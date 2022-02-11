 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Scandals, monarchs, Valentine's Day, and horror movies are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Feb. 3-9 The Oscars Edition   (fark.com) divider line
6
    More: Spiffy, Buffalo wings, Chicken, Fark Weird News Quiz, chicken wings, Hard Version of this week, Main, Marg Helgenberger, Discussion  
•       •       •

128 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 11 Feb 2022 at 11:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1258

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, since everyone else is giving their hot takes on The Oscars, I'm gonna give mine.

Best Actor: I like Javier Bardem, because if he can go from a menacing serial killer to Ricky Ricardo, I'm sold. Also, there's the guy who no one liked as Spider-Man until he was Spider-Man in someone else's Spider-Man movie and the guy who seems better in Spider-Man movies than he does his own, and two guys doing Shakespeare. Come on, Shakespeare has been done to death.

Best Supporting Actor: Another Spider-Man actor. And the guy who used to make meth but is now engaged to Mary Jane Watson. And a guy who was in a movie with Dr. Strange when Dr. Strange wasn't doing a Spider-Man movie.

Best Actress: I'm gonna go ahead and lay money down on someone who was in a biopic, because it seems like that's how you get nominated for Best Actress nowadays. Which I guess makes Lily James an early favorite for next year, assuming someone edits "Pam and Tommy" down to a feature film length. Seriously, biopics.

Best Supporting Actress: Oh my. Looky there. Who would have guessed that the former Mary Jane Watson is up for an Oscar. But the newer one isn't.

All the Technical Categories: I'm not going to bother going through them, all these awards are going to the movie starring the new MJ.

Best Picture: Hmmm there seems to be a certain movie missing here. Maybe one that critics and audiences both loved. One that I guarantee will still be watched decades after any of the others. One that actually got butts in theater seats. Anyway, out of the ones that are on the list. I'd love to see it go to either "Dune" or "Don't Look Up" because they were only ones that bothered with enough of a marketing campaign to make me remotely interested in seeing them. But it's probably going to be Shakespeare or a biopic.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and give us your hot take on the Oscars.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ow. that was hard.
 
HammerHeadSnark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think there is a word missing in Ques. 10 -- "as" ?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Woo boo, being stuck home all week paid off.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HammerHeadSnark: I think there is a word missing in Ques. 10 -- "as" ?


The questions are done in a random order, but I think you mean the one about the pizzeria. I fixed it.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.