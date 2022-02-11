 Skip to content
(CNN)   Today's special: Pizza, coffee, and naked dude   (cnn.com) divider line
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a repeat, but the first one was before the story hit CNN. I'm not surprised it would cum again.

There are times when it pays to use stock photography instead of telling the guy in marketing to just find something on the internet.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DUDE: HARDER LAUGHTER!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Repeat dude.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: Repeat dude.


No that's his brother Peat
 
invictus2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I HAD TO WORK TODAY, I was only nude until 6:45 a.m.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who doesn't love a big Italian sausage on their pizza?

danielscissorhands
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Call me blind, but I looked at the uncensored picture the other day and I couldn't see the naked fellow. Seriously.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Call me blind, but I looked at the uncensored picture the other day and I couldn't see the naked fellow. Seriously.


It's a schooner.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Call me blind, but I looked at the uncensored picture the other day and I couldn't see the naked fellow. Seriously.


Oh wait. Now I see it.

/Can't unsee it
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: danielscissorhands: Call me blind, but I looked at the uncensored picture the other day and I couldn't see the naked fellow. Seriously.

It's a schooner.


Yeah I just saw it.
 
