(KTNV Las Vegas)   Unknown black ooze mysteriously falls from the sky onto an isolated desert town. I swear I've heard this episode of Welcome to Night Vale already   (ktnv.com)
579 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2022 at 11:35 PM (1 hour ago)



dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
WTNV is high quality weirdness.
Alice Isn't Dead, too.
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dionysusaur: WTNV is high quality weirdness.
Alice Isn't Dead, too.


I do so love that show.   Can induce weird dreams.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I tried to read the first Night Vale novel, but couldn't hang.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dionysusaur: WTNV is high quality weirdness.
Alice Isn't Dead, too.


I think I've only listened through "The Whispering Forest". I should pick it up again.

/Made the kids listen to part of it during a trip
//They claimed it was SCP
///Wouldn't believe me when I said it wasn't related.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: dionysusaur: WTNV is high quality weirdness.
Alice Isn't Dead, too.

I think I've only listened through "The Whispering Forest". I should pick it up again.

/Made the kids listen to part of it during a trip
//They claimed it was SCP
///Wouldn't believe me when I said it wasn't related.


SCP?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Bootleg: dionysusaur: WTNV is high quality weirdness.
Alice Isn't Dead, too.

I think I've only listened through "The Whispering Forest". I should pick it up again.

/Made the kids listen to part of it during a trip
//They claimed it was SCP
///Wouldn't believe me when I said it wasn't related.

SCP?


SCP Foundation. It's a collection of partially declassified documents on artifacts and "items which jeopardize normalcy".

/Or it's a community-sourced creepypasta archive
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mass spectrometry
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think about this scene every time I drop Amdro on some ants.

Alien Covenant | David kills the engineers scene
Youtube 55dMVUHHI3E
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SC(um)P
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has no one tried collecting it yet? Maybe take it to a university and see if a chemistry prof wants to tell you what it is?
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to live under the approach to Heathrow, and often found black slime on the windscreen, presumably some form of aviation combustion product.

Google maps tells me this neighbourhood is about 1.5km on the approach to one of the small regional airports.

You'd think a reporter could have done that Google.
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything is SCP if you're brave enough. X-Files, Christianity, Gojira, Night Vale, the works.

Synchronicity City too. That means I just learned about this shiat's existence this morning.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is nothing I can post that's remotely funny that won't be deemed as racist. : (
It would have been about R. Kelly tho.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black fluid - does this mean the prawns are here? Do I need to stock up on cat food?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: Has no one tried collecting it yet? Maybe take it to a university and see if a chemistry prof wants to tell you what it is?


I would then follow this with figuring out which corporation dumped it, and where, so it can be cleaned up at the expense of said corporation, plus a massive fine (unless it's something harmless of course).
 
Ass_Master_Flash [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats up towards Nellis. I bet they have a leaky plane
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: Has no one tried collecting it yet? Maybe take it to a university and see if a chemistry prof wants to tell you what it is?


You lunkhead
 
Obryn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: WTNV is high quality weirdness.
Alice Isn't Dead, too.


Interesting that the reporting news station is KTNV.

/Coincidence?
//Yeah, probably.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This has happened before, this will happen again:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3452202/Mysterious-tar-like-oily-substance-falls-sky-covers-cars-porches-driveways-Michigan.html
 
Denjiro
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Black ooze?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
scifimoviezone.comView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Has no one tried collecting it yet? Maybe take it to a university and see if a chemistry prof wants to tell you what it is?


Yeah, if this has been going on for a week or more (according to the article), I would have expected a complete chemical analysis to have been completed by now.
 
MUGGINBUG
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/2B8_TfO6EHY
CoinCoin and the Extra Humans - Official Trailer
Youtube 2B8_TfO6EHY
 
daffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I know that I shouldn't even have to ask this, but did anyone send it for testing?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

trerro: meanmutton: Has no one tried collecting it yet? Maybe take it to a university and see if a chemistry prof wants to tell you what it is?

I would then follow this with figuring out which corporation dumped it, and where, so it can be cleaned up at the expense of said corporation, plus a massive fine (unless it's something harmless of course).


I don't doubt that's probably what happened, but it still seems like a good trick to have the stuff apparently falling from the sky, over a wide area, for a period of a couple weeks.

Corporate dumping would be more likely to be trucks pumping the stuff into a remote and unobserved waterway.  This scenario, by contrast, seems designed to attract attention.

I'm wondering if the stuff shows up evenly over time, or if it's a 'burst' of stuff for a few minutes or an hour, then nothing until a day or two later.

Overflights of experimental aircraft leaking something?
 
