(MSN)   Little earthquake. Big tsunami   (msn.com)
6
    More: Interesting, MSN  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2022 at 11:26 AM



6 Comments
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From what I remember huge and little are antonyms.

/they said I would never use grade school English.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8.2 magnitude is not a little earthquake...
And the tsunami was measured in inches....

Did you maybe mix up the order there, subby?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big earthquake the size of a small earthquake
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, yeah, Dustin Hoffman was great in that...
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's much more interesting if you read the "little earthquake" in the headline in the Tori Amos sense, i.e. an orgasm.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did somebody say "Little Earthquakes"?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
