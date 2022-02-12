 Skip to content
(IFL Science)   Bear dies after consuming 70lbs of cocaine. Then the story gets really weird   (iflscience.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Smuggling, Illegal drug trade, Heroin, strangest bear movie, Chattahoochee River, Waylon Jennings, Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, Parachute  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pfffffffffffffffffffft, Noob!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Drew should give the bear an honorary Fark account.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The cocaine bear in the middle was the least weird part of that story.

Weird.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If only there were some type of picture with words on it that would make people laugh
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Should have the 'vintage' tag but it is a great story.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pam approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Rockso the Cocaine Bear, was that you?
 
Single Malt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is going exactly as expected. Good job Fark!
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...we definitely don't serve bears on drugs...
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That stuffed bear traveled more than Jonah Hex!
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We'll let subby off the hook because she stars in the upcoming film, "The Bear and the Devil's Dandruff."

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
he became a parachuting drug smuggler for a ring known as "The Company".

Which is one of the oldest euphemisms around for the CIA.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Casey Ursine, you better watch your speed!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size

So who is Drew Thompson, anyway?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


80% baby laxative.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I just want to know if they are going to bring in big starlets for the orgy scene.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Coke Adds Life
 
spleef420
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A big black bear walked into Bill's Bar in Butte, Montana. The bear came up to the bar and called over the bartender. The bartender says, "what can I get for you?" The bear says, "this bear is mighty thirsty, give this bear a beer." The bartender says "I'm sorry, there's a law on the books that says we can't serve a big black bear a beer in a bar in Butte". The bear responds, " this bear is really thirsty, you better give him a beer". The bartender repeats, "I'm sorry, but there's a law on the books that says we can't serve a big black bear a beer in a bar in Butte". The bear, a bit blustered, says "you better give this big black bear a beer or he's going to eat one of your customers". The bartender, again, says "I'm sorry, there's a law on the books that says we can't serve a big black bear a beer in a bar in Butte". The bear then saunters over to this beautiful woman sitting at the end of the bar and eats her alive. He walks back over to the bartender and says "now, are you gonna give this big black bear a beer or is he gonna have to eat another customer?" The bartender responds, "I'm sorry, there's a law on the books that says we cannot serve a big black bear a beer in a bar in Butte and furthermore, we can't serve anyone under the influence of narcotics." The bear exclaims "narcotics! I've never done drugs in my life!" The bartender looks at the bear and says "that was a bar biatch you ate".
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If someone drops dead with 14mill of coke on him, I am not calling the police.

It would probably take me a while to figure out how to sell it, but, whatever.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That website is where cracked writers go when they get fired, isn't it?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Should have the 'vintage' tag but it is a great story.

[Fark user image image 480x565]


"Nobody shot him honey. He ODed on coke. "
"Don't do drugs"
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
9/11. Never forget!
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The bear should have stuck with booze.
Jimmy Buffett - God's Own Drunk
Youtube 99DZGTiQx2I
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
nj.comView Full Size


Sam Hurd is still alive.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

spleef420: "that was a bar biatch you ate".


 ... I hate you
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Demetrius: [i.kym-cdn.com image 466x462]


This - THIS - should have been the Boobies.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So...The plan was to jump out of the plane with some of it, set the plane on autopilot and allow the rest just to crash somewhere?

I don't get it.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Demetrius: [i.kym-cdn.com image 466x462]

This - THIS - should have been the Boobies.


I thought it was the first pic did the mods remove?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Repeated Meme: So...The plan was to jump out of the plane with some of it, set the plane on autopilot and allow the rest just to crash somewhere?

I don't get it.


Nice try, Lao Che
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: he became a parachuting drug smuggler for a ring known as "The Company".

Which is one of the oldest euphemisms around for the CIA.


There's a whole book on this called "Bluegrass Conspiracy." It's crazier than you can imagine. If someone was to pitch the story as fiction/movie script, they'd get laughed out of the office. But it's wild and true.
 
dustman81
‘’ less than a minute ago  
For those interested, here's a YouTube video on the jumper and "The Company"
Dangerous Company: Last Days Of An International Trafficker (True Crime Story) | Real Stories
Youtube liTbvJCbYMs
 
