because of course they do.

So religious terrorism, even better.


Seriously, this is why Democrats lose.  You take a page out of the republican play book from 20 years ago and hope people don't notice.  Sure, everyone is a farking terrorist.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
To quote Lewis Black: "Democrats are the party of no ideas....Republicans are the party of bad ideas....".

We're farked.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This thread died quickly
 
daffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So this is World War III.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey Subby, HOOOOONK! HOOOONK!

(GiveSendGo is going to get in legal trouble but Subby sounds triggered.)
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kobrakai: This thread died quickly


That's what happens when the admins get greedy and green a complete bullshiat headline not even their best troll alts can save.
 
virgo47
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GreenSun: derp..and actual people were being hurt or murdered all over the country...derp


You must have that confused with what started BLM, the part about cops repeatedly killing unarmed Americans over and over and over. And BTW there was and still is a massive reaction to BLM. Remember emptying your bowels every time a brown person knelt? You still do every time you whatabout.

Name certainly checks oat.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
GiveSendGo describes itself as a "Christian crowdfunding site."

There it is.
"Religion of Peace" again. Every single time.
 
orygubner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If only we had a purely predatory way to ticket people for traffic infractions and then take their vehicles until they pay big fines. Sadly the towing companies in my experiences, are purely magats
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Begoggle: GiveSendGo describes itself as a "Christian crowdfunding site."

There it is.
"Religion of Peace" again. Every single time.


And there you are, using another right wing slogan.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The injunction wouldn't have been upheld if the fundraisers didn't mention that they would be helping with "legal aid." These protestors wouldn't need that if they didn't think they were breaking the law.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I love how the best the trolls here can do is compare the American BLM protests but entirely ignore the actual apples<->apples Canadian BLM protests.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So much farking derp in this thread. I wonder how these stupid clowns don't get whiplash from all their position changes.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

nquadroa: So much farking derp in this thread. I wonder how these stupid clowns don't get whiplash from all their position changes.


I imagine its natural to creatures without a spine.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nquadroa: So much farking derp in this thread. I wonder how these stupid clowns don't get whiplash from all their position changes.


No kidding.  10 years ago, you would have been laughed out of this place for calling everyone a terrorist because you didn't agree with them.  Now you cant tell the difference between a typical fark comment or what you would hear some idiot like rush spew.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
CNF is triggered. Too f'n funny. Almost not as funny as the number of troglodytes on this site that liked the initial comment.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Do not support this. Push the government to go with criminal charges relatd to terrorism funding.


It's impossible to make people around here realize what dangerous bullshiat this is. I tried in the other thread, and racked up enough Funny votes to make Eddie Murphy say Damn, son.

Basically a case of "It's OK when we do it" meeting "It's OK when the victims are people we don't like."

Just wait until the government gets a court order to keep banks and payment processors from accepting donations to sex workers, cannabis merchants, or the next incarnation of Wikileaks.  The band will be the same, but the song will be different.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Trocadero: Archie Goodwin: GiveSendGo describes itself as a "Christian crowdfunding site."

Because of course they do.

So religious terrorism, even better.

Seriously, this is why Democrats lose.  You take a page out of the republican play book from 20 years ago and hope people don't notice.  Sure, everyone is a farking terrorist.


Why are you mad that they're taking a page out of your guys' book, though?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: nquadroa: So much farking derp in this thread. I wonder how these stupid clowns don't get whiplash from all their position changes.

No kidding.  10 years ago, you would have been laughed out of this place for calling everyone a terrorist because you didn't agree with them.  Now you cant tell the difference between a typical fark comment or what you would hear some idiot like rush spew.


BLM wants cops to stop killing black people for the lulz, truckers are astroturfed, Russian propaganda tools. There's a difference.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Bloodshed? Nope. This is the very definition of peaceful protest.

Unlike fark"s definition:

[Fark user image image 425x443]


It's called legitimate political discourse.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Bennie Crabtree: Do not support this. Push the government to go with criminal charges relatd to terrorism funding.

It's impossible to make people around here realize what dangerous bullshiat this is. I tried in the other thread, and racked up enough Funny votes to make Eddie Murphy say Damn, son.

Basically a case of "It's OK when we do it" meeting "It's OK when the victims are people we don't like."

Just wait until the government gets a court order to keep banks and payment processors from accepting donations to sex workers, cannabis merchants, or the next incarnation of Wikileaks.  The band will be the same, but the song will be different.


People around here are too damn stupid to remember things that happened 20 years ago, and you want them to contemplate what could happen in the future?  Besides, I've been assured that laws will only effect people I don't like.  Just like laws like civil asset forfeiture did.
 
zbtop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: fark you subby.


I wish I could frame this on a wall at an art gallery.

Title would read:
"Rustled Jimmies, FARK, 2022"
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: ust wait until the government gets a court order to keep banks and payment processors from accepting donations to sex workers, cannabis merchants, or the next incarnation of Wikileaks.


They already farking do that now. It's always been crookedly enforced, interpreted, and allowed. It's not a farking coincidence.
cdn-live.foreignaffairs.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Jeebus Saves: Trocadero: Archie Goodwin: GiveSendGo describes itself as a "Christian crowdfunding site."

Because of course they do.

So religious terrorism, even better.

Seriously, this is why Democrats lose.  You take a page out of the republican play book from 20 years ago and hope people don't notice.  Sure, everyone is a farking terrorist.

Why are you mad that they're taking a page out of your guys' book, though?


You mean why am I mad that the party and the people I identify with are taking a play out of the republican playbook?  Gee.  I wonder.  Cant beat 'em, join 'em, right?  Or at least copy something someone else did 20 years ago and do a half-assed job executing it.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: To quote Lewis Black: "Democrats are the party of no ideas....Republicans are the party of bad ideas....".


I'm sure Black yelled that at the top of his lungs, but if anything, it's the reverse that's true.

Democrats are full of big ideas, and Republicans are there to maintain the status quo by shooting those same ideas out of the sky.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Man On Pink Corner: ust wait until the government gets a court order to keep banks and payment processors from accepting donations to sex workers, cannabis merchants, or the next incarnation of Wikileaks.

They already farking do that now. It's always been crookedly enforced, interpreted, and allowed. It's not a farking coincidence.
[cdn-live.foreignaffairs.com image 850x566]


cdn.abcotvs.comView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Trocadero: Man On Pink Corner: ust wait until the government gets a court order to keep banks and payment processors from accepting donations to sex workers, cannabis merchants, or the next incarnation of Wikileaks.

They already farking do that now. It's always been crookedly enforced, interpreted, and allowed. It's not a farking coincidence.
[cdn-live.foreignaffairs.com image 850x566]

[cdn.abcotvs.com image 847x821]


Fist bumping a cop for not killing you is a bit different than a "you and I are a lot alike, you see" in the previous example.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Trocadero: Man On Pink Corner: ust wait until the government gets a court order to keep banks and payment processors from accepting donations to sex workers, cannabis merchants, or the next incarnation of Wikileaks.

They already farking do that now. It's always been crookedly enforced, interpreted, and allowed. It's not a farking coincidence.
[cdn-live.foreignaffairs.com image 850x566]

[cdn.abcotvs.com image 847x821]


https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jan/13/us-police-use-of-force-protests-black-lives-matter-far-right

https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/interactive/2021/blm-protest-capitol-riot-police-comparison/

https://abcnews.go.com/US/extraordinary-dichotomy-police-response-black-lives-matter-protests/story?id=75118567

Etc etc etc.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Bloodshed? Nope. This is the very definition of peaceful protest.

Unlike fark"s definition:

[Fark user image image 425x443]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
