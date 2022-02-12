 Skip to content
(WDW News Today)   Well this doesn't happen at Disney World every day   (wdwnt.com) divider line
35
    More: Florida, Walt Disney World Resort, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Walt Disney, Cirque du Soleil, Disney security manager, The Walt Disney Company, Orlando, Florida, Walt Disney World  
•       •       •

35 Comments     (+0 »)
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pics or it didn't happen.

/seriously, though - I'm good without the pics
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can take them out of New Jersey but you can't take the New Jersey out of them.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Slipped on the vomit? I like a little slapstick in drunken brawls.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The report noted that Disney did not have video surveillance of the drunken, naked brawl.

Sure they don't.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aimtastic: The report noted that Disney did not have video surveillance of the drunken, naked brawl.

Sure they don't.


Exactly. Disney has more surveillance than Vegas. They're just saving this footage for the annual security staff picnic joke reel.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunks fighting and slipping on their own vomit?  Finally a ride I can enjoy.  But it's only one attraction, Disney.  Nice try.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney Springs used to be "Pleasure Island" which was made for drinking.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've been to Disney World so many times it's like going to a shopping mall for me. No. Don't wanna go.

But if they added this as an attraction (like Pirates of the Caribbean), I'd definitely give it another shot.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
... unfortunately.

\especially if it involved some "Disney princesses" and a tub of jello
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

aimtastic: The report noted that Disney did not have video surveillance of the drunken, naked brawl.

Sure they don't.


Came to mention this...but I was going for the "surejan.jpg"
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I assure you, Disney does a really good job of making you believe this doesn't happen every day.

/this area of the park is basically a long strip of overpriced day drinking clubs for people who don't want to get on the rides and are too cheap to hit up every bar at Epcot
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: ... unfortunately.

\especially if it involved some "Disney princesses" and a tub of jello


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

It started like this, I think
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Have you been to Disney World lately? The place is filled with fat dumb arrogant  slobs. You've never seen so many obese people in all your life.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

optikeye: Disney Springs used to be "Pleasure Island" which was made for drinking.


Now Disney Springs is redesigned for eating and shopping, and they moved all the drinking to Epcot with their now-365-day-a-year "festivals".
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fano: Tyrone Slothrop: ... unfortunately.

\especially if it involved some "Disney princesses" and a tub of jello

[i.pinimg.com image 850x992]
It started like this, I think


Disney Housewives - Saturday Night Live
Youtube b-2fnZfK9Lg
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fano: Tyrone Slothrop: ... unfortunately.

\especially if it involved some "Disney princesses" and a tub of jello

[i.pinimg.com image 850x992]
It started like this, I think


Holy shiat, Tinkerbell is STACKED
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Once separated, both sisters ran at each other, slipped in [the younger sister's] vomit, then fell into the bushes while still fighting. [The security manager] stated [the younger sister] ran a few feet away and took off her dress, exposing her breasts. Shortly after, they began to punch each other again. [The security manager] and [another cast member who witnessed the fight] were able to separate the two again until the off-duty deputies arrived on scene."

Cirque du Soleil:  The Aristocrats!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The report noted that Disney did not have video surveillance of the drunken, naked brawl.

Goddammitsomuch.
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

aimtastic: The report noted that Disney did not have video surveillance of the drunken, naked brawl.

Sure they don't.


Aww c'mon!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oddly simily to my usual morning routine, but for me it's a solitary affair.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fano: Tyrone Slothrop: ... unfortunately.

\especially if it involved some "Disney princesses" and a tub of jello

[i.pinimg.com image 850x992]
It started like this, I think


Oh to be Peter Pan in the middle of that lot.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

optikeye: Disney Springs used to be "Pleasure Island" which was made for drinking.


I miss The Adventurers' Club.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Have you been to Disney World lately? The place is filled with fat dumb arrogant  slobs. You've never seen so many obese people in all your life.


So...it is located in the United States?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Slipped on the vomit? I like a little slapstick in drunken brawls.


That's correct, the vomit, not someone's specific vomit. I mean, it's not like you can dust for vomit now, can you?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Fano: Tyrone Slothrop: ... unfortunately.

\especially if it involved some "Disney princesses" and a tub of jello

[i.pinimg.com image 850x992]
It started like this, I think

Oh to be Peter Pan in the middle of that lot.


You see that and your hope is to become a prepubescent boy who doesnt grow up? Now if you wished to be Mr. Smee in all that, itd be a good time.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Since they aren't facing criminal charges, the guests will remain unnamed.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Kyle Butler: Have you been to Disney World lately? The place is filled with fat dumb arrogant  slobs. You've never seen so many obese people in all your life.

So...it is located in the United States?


Can confirm. After just a month and half out of country landing here again was a shock. So many fat, miserable faces as soon as I exited the plane. Uff.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Fano: Tyrone Slothrop: ... unfortunately.

\especially if it involved some "Disney princesses" and a tub of jello

[i.pinimg.com image 850x992]
It started like this, I think

Oh to be Peter Pan in the middle of that lot.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aimtastic: The report noted that Disney did not have video surveillance of the drunken, naked brawl.

Sure they don't.


There's enough cameras there to assemble a cinematic recreation of the fight with multiple angles...
Maybe they are saving it to put on Disney+
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Nick Nostril: Fano: Tyrone Slothrop: ... unfortunately.

\especially if it involved some "Disney princesses" and a tub of jello

[i.pinimg.com image 850x992]
It started like this, I think

Oh to be Peter Pan in the middle of that lot.

You see that and your hope is to become a prepubescent boy who doesnt grow up? Now if you wished to be Mr. Smee in all that, itd be a good time.


I just assumed that Peter would be played by a moderately-broken 55 year-old man.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Nick Nostril: Fano: Tyrone Slothrop: ... unfortunately.

\especially if it involved some "Disney princesses" and a tub of jello

[i.pinimg.com image 850x992]
It started like this, I think

Oh to be Peter Pan in the middle of that lot.

You see that and your hope is to become a prepubescent boy who doesnt grow up? Now if you wished to be Mr. Smee in all that, itd be a good time.


titterfun.comView Full Size
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
WDW News Today.  Today being Feb 12 or today being six months ago?


"A Disney security manager witnessed nearly everything during the October 26 brawl."
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: Fano: Tyrone Slothrop: ... unfortunately.

\especially if it involved some "Disney princesses" and a tub of jello

[i.pinimg.com image 850x992]
It started like this, I think

Holy shiat, Tinkerbell is STACKED


Have you seen that ass??
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

IRS.Agent.009: WDW News Today.  Today being Feb 12 or today being six months ago?


"A Disney security manager witnessed nearly everything during the October 26 brawl."


The next sentence: "The sheriff's office did not release the report until this week, months later. "
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WheezerTheGeezer: Darth Funjamin: Fano: Tyrone Slothrop: ... unfortunately.

\especially if it involved some "Disney princesses" and a tub of jello

[i.pinimg.com image 850x992]
It started like this, I think

Holy shiat, Tinkerbell is STACKED

Have you seen that ass??


When we brought the little one to Disney World, we capped the day by watching the nighttime parade. While Tinkerbell was riding one of the floats and waving to the crowd on the other side of the street she really leaned into and I got an eyefull of Tinkerbutt. It was magnificent.
 
