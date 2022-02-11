 Skip to content
(WINK Fort Myers)   Florida Sheriff's Deputy part of an ongoing conspiracy to frame and arrest people for drugs in return for sex and a trip to Paris. Dis juste non to Florida   (winknews.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
After their trials, if found guilty, give them maximum sentences in prison.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AirForceVet: After their trials, if found guilty, give them maximum sentences in prison.


Honestly, there should be an "Abuse of Power" charge that gets added on to the list for anyone that does something illegal while in an official capacity that just straight doubles the sentence of the other charges.

/Maybe a federal level law, instead?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In January, the sheriff's office received information stating that one of Irizarry's arrests wasn't lawful.

Yes. I'm sure it was just one. Just a one time thing. Never happened before. Nothing else to see here.
 
