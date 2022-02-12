 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Global News (Canada))   In shocking development in Windsor, Ontario, police have actually started enforcing the rule of law on white folks. Even some with Confederate battle flags   (globalnews.ca) divider line
181
    More: Spiffy, Ontario, Police, Windsor, Ontario, Michigan, Friday night, Border, Detroit River, Suspension bridge  
•       •       •

2266 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 12 Feb 2022 at 12:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



181 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know the Canadian Police are serious when they break out their hockey sticks.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm watching the local Detroit news and it looks pretty anti climatic , they're clearing the bridge easily.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

shastacola: I'm watching the local Detroit news and it looks pretty anti climatic , they're clearing the bridge easily.


Well its only guarded by kids, children and their spouses.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: shastacola: I'm watching the local Detroit news and it looks pretty anti climatic , they're clearing the bridge easily.

Well its only guarded by kids, children and their spouses.


Their right wing cheerleaders here in the Detroit area shut their mouths as soon as factories started shutting down because of them. I think that's when the worm turned, at least around here.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure these chucklefarks have all been eating and shiatting at that McD's right there.  Can we charge McDonald's Corp with material support of terrorism yet?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

null: I'm sure these chucklefarks have all been eating and shiatting at that McD's right there.  Can we charge McDonald's Corp with material support of terrorism yet?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

shastacola: BumpInTheNight: shastacola: I'm watching the local Detroit news and it looks pretty anti climatic , they're clearing the bridge easily.

Well its only guarded by kids, children and their spouses.

Their right wing cheerleaders here in the Detroit area shut their mouths as soon as factories started shutting down because of them. I think that's when the worm turned, at least around here.


If these assholes were protesting something useful, like low wages, working conditions, fuel prices, wanting regulations on hours of service in the name of safety, etc. the unions would be all for it for a while even if it put them out of work.

These assholes are "I DON'T WANNA SHOT IN MAH ARM!" and the unions aren't having any of the selfish bullshiat once they are affected by the temper tantrums.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I see you have a confederate flag.  I'm sorry but we are going to have to process you under the treaty of bla, bla of 1865 since you appear to have not taken the surrender oath and won't tell us your unit or other details.

/there was a procedure for rebels and I suspect it wasn't written with a timeline that excludes modern rebels.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: I'm watching the local Detroit news and it looks pretty anti climatic , they're clearing the bridge easily.


Good.  It should have been sooner but I like that they are doing it very slowly, calmly and peacefully today.  Yes it should have been several days ago but rushing it today would be pointless.

Now, let's do something about f$cking Ottawa.  Get the trucks off the f$cking Hill.  If they are illegally parked, tow them the f$ck away.  Not f$cking complicated and not about free speech.  If people interfere with cops towing them away, arrest them.

Then target structures.  Then make sure the protestors don't block traffic.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The geography in the area is counter intuitive.  Officers in Canada are moving protesters south, away from the US border.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: The geography in the area is counter intuitive.  Officers in Canada are moving protesters south, away from the US border.


Yeah, I can see that.   Americans think of the "Great White North", but I live north of millions of Canadians here in Oregon.  I forget that  quite often.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: shastacola: I'm watching the local Detroit news and it looks pretty anti climatic , they're clearing the bridge easily.

Well its only guarded by kids, children and their spouses.


And Dad of the year candidates...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First Greenlight in 20 years!
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the police came to kick ass and apologize, and they've already apologized.

/good on them for ending it peacefully
//I see they also had snipers positioned
///can't be too careful
4*/sorry
 
Harry Wagstaff [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they need extra snipers I can supply my own gun and ammo.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: BumpInTheNight: shastacola: I'm watching the local Detroit news and it looks pretty anti climatic , they're clearing the bridge easily.

Well its only guarded by kids, children and their spouses.

And Dad of the year candidates...
[Fark user image 541x960]


Looks like twins or possibly triplets, that's usually a result of IVF or other fertility procedures, so they literately are lab rats.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is bad news for Putin
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can never let this happen again.  We need to ban all trucks from cities.  Don't let the enemy into your zone so they have the possibility of blocking and honking.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be pretty disappointed if they don't push at least one truck off the bridge into the Detroit river.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really a shockingly small group of people doing the blockading here. And it's frustrating watching the cops take their time and not just arrest everyone, but it's probably the right thing to do. Clear the bridges and create no martyrs for the troublemakers. I do hope they follow up and charge some of these people later. They have video, they have pictures of license plates, etc.

I see (via Twitter) the first car or two have been towed.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: If they need extra snipers I can supply my own gun and ammo.


Shooting Canadian Police has been advised against.

Don't be volunteering again.  OK?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You will be arrested"
"You will be arrested"
"You will be arrested"

They keep saying that
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not fighting back. Cowards.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cynicalbastard: First Greenlight in 20 years!


Congratulations! Quit while you're ahead.

