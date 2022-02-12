 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Manchester Evening News)   1980's called and sent idiots in to steal Pac-Man game machine from pub. Subby can't believe Pac-Man games machines still (kind of) exist   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: Asinine, Buxton, English-language films, Public house, Peak, force spokesman, Glossop Police Safer Neighbourhood Team, Pride of the Peaks pub, Pride of The Peak Public House #NewMills  
•       •       •

357 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2022 at 12:38 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At WalMart a few weeks ago. i saw a mini arcade machine... The Simpsons video game.

It was like $400/
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It shouldn't be too hard to track down in the thriving metropolis of Glossop.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning

Pacman Guy - Totally Obsessed
Youtube cxQGv6-YeeU
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

puffy999: At WalMart a few weeks ago. i saw a mini arcade machine... The Simpsons video game.

It was like $400/


Yeah. I saw some too. The only reason It can cost so much is licensing fees. The whole thing can't cost more than 25 bucks
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: puffy999: At WalMart a few weeks ago. i saw a mini arcade machine... The Simpsons video game.

It was like $400/

Yeah. I saw some too. The only reason It can cost so much is licensing fees. The whole thing can't cost more than 25 bucks


I preferred Virtual Bart anyway.
 
Abox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's head to head Pac Man, doesn't count.
 
JRoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
officers believe the men in the image may be able to help their investigation

So the men shown taking it?
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There is a bar in Denver that has a video game in the bar between every two customers where you can drink and play 8-bit games as long as you like. They also have a board game menu that you can order from and play board games for free. It is a fun place.

http://tabletoptap.com/
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The police are digging for clues even as we speak.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Their attorney's defense:  these nerds had a debilitating case of :


Pac-Man Fever (Original)
Youtube XY_ESTnBlS0
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I always wanted a pub video console, ever since I sat in a pub playing Joust. But they charge for nostalgia
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pac-Man Fever (Original)
Youtube XY_ESTnBlS0

Never forget the 80s had some truly terrible music.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Their attorney's defense:  these nerds had a debilitating case of :


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XY_ESTnBlS0]


*shakes tiny fist*

/Second time in two days
//Too slow to Fark
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who was their electrician? Slippery Pete?
 
lefty248
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I prefer Donkey Kong.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

skinink: The police are digging for clues even as we speak.

[Fark user image 524x674]


Meh, they;ll just use it to inflate their stats
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Eightballjacket: Their attorney's defense:  these nerds had a debilitating case of :


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XY_ESTnBlS0]

*shakes tiny fist*

/Second time in two days
//Too slow to Fark


LOL,   I know how you feel, I was scrolling down hoping someone didn't beat me to the punch
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A buddy of mine opened a taproot, with kegs from nice microbreweries. So the inventory was always changing, but it was always great.

Anyway, he got a stand up arcade console that played over 200 games. I played some arcade classics there I hadn't seen since the 80s. I thought that was a great idea.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: There is a bar in Denver that has a video game in the bar between every two customers where you can drink and play 8-bit games as long as you like. They also have a board game menu that you can order from and play board games for free. It is a fun place.

http://tabletoptap.com/


You talking about 1-Up and 2-Up?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
While on vacation snowboarding and eating mushrooms in Jackson Hole, WY, my companion and I stumbled into either a 24hr Laundro-mat or a time warp.

There was an original Space Invaders tucked in the back and if you pushed the glass up you could just reach in and take you quarter out and reuse it.

We played for about 5-6 hours till the sun came up
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abox: It's head to head Pac Man, doesn't count.


Yup. Table top is lame. Gotta have the full stand-up.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
why steal one when you can have 3500 games in one.

https://www.amazon.com/Creative-Full-Size-Commercial-Trackball-Joysticks/dp/B07S7ZK24J?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Subby can't believe Pac-Man games machines still (kind of) exist

Subby should make a pilgrimage to Funspot in New Hampshire , which includes the ACAM (https://www.classicarcademuseum.org/). Just about every 80s arcade game you can think of.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There are companies that make new cabinets and throw in an emulator and flatscreen so you can play all the 8-bit hits in one machine. Also, have an old Ms. Pac Man / Galaga tabletop machine at work that needs repaired (maybe bad cap), but I am thinking of just doing this conversion to it myself.

Point is: they aren't rare or even really expensive.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fsbilly: There are companies that make new cabinets and throw in an emulator and flatscreen so you can play all the 8-bit hits in one machine. Also, have an old Ms. Pac Man / Galaga tabletop machine at work that needs repaired (maybe bad cap), but I am thinking of just doing this conversion to it myself.

Point is: they aren't rare or even really expensive.


I have been to an Arcade in the Bywater and those "just like the original" multi-games are just a bit off.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fsbilly: There are companies that make new cabinets and throw in an emulator and flatscreen so you can play all the 8-bit hits in one machine.


Yep.  I have one in my basement that has something like 800 games on it.  Built the cabinet with my son.

Now mind you, it's more like a dozen games with hundreds of almost-clones and hundreds that are just such crap you'll never even load them up.  And we don't play it often because it doesn't take long to figure out there's a reason GTA5 is more entertaining than Pac-Man.   But it's just a couple of hundred bucks to buy the emulator loaded with games and in a box with all the classic controls.  You don't need the cabinet, that's more of an "I want it" kind of thing.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can't believe people are still typing things like "1980's called..."
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: There is a bar in Denver that has a video game in the bar between every two customers where you can drink and play 8-bit games as long as you like. They also have a board game menu that you can order from and play board games for free. It is a fun place.

http://tabletoptap.com/


There is a place like that in Columbus called 16-Bit

It's pretty cool.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Radio Shack - The 80s Called
Youtube UsjIRdCRVJg
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: why steal one when you can have 3500 games in one.

https://www.amazon.com/Creative-Full-Size-Commercial-Trackball-Joysticks/dp/B07S7ZK24J?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1


Because, as Autoerotic Defenestration said:

A genuine Pac-Man machine, in even below average condition, is a pretty penny for an old upright ($700+).

You can double that price if the screen doesn't have ghosting or imprints.

Ultracade machines aren't exact ports, either. They openly say that they are "recreations" not "ports". Combos don't have correct timing in SF games, some games can rely on hardware discrepancies that aren't replicated in software, and cause the games to either be unplayable, or god-awful difficult (I'M LOOKING AT YOU, XYBOTS).

Yeah, and if you want sticker shock - go look up an original 36" Virtua Fighter machine on the secondary market ($7,500+). Capcom CPS-II and CPS3 systems are now averaging $2,000+ for OG cabinets with JAMMA capabilities.

No one wants upright emulation stations - they're cool for consoles (universal hardware), but arcade is another beast altogether.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.