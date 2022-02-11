 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Town known for corrupt Sherriff hopes to become better known for holes in the ground. Surprisingly this isn't in the US   (bbc.com) divider line
6
    More: Interesting, Archaeology, team of archaeologists, Anthropology, History, laser scans of the caves, Prehistory, Dr Chris King, extensive work  
•       •       •

163 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2022 at 3:45 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Holes in the ground?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Have they talked to this guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wiggum isn't corrupt subby.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
.........

Do these town planner types not know that caves + tourists = dead bodies?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Reminds me of Subby's Mom.

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


Took me forever to find my keys.
 
Trevt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, he was a Frenchman, so not really fair to blame the town.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.