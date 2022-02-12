 Skip to content
(Insider)   You'll take my hot nuts or you'll GTFO my plane   (insider.com) divider line
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I always expect airlines to make decisions on what to serve onboard based on info I provide them at the front gate.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
they are required to serve nuts


Yep.  Most airline customers are nuts.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm always amused when people step up their demands into the "I'm incapable of safely boarding this flight under any circumstances" and are booted.

The other passengers are allowed to bring their own snacks.  If the guy in seat behind you decides to chomp down on a Payday candy, and that will kill you, then maybe you shouldn't fly commercial.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'm always amused when people step up their demands into the "I'm incapable of safely boarding this flight under any circumstances" and are booted.

The other passengers are allowed to bring their own snacks.  If the guy in seat behind you decides to chomp down on a Payday candy, and that will kill you, then maybe you shouldn't fly commercial.


Yeah. I feel for her, but this is her problem.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's just nuts.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A woman with a severe nut allergy says she was kicked off an American Airlines flight after crew members told her they are required to serve nuts

She misunderstood. The crew member actually suggested that she put her mouth around "deez nuts."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How about wear a mask, Looney tunie lady?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did she then threaten them that she'll Cashew outside?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Reminds me of an old joke... Women are nuts. Once you start to eat them, you can't stop.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: How about wear a mask, Looney tunie lady?


She told them when she boarded she wanted a no Corona Virus flight.  So no masks required.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It iskinda shiatty of the airline. I've lost count of the number of times the crew has announced at the beginning of the flight, sometimes even before boarding, that there was a peanut allergy on board, they wouldn't be available and they'd ask others not to open personal snacks that contained them.

Obviously you can't control other passengers choosing to be assholes about it, but the airline basically saying "f*ck you" isn't a good look.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hamood
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm allergic to idiots yet they let them on the same plane as me all the time.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
To accomodate her allergy everyone on the plane needs to forego nuts. They do that in kindergarten but not on airplanes. It's a really crappy condition to have.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On one hand, what an entitled asshole.

On the other, warm nuts are nice.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"There's nothing I can do about my allergy!" She whined.

Actually, ma'am, it's called exposure therapy, it's shown extreme efficacy to reduce anaphylaxis, and you have had the opportunity for the last 5 years to get it. Zero sympathy here.

/insert Louis CK 'Of Course, But Maybe' bit here
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 750x859]


Wow, the rare inverse T-pose of dominance
 
THX 1138
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"American Airlines made me feel like my health and safety and that of others with severe food allergies is not important,"

And there it is.  "They didn't cater to my emotions and make me feel the way I wanted to feel, therefore time to launch a grievance".
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm allergic to idiots yet they let them on the same plane as me all the time.


I'm allergic to people in economy.  My allergy requires I be moved to first class, ASAP.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't get her started on how Outback Steakhouse didn't accommodate her beef allergy!
 
trialpha
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

THX 1138: "American Airlines made me feel like my health and safety and that of others with severe food allergies is not important,"

And there it is.  "They didn't cater to my emotions and make me feel the way I wanted to feel, therefore time to launch a grievance".


She's right, but not in the way she thinks. The health and safety of her and others with severe food allergies aren't important, in that its more important to cater to the overwhelming majority of people who don't have those problems.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's not unreasonable to ask for an accommodation when there are plenty of alternative snacks. It is unreasonable to do so at the gate--which means, within an hour of departure. By that point, all the supplies for the flight have already been organized, inventoried, and sent off for loading. If you want an accommodation, plan the fark ahead so that others can do the same.

Yeah, someone will prob still snack on nuts they brought themselves, but a couple people with nuts is not the same as 100+ people with nuts.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the religious argument.
"I can't do that because it's against my beliefs". Fine, you do you.
"You can't do that because it's against my beliefs". Go fark yourself.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Stewardess School - Nuts Crushed
Youtube 8E7-QRFkWfE
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How would you like your nuts crushed?
Youtube x7wsFd40GHI
 
abmoraz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Ker_Thwap: I'm always amused when people step up their demands into the "I'm incapable of safely boarding this flight under any circumstances" and are booted.

The other passengers are allowed to bring their own snacks.  If the guy in seat behind you decides to chomp down on a Payday candy, and that will kill you, then maybe you shouldn't fly commercial.

