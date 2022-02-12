 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Times Union)   The Albany Times Union gets to the bottom of a big story: why has a Mazda been sitting in a parking lot for 2 years?   (timesunion.com) divider line
19
    More: Stupid, Albany, New York, Airport, Automobile, Albany County, New York, Parking, Parking lot, Property, Vehicle  
•       •       •

771 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2022 at 12:26 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Because the local NPR station sent a file without an extension and bricked the ECU?

/Mazda
//Zoom
///Boom
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You only have to hear once that the hijacked driver was put into the trunk and then the car pushed into the river. Any abandoned car without a clear view inside should be considered a coffin.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


...a Mazda car!
 
brilett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The owner's doing a nickel in the pen?
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As there's a car like that by me, but it's a 60-something Chrysler imperial. Never got close enough to inspect but it's got at least 2 flat tires and it's sitting in a public lot owned by the city. I would love to learn the backstory on it.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Had a car sitting in Riverview garage right off Broadway for going on four years--think it was some early 90s Saab.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Former workplace had a car sort of like that. It belonged to an employee, but then the car remained for months after the employee disappeared. He wasn't fired, he didn't quit, he was just gone. For months.

Eventually the car disappeared too. A couple years later the dude was spotted so he hadn't died, but none of us were ever able to get a straight answer about why he vanished. (and no, it wasn't something simple like he was in jail or the hospital)
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: You only have to hear once that the hijacked driver was put into the trunk and then the car pushed into the river. Any abandoned car without a clear view inside should be considered a coffin.


I think that was actually Mazda's tag line in the mid 90s.
 
Resin33
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Actually, they didn't get to the bottom of it at all in TFA. Great reporting.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We would know why if it was a Porsche:
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dead hooker on board
 
hammettman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Obviously, this means that the police are too busy elsewhere to take advantage of the quick, easy impound grift.

I left my car in a large half-empty lot once to run across the street to pick up something.  Came back in about 10 minutes and a cop was preparing to write me a ticket, with a tow truck standing by.  Was able to get out of it, claiming emergency (sort of was) but the cop informed me, pointed to a sign, you walk off the lot and aren't doing business here (it was a fast food place) and YOU WILL BE TOWED.

And in Cal., you see a car parked anywhere for a long enough period of time, you have to assume someone is living in it.  Or dead in it.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Because the local NPR station sent a file without an extension and bricked the ECU?

/Mazda
//Zoom
///Boom


DAMN YOU CHARTOCK!!
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hammettman: Obviously, this means that the police are too busy elsewhere to take advantage of the quick, easy impound grift.

I left my car in a large half-empty lot once to run across the street to pick up something.  Came back in about 10 minutes and a cop was preparing to write me a ticket, with a tow truck standing by.  Was able to get out of it, claiming emergency (sort of was) but the cop informed me, pointed to a sign, you walk off the lot and aren't doing business here (it was a fast food place) and YOU WILL BE TOWED.

And in Cal., you see a car parked anywhere for a long enough period of time, you have to assume someone is living in it.  Or dead in it.


Or it means the owner of the lot haven't asked the police to deal with it yet. For their many crimes, I haven't heard of police stealing cars very much.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why not just take the car to the nearest scrap yard to get what he can for the car?  I have no idea what the scrap value for a car is this days. If you do please enlighten me. From the pic it also looks like the car has BBS wheels. As a Miata owner, I am in a couple of Miata Facebook groups and forums and from seeing what people do with earlier models,  I would guess there's a teenager out there who would overpay for a crappy set of BBS wheels.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nice big pop-up on that page trying to tell me that I have to renew my MacAfee virus protection.  Nothing like providing a like to a scam site wrapped up in an advertisement.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
link...not like..
 
khatores
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
With cars like this, it seems like someone with a tow truck could just go in and grab it and no one would ever really care.  Are the cops going to open an investigation to find out what happened to that junk car sitting in the lot for years? Hardly. Is anyone going to make a big deal out of it?  No. So you could sell the parts off or sell the whole thing to a junkyard or whatever and make some money.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FreeLawyer: Why not just take the car to the nearest scrap yard to get what he can for the car?  I have no idea what the scrap value for a car is this days. If you do please enlighten me. From the pic it also looks like the car has BBS wheels. As a Miata owner, I am in a couple of Miata Facebook groups and forums and from seeing what people do with earlier models,  I would guess there's a teenager out there who would overpay for a crappy set of BBS wheels.


Yeah, if they're real BBSs they're worth a little. They'd probably need serious refinishing.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.