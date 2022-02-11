 Skip to content
(NYPost)   The sound of one hand clapping is as the reward of the sneaker thief stealing one sneaker   (nypost.com) divider line
11
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well he only has one... nevermind.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Took it home so he could sniff it I bet. Pervert.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Scavenger hunt?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So he could sneak better, obviously.
 
comrade
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One woman's sneaker is another man's cum receptacle.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He is going to get athletes dick
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Speaking of one sneaker, there was a woman near me recently who lost her left arm and left leg... But don't worry, she'll be all right.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some peg legged dude was a bit short on cash?
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who steals a shoe? Honestly!
 
daffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Took it home so he could sniff it I bet. Pervert.


You never know, he could have a one legged girlfriend. Your probably right this.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I seen this bloke wearin one shoe and I says "hey mate, lost a shoe?" and he says "nah mate, found one."
 