Yeah. I feel for her, but this is her problem.


I have the same allergy (severe and airborne peanut allergy).  Last time I was on a commercial flight, it was from Pittsburgh to Dallas.  I went into shock shortly after takeoff.  I woke up in a hospital in northern Kentucky.  That was over 30 years ago.  Haven't been on a commercial flight since.

I feel for this woman, but she's an idiot.  Your life isn't worth risking.

/have used 2 epi-pens this year already
//They don't stop the reaction, they just pause it for 15-20 minutes giving you time to get to the hospital.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, someone's gotta post it.

Hot Nuts (Get 'Em from the Peanut Man) - Lil Johnson
Youtube SJSC6tgQLoY
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Of course. . . But maybe. . .
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This isn't Air Force One and you're not Harrison Ford.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: "There's nothing I can do about my allergy!" She whined.

Actually, ma'am, it's called exposure therapy, it's shown extreme efficacy to reduce anaphylaxis, and you have had the opportunity for the last 5 years to get it. Zero sympathy here.

/insert Louis CK 'Of Course, But Maybe' bit here


This is partially true.  Not every allergy can be fixed with exposure therapy.  Adult peanut allergies are one of the few that generally doesn't respond to it.  Mine's so sensitive that even the scratch test for it put me in the hospital for 2 days.

But in most cases, you are correct.  Exposure therapy CAN reduce the severity, however, many insurances wont cover it and it's not the cheapest thing in the world (for Americans)

/Yes, I know the lady from TFA is English, but I don't know anything about their healthcare with respect to immunology
 
bababa [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She should have informed the airline of this when booking the ticket. In Canada, businesses do have to make reasonable accommodations for people's disabilities; the UK and the USA have similar laws, I think. Telling them at the gate is too late, though they could have decided not to serve nuts as a precaution.
 
hej
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bring a mask and/or epipen?

No, I think I'll demand that the airline alter their service for the other 50 passengers on the plane.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
50% of the cabin air on a modern jet is replaced every 2 minutes, and the filtration system works by zone.  She was likely exposed to more peanut allergens walking through the airport than she'd have gotten at the back of the bus from nuts being served up front.  If her allergy is so severe that it would still have been enough to trigger her allergy, she has no business on a wide body aircraft.  Over 200 strangers on board.  Most with their own snacks.  You're not worried about sucking on their nuts?
 
berylman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Required Nuts is the name of my all squirrel Motley Crue cover band. The hardest part is making the tiny instruments
 
austerity101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why do airlines even serve nuts any more? Isn't it easier just to avoid them entirely? I literally can't remember the last time I got a package of nuts on a plane. 15 years ago? 20?

Yeah, this lady waited a crazy long time to inform the airline, but also, they don't have to serve nuts. Just ... don't, and you never face this problem ever again.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They weren't booted from the flight because of her allergy.

They were booted for being disruptive about her allergy.

Huge difference.
 
austerity101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: They weren't booted from the flight because of her allergy.

They were booted for being disruptive about her allergy.

Huge difference.


If my choices are "make a scene" or "die," I'll generally choose the former, myself.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm allergic to idiots yet they let them on the same plane as me all the time.


Butt, hear you are on Fark...
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

austerity101: Why do airlines even serve nuts any more? Isn't it easier just to avoid them entirely? I literally can't remember the last time I got a package of nuts on a plane. 15 years ago? 20?

Yeah, this lady waited a crazy long time to inform the airline, but also, they don't have to serve nuts. Just ... don't, and you never face this problem ever again.


American Airlines served Stroopwafels on a flight I took a few years ago. It was a way better snack than a tiny bag of peanuts.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bababa: She should have informed the airline of this when booking the ticket. In Canada, businesses do have to make reasonable accommodations for people's disabilities; the UK and the USA have similar laws, I think. Telling them at the gate is too late, though they could have decided not to serve nuts as a precaution.


By waiting until boarding, the food for the flight has already been loaded, and it's too late to make the whole flight non-peanut.  By making such a fuss about it, they communicated to the crew that they weren't likely to deal with the situation very well and there would probably be a problem.  The crew wisely decided it would be better for them not to fly.

