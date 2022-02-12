 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPBF West Palm Beach)   Oh Florida Man. Just because you can drive a school bus filled with 40 kids while you are 4 times over the legal limit drunk doesn't mean you should   (wpbf.com) divider line
10
    More: Florida, Ethanol, Blood alcohol content, Alcohol, Alcohol law, Flagler Schools bus driver, 60-year-old Mark McNeil, school bus drunk, Flagler County Sheriff's Office  
•       •       •

271 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2022 at 9:50 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anti-drunk driving mandates are a tyrannical government overreach against my personal and constitutional freedoms.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I would assume there's additional charges for child endangerment
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Note to self. If I have to work in retirement, make sure job allows day drinking.
 
zbtop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JamesLengel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Has anyone driven a school bus full of screaming kids?
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JamesLengel: Has anyone driven a school bus full of screaming kids?


The real problems start when they stop screaming.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I was in high school, I had driver's education first thing in the morning. Our teacher was blitzed during class every day, even when he was taking students out on a drive. Fun times.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Like I'm gonna drive kids sober, but 4 times the limit is a bit much.
 
uberaverage
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Should have drank this.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But I drive better drunk!
Isn't that the argument the weed noggins use?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.