(NPR)   Growing up, they complained about the "overpopulation bomb" that was going to destroy us. We've defeated it, now they complain about underpopulation destroying us. WILL NOTHING MAKE YOU PEOPLE HAPPY?   (npr.org)
41
•       •       •

Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Children are expensive.  Immigrants are cheap.  Too bad we're driving all the immigrants away.  Oh well.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Children are expensive.  Immigrants are cheap.  Too bad we're driving all the immigrants away.  Oh well.


Well, if the immigrants didn't STAY and have kids of their own, who were citizens, this wouldn't be a problem. Which is why you are seeing revivals of the Chinese Exclusion Act being floated around.

"Seeing demographic shifts" isn't new. This isn't surprising. This has been where the trends have been going for two decades. And moreover, folks in the GOP have been paying close attention to those numbers for a while, which is why they've been courting the racist d*ckbag portions of the population, because they are going to be angry when they fully realize that they're going to be under 50% of this country, which is easily within THIS decade.

This isn't theory, it's just math. And this illustrates that, fairly well, but it's not a new trend. Folks have known about this for a while. And the current sh*t stirring by the GOP with White Power Motherf*ckers and their water carriers who just want to be on the inside of the walls when sh*t goes down is their plan to retain power in the face of the Great American Melting Pot. Can't cut up more potatoes to throw in the f*cker, can't keep flavors from mixing, so better keep that pot separate, and serve the potatoes separately. And certainly not equally in presentation. Little bowl of stew on the left, and a ladle on as much butter and fixings on the potatoes, center of the plate. Even if you have a LOT more stew than potatoes. Even if the stew has more flavor and is just going to get more flavorful as time goes on, they've bet on Team Potato, and that's where they're going to put their focus. And malign anyone who might suggest that the potatoes would be just fine in the stew, equal and combining with it. Nope. Gotta keep that separate, because otherwise, how will anyone know that THEIR potatoes are the BEST? HOW?

The borking of the Census during Trump's term was deliberate. It will keep districts from being drawn that will represent better. And right now, you've got State legislatures working HARD at drawing them up to keep power as hard as they can, because they KNOW what the real numbers are, and they're going to keep those under wraps because as hard as they're working to game the system, they are looking at a dire situation. But they made their choice. Go for the easy scare money. Go for Team Potato. And they're going in hard.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Birth rates in America and Europe dropping do not mean that the world-wide population bomb has been defused.

Other parts of the world are still pumping kids out like crazy and they're eventually going to have to find a place for them to live. Hence our immigration problem.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gay sex in a tent at a state park that has excellent WiFi and perhaps a conveniently located StarBucks and Arby's.
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MrBallou: Birth rates in America and Europe dropping do not mean that the world-wide population bomb has been defused.

Other parts of the world are still pumping kids out like crazy and they're eventually going to have to find a place for them to live. Hence our immigration problem.


Hot take: it's not really a problem unless you're gaslighted by right wing media.

How I know.... My great-grandparents immigrated to the US
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MrBallou: Other parts of the world are still pumping kids out like crazy and they're eventually going to have to find a place for them to live. Hence our immigration problem.


yeah...third world.

Monty Python's The Meaning of Life: Catholics
Youtube mWWAC5ZMKeM
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Which is why you are seeing revivals of the Chinese Exclusion Act being floated around.


Everything you said sounds about right to me.  I'd like to add that the bigots can't pick on black people like they used to, and America has always been horribly prejudiced against Asians.  To some degree, the bigots are substituting Asians for black people, because they can.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: hubiestubert: Which is why you are seeing revivals of the Chinese Exclusion Act being floated around.

Everything you said sounds about right to me.  I'd like to add that the bigots can't pick on black people like they used to, and America has always been horribly prejudiced against Asians.  To some degree, the bigots are substituting Asians for black people, because they can.


