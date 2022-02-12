 Skip to content
(KSN Wichita)   Evidently Glock/paper/knife has different rules in Kansas   (ksn.com) divider line
Snarfangel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The rules are just too damned complicated.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Edged Weapon is the name of my... ahh, sod it.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Breaking into the home of Hattori Hanzo?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: The rules are just too damned complicated.
[Fark user image image 658x668]


You forgot Spock, Shaka, Shocker, and White Power.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
buffalorangeshootingpark.comView Full Size

That's why you should carry both
 
yellowjester
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What's he win?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [buffalorangeshootingpark.com image 850x850]
That's why you should carry both


I hang a weight up there when I don't have the 70 round barrel on my revolver.  Both help with the recoil.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [buffalorangeshootingpark.com image 850x850]
That's why you should carry both


If you need that, you are a failure as a firearms owner, because your target should already have a full magazine of rounds emptied into them before they get into knife-fighting range (as this burglar clearly failed at realizing). As soon as that burglar realized their intended victim had a knife they should have gotten at least 6ft of distance between themself and the home owner, so as to keep that knife out of play.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