My nephew has pretty strong peanut allergy, and he's MacGyver as far as having a toolkit of behaviors, strategies and drugs to be able to deal with situations where there will be peanuts around and maybe in the food.  He would have been fine.  It's either that or don't live life.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

austerity101: NathanAllen: They weren't booted from the flight because of her allergy.

They were booted for being disruptive about her allergy.

Huge difference.

If my choices are "make a scene" or "die," I'll generally choose the former, myself.


The option "be an adult, rebook, and plan/inform ahead next time" is there for both her and you, even when you would prefer to act like a child in front of hundreds of strangers.
 
KB202
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

austerity101: Why do airlines even serve nuts any more? Isn't it easier just to avoid them entirely? I literally can't remember the last time I got a package of nuts on a plane. 15 years ago? 20?

Yeah, this lady waited a crazy long time to inform the airline, but also, they don't have to serve nuts. Just ... don't, and you never face this problem ever again.


With the cost of an emergency landing and compensating passengers who end up stuck, it seems like "stop serving nuts" is the winning solution. Serve pretzels. Or nothing. We all ate at the gate and we can wait two hours til our next meal.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: To accomodate her allergy everyone on the plane needs to forego nuts. They do that in kindergarten but not on airplanes. It's a really crappy condition to have.


Unless she has lived in a Victorian Age village her whole life and this was the absolute first time she has ever seen an airplane, she was most assuredly aware there was a very good chance there would be nuts on the plane long before she got to the gate, at which time it was completely absurd to request they make any accommodation. Furthermore, there had probably been millions of nuts served on the plane over the hundreds of flights it's made over that last year... Maybe she should've asked that they deep steam cleanse the whole farking aircraft right before she boarded and make all her fellow passengers take a breathalyzer.

How is she not already dead is beyond me, if this is how close she comes to 'situations'. Besides, you have to ingest the nut to actually have a reaction. People around you eating them is not going to give enough of any sort of concentration to do squat.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

austerity101: Why do airlines even serve nuts any more? Isn't it easier just to avoid them entirely? I literally can't remember the last time I got a package of nuts on a plane. 15 years ago? 20?

Yeah, this lady waited a crazy long time to inform the airline, but also, they don't have to serve nuts. Just ... don't, and you never face this problem ever again.


Southwest has gone to pretzels, Chex mix, Cheezits or horrible petroleum based brownie-like crumbled thing.

Seriously the brownie thing will kill you.  Do not take it.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

austerity101: NathanAllen: They weren't booted from the flight because of her allergy.

They were booted for being disruptive about her allergy.

Huge difference.

If my choices are "make a scene" or "die," I'll generally choose the former, myself.


I enjoy agreeing with you.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KB202: We all ate at the gate and we can wait two hours til our next meal.


Sir, this is America, where that two hours can mean the difference between someone missing second lunch or first dinner.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

noitsnot: austerity101: Why do airlines even serve nuts any more? Isn't it easier just to avoid them entirely? I literally can't remember the last time I got a package of nuts on a plane. 15 years ago? 20?

Yeah, this lady waited a crazy long time to inform the airline, but also, they don't have to serve nuts. Just ... don't, and you never face this problem ever again.

Southwest has gone to pretzels, Chex mix, Cheezits or horrible petroleum based brownie-like crumbled thing.

Seriously the brownie thing will kill you.  Do not take it.


Brownie Brittle is trash
 
noitsnot
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fsbilly: Russ1642: To accomodate her allergy everyone on the plane needs to forego nuts. They do that in kindergarten but not on airplanes. It's a really crappy condition to have.

Unless she has lived in a Victorian Age village her whole life and this was the absolute first time she has ever seen an airplane, she was most assuredly aware there was a very good chance there would be nuts on the plane long before she got to the gate, at which time it was completely absurd to request they make any accommodation. Furthermore, there had probably been millions of nuts served on the plane over the hundreds of flights it's made over that last year... Maybe she should've asked that they deep steam cleanse the whole farking aircraft right before she boarded and make all her fellow passengers take a breathalyzer.

How is she not already dead is beyond me, if this is how close she comes to 'situations'. Besides, you have to ingest the nut to actually have a reaction. People around you eating them is not going to give enough of any sort of concentration to do squat.


She can fly in a bag like this completely normal, rational person:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
