(Boston.com)   You aren't seriously waiting for Superb Owl Sunday for all the Superb Owl ads, are you?   (boston.com) divider line
13
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yawn
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AdBlock?
 
You Die! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, just the Pup Pybowl.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh is that still a thing?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, they are stupid these days. Dont even bother to watch them anymore
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we not sufficiently bombarded with advertising for the other 364 days of the year?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well....

I have enjoyed the pickup truck commercials with the cat.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: No, they are stupid these days. Dont even bother to watch them anymore


Agreed. Last few years sucked. Why bother anymore.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Super Bowl ads haven't been interesting in 20+ years.
Can we stop pretending they are?
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like I'll be sleeping now.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Let me know when they come up with something this brilliant. Behold, the single biggest bang-for-production-buck Superb Owl (or just about any other) commercial evar:
Old FedEx Superbowl Commercial
Youtube K1qwjx6xUtU
/Seriously. How much did that cost to make? $50 tops?
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HighwayBill: Oh is that still a thing?


Yes.  For some people, saying, "Superb Owl" is still a thing.
 
