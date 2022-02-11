 Skip to content
(CNN)   University of Alabama: maybe naming a building after both the school's first Black student and a Ku Klux Klan leader wasn't the best idea   (cnn.com) divider line
    Ku Klux Klan, school's first Black student, building Lucy-Graves Hall, Bibb Graves  
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How could ANYBODY think that was remotely a good idea!? Why would you even want the building to remain partially named for a Klansman!?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: How could ANYBODY think that was remotely a good idea!? Why would you even want the building to remain partially named for a Klansman!?


There was a big 'lost cause' movement in the South where they'd name things after Civil War Generals...as a kind FU to the "man".
People accepted it...and you probably did too watching "Dukes of Hazzard" the StarandBar's car "General Lee"
As a "rebel" thing.
There's been talk about removing some of that....But I don't think renaming "Edmund Pettus bridge " in Selma Alabama would be a good, as it's name and symbol is far more historically significant for MLK and Civil Rights than honoring a traitor.

As for the building in football town. Fark that...it isn't historically significant, scrub that shaitstain civil war crap off, they wouldn't bat an eye if it was slated to be renamed after a football coach instead of a black student.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: How could ANYBODY think that was remotely a good idea!? Why would you even want the building to remain partially named for a Klansman!?


A considerable number of things in America are named after out and out bigots and racists of the highest order. The founder of the KKK is hero worshipped by Tennessee, for example. White Americans are generally racist, even the ones who claim not to be (its built so heavily into our culture) but southern white Americans are usually openly racist or try to dance around it with dog whistles so they can recognize fellow bigots. Protestant Christianity, as practiced by most southerner americans, is supportive of this type of discrimination as well.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I support honoring all Klan members with graves
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: How could ANYBODY think that was remotely a good idea!? Why would you even want the building to remain partially named for a Klansman!?


It's Alabama. The event center in Huntsville is named for an actual Nazi.
 
Snort
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait!  The first black student was a KKK leader?

WOW
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I never really got the whole 'first specific minority' student was educated here thing.  I know that for a while, educating American and African savages was done for novelty exhibition, and that the so-billed educated savage was generally quite pleased to get in on the action, easy money being what it is.
 
croesius [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Centrism is all its "appease both sides and lose them both" glory.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: How could ANYBODY think that was remotely a good idea!? Why would you even want the building to remain partially named for a Klansman!?


As a joke?
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Looking the governor up on Wikipedia, he actually seems to have been a pretty good governor.  He was an ally of FDR and was considered a progressive at the time.  He left the Klan a year into his first term and seems to have joined it to get voter support.  That said, I still think renaming the Hall was a good and necessary idea.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I never really got the whole 'first specific minority' student was educated here thing.  I know that for a while, educating American and African savages was done for novelty exhibition, and that the so-billed educated savage was generally quite pleased to get in on the action, easy money being what it is.


No they were brave and such as
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Isn't Alabama's state slogan "At Least We're Not Mississippi"?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Relax, we have already been assured that there are good people on both sides.
 
