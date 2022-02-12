 Skip to content
(WQOW Eau Pair)   Relax everyone, we found your annual "chicken wing shortage before the Super Bowl" story and all is now right with the world   (wqow.com) divider line
28
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think wings are all about sauces and eating something messy with your bare hands.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can one buy turkey wings instead?
 
Minus1Kelvin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Other birds got wings. Just get creative!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Minus1Kelvin: Other birds got wings. Just get creative!


One day I'd like to try exceptionally made squab.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I ate them.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My local butcher shop always has inexpensive bags of wings and it's not like they're difficult to cook. If I'm feeling lazy, Chinese takeout wings are better than what I've ever had at a sports bar.
 
cleek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Minus1Kelvin: Other birds got wings. Just get creative!


turkey wings are too damned big.

duck wings are OK, but still a bit big.

hummingbird wings, tho! eat em by the fistful, like grasshoppers. yum.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I saw this at the store yesterday. A meat vag...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheFoz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I saw this at the store yesterday. A meat vag...

[Fark user image image 425x566]


I love that there is a case of Bud Light NEXT next to it.  Classy.  Is the "Wine her, dine her, 69 her" shirt just out of the picture...?
 
Percise1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

natazha: I think wings are all about sauces and eating something messy with your bare hands.


This.
Not worth the cost, effort or trouble. I won't even go into the health reasons...

I'm picking up some split breasts today for $1.27/lb. I'll roast them with some potatoes, carrots, onions and a simple dressing.
Enjoy your wings.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Minus1Kelvin: Other birds got wings. Just get creative!

One day I'd like to try exceptionally made squab.


Fantastic Mr. Fox Opening Scene - Screenplay
Youtube SkoUHu_N1OI
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

natazha: I think wings are all about sauces and eating something messy with your bare hands.


They're mostly about retailers latching onto a way to sell the pieces that no one really wanted much.  Pretty much a triumph of marketing.  If you like them hey go for it - but it really isn't as if you're getting anything you couldn't do with other pieces of chicken and end up with the same size, flavors, sauces etc.  People get all locked in to what you're "supposed" to eat for things.  See holidays with people making stuff that they're not always that enamored of specifically because it's what everybody does - and what everybody does is mostly driven by marketing
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I make a mean batch of Buffalo wings.  I bought multiple three packs at Costco last summer and threw them in the deep freeze.  They are already cut into pieces without the tips, so it's easy and you're not paying for waste.

I deep fry them until the skin is crispy and the rough edges are getting dark brown.  I dip them in sauce and put them in the air fryer to crisp again, or if I'm doing a big batch, I cover cookie sheets with cooling racks, arrange them on the racks so they cook underneath too and throw them in the oven at 400 degrees in convection mode for about 10 minutes, keeping an eye on them so they don't burn.

I use Franks (not the wing sauce) for the base recipe which is basically hot sauce, butter, black pepper, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, powder, and if I want extra kick, I put in a couple of shakes of some really hot sauce or more cayenne.

For the dip it's got to be blue cheese dressing.  Maries', Lighthouse, or Marzetti's will do, preferably super chunk, or I'll add more crumbled blue cheese.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But did anyone find the article about the amount of worker productivity lost to the Super Bowl? I need that one as well before I can truly relax.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fireproof: But did anyone find the article about the amount of worker productivity lost to the Super Bowl? I need that one as well before I can truly relax.


That's not until Tuesday.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the article that blames the Rams loss on the Convoy of Stupid.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Drumsticks are cheaper and meatier.

/ferda
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: They're mostly about retailers latching onto a way to sell the pieces that no one really wanted much.  Pretty much a triumph of marketing.  If you like them hey go for it - but it really isn't as if you're getting anything you couldn't do with other pieces of chicken and end up with the same size, flavors, sauces etc.  People get all locked in to what you're "supposed" to eat for things.  See holidays with people making stuff that they're not always that enamored of specifically because it's what everybody does - and what everybody does is mostly driven by marketing


Did anyone ever tell you about baby carrots?

See the true cost of your cheap chicken     New York Times, if you are able.
It's real bad.  I'm just about vegetarian anyway, but uh--it's real bad.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We always get a cream cheese shortage before superbowl round these parts, never seen them mention that in the newspaper. Wonton/egg roll wraps too.

As for chicken wings, the worst part about making them at home is using the scissors that could cut off your finger. I know I'm not going to accidentally stick my finger in there, that's silly, but it's in my brain the whole time.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: They're mostly about retailers latching onto a way to sell the pieces that no one really wanted much.  Pretty much a triumph of marketing.  If you like them hey go for it - but it really isn't as if you're getting anything you couldn't do with other pieces of chicken and end up with the same size, flavors, sauces etc.  People get all locked in to what you're "supposed" to eat for things.  See holidays with people making stuff that they're not always that enamored of specifically because it's what everybody does - and what everybody does is mostly driven by marketing

Did anyone ever tell you about baby carrots?

See the true cost of your cheap chicken     New York Times, if you are able.
It's real bad.  I'm just about vegetarian anyway, but uh--it's real bad.


I tried to come up with some snark in reply - but honestly you ain't wrong.  I'll just nod here
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I saw this at the store yesterday. A meat vag...

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Well what else would they be?

/I've been on the internets for several decades.
/I know about... The alternatives.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tabletop: We always get a cream cheese shortage before superbowl round these parts, never seen them mention that in the newspaper. Wonton/egg roll wraps too.

As for chicken wings, the worst part about making them at home is using the scissors that could cut off your finger. I know I'm not going to accidentally stick my finger in there, that's silly, but it's in my brain the whole time.


But everyone loves my Yakuza-style wings!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fireproof: But did anyone find the article about the amount of worker productivity lost to the Super Bowl? I need that one as well before I can truly relax.


No, sorry. I've been too busy beating my wife to get ready for the Super Bowl.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Fireproof: But did anyone find the article about the amount of worker productivity lost to the Super Bowl? I need that one as well before I can truly relax.

No, sorry. I've been too busy beating my wife to get ready for the Super Bowl.


User handle checks out.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fireproof: But did anyone find the article about the amount of worker productivity lost to the Super Bowl? I need that one as well before I can truly relax.



That one will be along next month - something to do with a hoop-ball tournament and mental illness.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Peter von Nostrand: I saw this at the store yesterday. A meat vag...

[Fark user image image 425x566]

I love that there is a case of Bud Light NEXT next to it.  Classy.  Is the "Wine her, dine her, 69 her" shirt just out of the picture...?


Steak and BJ day is next month.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I saw this at the store yesterday. A meat vag...

[Fark user image image 425x566]


For when you really want to get some tail on Valentine's.

/Lobster tail.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thanks, subby. I was starting to think there was a shortage of stories about the shortage of chicken wings.
 
