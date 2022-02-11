 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   Today's Fun Fark Fact: In 2020, 2899 Americans ended up in the ER because of incidents associated with pizza   (boingboing.net) divider line
17
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My future heart attack will certainly be linked to pizza...
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Their stomachs rejected the abomination that is pineapple on pizza?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am at least 50% pizza by weight if not volume. Thanks NJ and your supremely delicious local pizza.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe it.  Pizza is my everything, pizza would never hurt me.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DRTFA but I'm guessing it's because of all the child trafficking in pizza parlor basements.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Here comes the pizza!"

Watched this live back in the day...still laugh every time I watch it.


The Entire "Here Comes The Pizza" Affair
Youtube ufSQMXLO95w


/RIP, Jerry
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying eat hot pizza with a mask on?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You f*cka the pizza, you burna the peepee.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How do you get a pizza stuck in your rectum?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So a list of mostly workplace related injuries. Got it.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: How do you get a pizza stuck in your rectum?


I don't think it's possible.  You'd have to fold it at least once, I assume, in which case it's actually more of a calzone.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: How do you get a pizza stuck in your rectum?


Ohh, I don't know. Just how do you get pizza stuck in your rectum?

/asking for a friend.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wasn't gonna RTFA, because that's a Fark tradition if nothing else.  But I just... couldn't figure how you hurt yourself so badly on pizza, especially delivery pizza as would be most common during the Pandemic.  It's not like it's getting to you hot enough to really burn you.  What else is there?  Getting run over by the delivery driver?  That can't be that common.

[Reads TFA]

Ooooh, the people making and delivering the pizza are getting hurt.  Well that makes sense.  Pizza ovens are large & dangerous, and we've already well established the data showing that food delivery is even more mortally dangerous than police work...
 
jimjays
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Their stomachs rejected the abomination that is pineapple on pizza?


I think you're headed in the right direction. I'd guessed violence at drinking parties when someone showed up with a pineapple pizza--ignoring the specific instructions they'd been given about toppings after the anchovy incident.

(Being the US, there's also the possibility of people turning up at ERS after a minor mouth burn or something hoping to score some pain killers.)
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All I eat is Pizza
Youtube U6aTunNYZmI
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: How do you get a pizza stuck in your rectum?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
