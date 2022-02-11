 Skip to content
Bezos heard bragging, My dinghy is bigger than your whole boat
    Vladimir Putin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian assets, ultra-luxurious vessel, world leaders, ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, Graceful  
Imperfect Pixels [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
so... ...2 helipads? helipad.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah...to be an oligarch with access to endless funds.  Will this end well?  Tune in later...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Be a shame if it sank along the way. A terrible terrible shame.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All the mega-yachts are just floating lolita islands so the oligarchs can do drugs, slice up their escorts and rape kids, without any consequences.
Change my mind.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Be a shame if it sank along the way. A terrible terrible shame.


It would cost him more in the long run if it didn't. I can't think of a worse investment than a gigantic non-commerical ship.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is anyone else getting thinking 'oh crap, this sounds like the sort of thing you'd only do if you really were planning on doing something that would piss off other countries?'

Maybe it's inaccurate reporting, but this and moving blood supplies seem like two 'we're really not just posturing' type moves.
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nosatril: Boojum2k: Be a shame if it sank along the way. A terrible terrible shame.

It would cost him more in the long run if it didn't. I can't think of a worse investment than a gigantic non-commerical ship.


Yeah, well, tiny giraffes aren't real.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nosatril: Boojum2k: Be a shame if it sank along the way. A terrible terrible shame.

It would cost him more in the long run if it didn't. I can't think of a worse investment than a gigantic non-commerical ship.


Now that The Expanse is done, my Prime account is looking that way.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have to wonder what it would be like find yourself on the converted pool/dance floor of that yacht. What events would have to have happened to lead up to there being a party where dancing was happening on Putin's yacht?
 
dryknife
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You said helipad twice.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe they will ram into each other and sink
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dryknife: You said helipad twice.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 440x181]


well they do cost a sh*tload of dimes.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hull put down in Russia, finished in Germany, owner is the President of Russian so why is the boat's name in english?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Hull put down in Russia, finished in Germany, owner is the President of Russian so why is the boat's name in english?


That's nobody's business but the Turks.
 