Well, that and the Chinese, EA and SEA are locking up a lot of industrial capacity. Better to keep those workers there, where they belong and cheap as heck, than here getting themselves 'Murican jobs. African-Americans are already citizens, so the ship has sailed there to keep the franchise entirely out of reach. Same with so many Hispanic Americans. Gotta do what they can to KEEP folks out, and Yellow Peril has worked in the past, so...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Marcus Aurelius: hubiestubert: Which is why you are seeing revivals of the Chinese Exclusion Act being floated around.

Everything you said sounds about right to me.  I'd like to add that the bigots can't pick on black people like they used to, and America has always been horribly prejudiced against Asians.  To some degree, the bigots are substituting Asians for black people, because they can.

Well, that and the Chinese, EA and SEA are locking up a lot of industrial capacity. Better to keep those workers there, where they belong and cheap as heck, than here getting themselves 'Murican jobs. African-Americans are already citizens, so the ship has sailed there to keep the franchise entirely out of reach. Same with so many Hispanic Americans. Gotta do what they can to KEEP folks out, and Yellow Peril has worked in the past, so...


Spalding Gray Explains Modern Life
Youtube gjHwl5SRdCo
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MrBallou: Birth rates in America and Europe dropping do not mean that the world-wide population bomb has been defused.

Other parts of the world are still pumping kids out like crazy and they're eventually going to have to find a place for them to live. Hence our immigration problem.


The rate of population growth in Asian has been slowing for over 2 decades. In the 80's, it was over 2%, now it is under 1%.  Africa's rate of increase has also just begun to decline. So in looking at the world, the rate of increase is much lower than in the 60's.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how it has been in New Mexico for forever.  If you look at all the ghost towns in rural areas, maybe 75% are ghost towns because a mine stopped operating.  A lot of copper, coal, and gypsum mines shut down.  Of the remaining 25%, maybe half washed away in flooding and the other half died because there was a better town nearby that attracted everybody.  Rural areas had a population explosion after World War II, and then died away.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of this would be a problem if we could teach cats to work.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah i'm pretty sure that the overpopulation bomb is much more of a concern that the underpopulation bomb.

the earth could sustain 2 billion people if they treated it decently.
so yeah we're farked
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sex means no one wins
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Children are expensive.  Immigrants are cheap.  Too bad we're driving all the immigrants away.  Oh well.


Yeah, well, that's what happens when your conservatives scream "MORE WHITES FOR THE WHITE GOD!" and try to turn the country into Gilead.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Gay sex in a tent at a state park that has excellent WiFi and perhaps a conveniently located StarBucks and Arby's.


Make your own lube eh?
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids are expensive. News at 11.

The paradox is that the evangelical Republican voters who want couples to have 5 or 6 kids are the ones who are making it so expensive.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Underpopulation won't destroy us. It will, however, help bring down an economic system requiring greater growth to define success.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people who said both of those things only care about white people.

The people who say under population now only care about capitalism.

We've technologized our way out of mass starvation for the time being, but we've got way too many people for everyone to live an American Middle Class lifestyle, and the agricultural gains of the 20th Century are in serious danger of being taken away by climate change.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

davynelson: yeah i'm pretty sure that the overpopulation bomb is much more of a concern that the underpopulation bomb.

the earth could sustain 2 billion people if they treated it decently.
so yeah we're farked


Don't give up. A real "Captain Trips" could get loose and put a reboot on everything. As in 98 per cent mortality vs. 98 per cent survival.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some perspective, the population of the world the year I was born was under 2,900,000,000.  It's now nearing 8,000,000,000.

Don't you think the "overpopulation bomb"  was a nuclear blast?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Birth rates in America and Europe dropping do not mean that the world-wide population bomb has been defused.

Other parts of the world are still pumping kids out like crazy and they're eventually going to have to find a place for them to live. Hence our immigration problem.


Thomas Malthus was wrong.

Paul Ehrlich was wrong.

And so are you.

/Overpopulation n: Just enough of me, too many of you.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: That's how it has been in New Mexico for forever.  If you look at all the ghost towns in rural areas, maybe 75% are ghost towns because a mine stopped operating.  A lot of copper, coal, and gypsum mines shut down.  Of the remaining 25%, maybe half washed away in flooding and the other half died because there was a better town nearby that attracted everybody.  Rural areas had a population explosion after World War II, and then died away.


