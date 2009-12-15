 Skip to content
(AP News)   Religious leaders across the board: "get your gosh-darn vaccine"   (apnews.com) divider line
RI_Red
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And of course it's Catholics in Ohio who consider vaccination a personal choice and support anti-vax plague rats.

But birth control? Nope, not for you.

Bunch of farking hypocrites.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's not a bad article. It would be nice if it wasn't essentially a back and forth between Catholics and Protestants, with a token Eastern Orthodox and Orthodox Jewish shul thrown in.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Except for the church of fark you I do what I want that was formed in 2020 by several leading internet theologians.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How can you expect people to choose between following some religious leaders who want people to live, and other religious leaders who want people to die to death?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who cares what religion says?  Religion is faked up BS so that fast talkers can grift morons.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Does this mean that as an atheist, I shouldn't get the vaccine?

/ too late
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder why there's nothing about vaccines in the bible? I mean, Jesus obviously only talked about how he hated queers, but said nothing at all about vaccines. What's the dealio?!
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 259x195]

It's not a bad article. It would be nice if it wasn't essentially a back and forth between Catholics and Protestants, with a token Eastern Orthodox and Orthodox Jewish shul thrown in.


only on pay per view. Let's get ready to ruuuummbllllle!
 
RI_Red
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

uttertosh: I wonder why there's nothing about vaccines in the bible? I mean, Jesus obviously only talked about how he hated queers, but said nothing at all about vaccines. What's the dealio?!


The "vaccine" for leprosy was being cast out of cities and left to die outside the walls.

Maybe it's time to bring that back for pro-plague idiots.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Their weekly take is down
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the forces that ended child labor. Not the church, but, the animal rights people.
/I guess I should be happy when they choose a moment not to be retrograde.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have a religious exemption.

/I'm exempt from religion.
//And many other madnesses.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dr Frankenstein throws open Monster's door. "Why don't you go to college?!"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They've been encouraging people to get vaccinated from the beginning, that there's no religious excuse not to.  There have been a few snake-handlers and headline-grabbers that have got some attention for not doing so, but the VAST majority have not gone against the medical and scientific advice.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hypocrisy is the manna on which they feed.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not evangelicals and MAGAt cultists, they call the vaccine the mark of the beast.
 
