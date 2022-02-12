 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   Dumbass, because suprisingly it ain't always Florida   (mediaite.com) divider line
12
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could never be a Florida man. They all put them in the bed of the pickup.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: He could never be a Florida man. They all put them in the bed of the pickup.


Real Florida men just put them in bed
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember Elvis the Alligator?

Tubbs Meets Crokett's Pet Alligator 'Elvis' | Miami Vice
Youtube z77xkOkRAwo
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a cute lil fella.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: daffy: He could never be a Florida man. They all put them in the bed of the pickup.

Real Florida men just put them in bed


Yes, but they have to drive them there first. Ha!
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must be a Florida man cosplayer. Not bad.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude should have said it was his emotional support gator.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People will do just about anything to use the carpool lane.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
nigeman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is when you work out who is a "friend" and who is a "I'll babysit your alligator" true friend
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nigeman: This is when you work out who is a "friend" and who is a "I'll babysit your alligator" true friend


Thankfully my only pet is a cat....and every friend who has taken care of him during my vacations.....he was a good boy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