My experience in Minnesota was similar. The little towns either die out completely, or have new populations of mostly-brown immigrants that the old Scandahoovians gripe about, not realizing that those immigrants are the only reason their town hasn't died out completely.
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know where new Americans are supposed to come from, if not from other countries. They're not getting one squiggle of my white, native-born DNA.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Tweedy: None of this would be a problem if we could teach cats to work.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: optikeye: Gay sex in a tent at a state park that has excellent WiFi and perhaps a conveniently located StarBucks and Arby's.

Make your own lube eh?


You out perved him or her, well done.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
To be fair, we were on a course towards an unsustainable population after the baby boom. It's a natural adjustment as a species to correct that. And a reduction of population through a reduced birth rate is a lot better than the other ways nature achieves that...
 
jedzz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ask a climate scientist if they think the overpopulation bomb has been "diffused".  I'm sure they will agree, right?
 
scalpod
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Between the Duggars and Nick Cannon I don't think it's gonna be a problem.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Eight billion humans is too damn many. We need to get back down to one billion and stay there.
 
dryknife
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Hi guyz! What's going on?"

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Overpopulation is bad the environment.

Underpopulation is bad for an economy that depends on growth.

The converses of these statements are not necessarily true, underpopulation is not necessarily good for the environment, and overpopulation is not necessarily good for the economy.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
People stop having kids when they're pessimistic about the future.  This is not news.

The Gen-X "Baby Bust" happened because of fears over nuclear war and economic malaise wrought by the beginning of deindustrialization and worsened by the oil shocks and the stagflation of the 1970s.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Birth rates in America and Europe dropping do not mean that the world-wide population bomb has been defused.

Other parts of the world are still pumping kids out like crazy and they're eventually going to have to find a place for them to live. Hence our immigration problem.


FINALLY! An actual example of BEGGING THE QUESTION. The writer assumes an "immigration problem" without having demonstrated the existence of one. This will be on the test!
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is a...(checks notes) anti-malthusian nightmare!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We know how to fix this. I'm willing to do my part. Let's get Farking!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Concerns about "underpopulation" are almost always motivated by racism. We're not running  out of people.
 
Nullav
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We could probably use some underpopulation. I'd say it frees up land for those who stick around, but a lot of that's probably being swiped up by speculators at the moment.

Either way, of course birth rates are dropping. We have people hopping jobs left and right because they can't afford to take care of their damn selves, much less a hypothetical kid.

/Not gonna' pretend this is a one-factor thing. Birth rates in developed nations have been dropping for a good while now.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: Eight billion humans is too damn many. We need to get back down to one billion and stay there.


The earth can support 20 billion, give or take, if you look at research on the matter.

We currently produce and distribute enough food to provide 2000 calories a day to every human on earth with a surplus after that. We waste enough food in the US each day to feed every homeless person in the nation for the next year.
 
dericwater
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Birth rates in America and Europe dropping do not mean that the world-wide population bomb has been defused.

Other parts of the world are still pumping kids out like crazy and they're eventually going to have to find a place for them to live. Hence our immigration problem.


Name those nations that are still pumping out kids like crazy. Even Bangladesh has a birth rate of 2.5/family.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: People stop having kids when they're pessimistic about the future.  This is not news.

The Gen-X "Baby Bust" happened because of fears over nuclear war and economic malaise wrought by the beginning of deindustrialization and worsened by the oil shocks and the stagflation of the 1970s.


Yeah....sure. It was all "Hey let's make some babies'
More like "Gawd dame I'm horny, let's fark"

I'm pretty sure 'well, let's populate the planet' to save the human race in case of nuclear war....wasn't a big item on the WWII gen mindset. "worst pickup line ever"

They wanted nice appliances, modern homes with built in bathrooms, plumbing and farking.
Babies where just a side effect of that quest.
 
