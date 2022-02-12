 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   Sniffer dogs accidentally uncover massive cannabis farm. Good doggies   (insider.com) divider line
22
    More: Misc, Police, Trainee sniffer dogs, private security company, Renald Dema, Criminal Investigation Department, cannabis factory, Cannabis, Detective Inspector Ross Dimmock  
•       •       •

421 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2022 at 11:14 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You'd think sniffer dogs would prefer cocaine.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I though we were past getting worked up over pot.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cannabis... either this happened where they speak something closer to The Queen's English, or this was written by somebody who works at a weed store but can't call it a pot shop.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No, bad doggie!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

puffy999: Cannabis... either this happened where they speak something closer to The Queen's English, or this was written by somebody who works at a weed store but can't call it a pot shop.


Sniffer dogs alerted police to a cannabis factory in Leicestershire, UK.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I though we were past getting worked up over pot.


I guess the British still are afraid of "the Devil's weed".
 
dpcotta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'll never understand why people care so much about weed while religion is continuously allowed to exist and proliferate. Seriously. Which has done more damage historically?
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Those responsible for this cannabis factory thought their actions would go unnoticed and undiscovered but they were wrong."

While this statement is true, the semi-menacing way it's phrased seems to imply an intent on the part of authorities that doesn't appear to exist.  It looks like it was found through coincidence, not through actual investigative efforts.

Now that said, without knowing more about the specifics of the community outreach program that was held next door and who decided to book it where it was booked, it may well be possible that this was done as a case of parallel construction.  Perhaps authorities did know about the grow op, but in order to avoid having to disclose their methods ended up staging the community workshop where there would be pretext.  While that's a possibility though, it's more likely that it was just random chance.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: puffy999: Cannabis... either this happened where they speak something closer to The Queen's English, or this was written by somebody who works at a weed store but can't call it a pot shop.

Sniffer dogs alerted police to a cannabis factory in Leicestershire, UK.


Where weed is treated like crack.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How the fark can you not smell more than a million dollars in cannabis? Is UK cop math in metric or something?

Shiat must be ditchweed. I can smell someone toking up from 200 yards away.
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Leicestershire, UK.


"Lie-cest-er-shy-er"
 
Tabletop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

puffy999: Cannabis... either this happened where they speak something closer to The Queen's English, or this was written by somebody who works at a weed store but can't call it a pot shop.


Oh wow, I never thought about how people in the UK might be less likely to call it marijuana in formal settings because their history with weed doesn't have mexico tied up in it like ours does.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

puffy999: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: puffy999: Cannabis... either this happened where they speak something closer to The Queen's English, or this was written by somebody who works at a weed store but can't call it a pot shop.

Sniffer dogs alerted police to a cannabis factory in Leicestershire, UK.

Where weed is treated like crack.


But is still easy as hell to get.
Curry and a joint was a daily ritual back when.
 
Burchill
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Those doggies are grasses.
 
Number 216
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I though we were past getting worked up over pot.


Not if you're one of farks cannabaveats,  Especially the Alex Jones/Kayleigh McEnany/Melissa Carone of Pot Propaganda.
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good ol' Geech.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: puffy999: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: puffy999: Cannabis... either this happened where they speak something closer to The Queen's English, or this was written by somebody who works at a weed store but can't call it a pot shop.

Sniffer dogs alerted police to a cannabis factory in Leicestershire, UK.

Where weed is treated like crack.

But is still easy as hell to get.
Curry and a joint was a daily ritual back when.


That sounds like a nifty lunch idea.
 
Burchill
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nobody in the UK calls it marijuana. Usually weed or hash. Hashish is now relatively rare for reasons. Anyway, the point is that cannabis is usually how the press/police will refer to it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: How the fark can you not smell more than a million dollars in cannabis? Is UK cop math in metric or something?

Shiat must be ditchweed. I can smell someone toking up from 200 yards away.


On top of it the "cheese" strain is super popular there and it smells like cat piss
 
yms
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Burchill: Nobody in the UK calls it marijuana. Usually weed or hash. Hashish is now relatively rare for reasons. Anyway, the point is that cannabis is usually how the press/police will refer to it.


Its funny how the tables turned, weed was a rare treat in the 90s whilst hash was easily available everwhere.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

yms: weed was a rare treat in the 90s


I was going to LOL but then I remembered I grew up in southern Oregon...
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
cannabis with $1.7 million street value


So...an 1/8th and a roach?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.