Getting greenlights requires attuning your mind to the Fark zeitgeist, and you ain't coming back up the rabbit hole.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: I'm watching the local Detroit news and it looks pretty anti climatic , they're clearing the bridge easily.


Amazing what happens when you stop coddling these asswipes and enforce law/policy.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need to ban all trucks from cities.


I'd actually go for a plan that says, "no non-local trucks in cities".  Put some transfer yards at the municipal boundary and keep outsiders out.  I've never understood why we have long-haul trucking anyway.  It'd be better for everyone to make it more like a freight relay race than a marathon.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: I'm watching the local Detroit news and it looks pretty anti climatic , they're clearing the bridge easily.


They're protesting vaccine policy not climate change.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: I'm sure these chucklefarks have all been eating and shiatting at that McD's right there.  Can we charge McDonald's Corp with material support of terrorism yet?

"Can we charge McDonald's Corp with material support of terrorism yet?"


The Ronald MAGAdonald connection is deep...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cynicalbastard: First Greenlight in 20 years!


Well as long as you don't get cynical about it...
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: BumpInTheNight: shastacola: I'm watching the local Detroit news and it looks pretty anti climatic , they're clearing the bridge easily.

Well its only guarded by kids, children and their spouses.

And Dad of the year candidates...
[Fark user image image 541x960]


On the other hand, it's nice to see Adam Sandler still getting work.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: shastacola: I'm watching the local Detroit news and it looks pretty anti climatic , they're clearing the bridge easily.

Good.  It should have been sooner but I like that they are doing it very slowly, calmly and peacefully today.  Yes it should have been several days ago but rushing it today would be pointless.

Now, let's do something about f$cking Ottawa.  Get the trucks off the f$cking Hill.  If they are illegally parked, tow them the f$ck away.  Not f$cking complicated and not about free speech.  If people interfere with cops towing them away, arrest them.

Then target structures.  Then make sure the protestors don't block traffic.


It actually is logistically complicated to tow away something with 18 brakes that can lock down easily. We had a whole thread about that.

Smarted anyway, because everything else you said is right.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: BumpInTheNight: shastacola: I'm watching the local Detroit news and it looks pretty anti climatic , they're clearing the bridge easily.

Well its only guarded by kids, children and their spouses.

And Dad of the year candidates...
[Fark user image image 541x960]


Kid on the right has potential
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: The geography in the area is counter intuitive.  Officers in Canada are moving protesters south, away from the US border.


Were they born and raised in South Detroit?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: Not fighting back. Cowards.


Would you be happier if they were throwing bottles and chunks of concrete?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shutting down a bridge on which 100 millions of dollars is traded daily, even being a white, God-fearing Christian, won't save you from the cops.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Line of Canadian cops: "take off, eh?"
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: If they need extra snipers I can supply my own gun and ammo.


Managed to find some ammo myself the other daaaayyyyy.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We can never let this happen again.  We need to ban all trucks from cities.  Don't let the enemy into your zone so they have the possibility of blocking and honking.


You didn't even work nukes in there - you feeling ok?
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally.
I hope they all leave peacefully though.
This thing has just been so dumb.
I guess they can still be dumb just without blocking an important border crossing.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: I'll be pretty disappointed if they don't push at least one truck off the bridge into the Detroit river.


They had some MI based tow trucks ready to go. If they took the protester's trucks back to MI, that would be hilarious, having to get vaxxed to go get your truck out of the impound. Assuming Border Patrol and Homeland Security let them in at all.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: cynicalbastard: First Greenlight in 20 years!

Congratulations! Quit while you're ahead.

Getting greenlights requires attuning your mind to the Fark zeitgeist, and you ain't coming back up the rabbit hole.


I went down that hole when the first Mrs. Cynicalbastard passed away in 2015 and I decided to handle the stress with Fark instead of alcohol or drugs. Good decision/bad decision? We'll see...
 
Emmett Fitz-Hume
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: If they need extra snipers I can supply my own gun and ammo.


memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They started effecting the profits of people with real money, so it was time to move in.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Porous Horace: Not fighting back. Cowards.

Would you be happier if they were throwing bottles and chunks of concrete?


I would.

I yearn for the day when they police are forced to actually treat everybody equally.

I'd prefer it NOT be with overwhelming violence, but you take what you can get.
 
jimmythrust
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has been a beauty way to go!
 
Bugerz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this took long enough. Not surprised most just up and left once the police showed up and started stating what the consequences would be. The ones that are left are ruining their own lives and livelyhoods. Watching the vid in the article it seems there's like 3 that are the most belligerent that keep riling up the crowd.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US and Canada should have a friendly competition.  See who can seize and sell the most of these vehicles, using whatever twisted version of the law they can think of.  Kind of like they seize cash from random people.

"Sorry, no one drives around a big expensive truck, and just leaves it sitting about, unless they obtained that truck through nefarious actions.  We're going to have to seize it." kind of nonsense.
 
Displayed 50 of 181 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.