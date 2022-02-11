 Skip to content
(CBC)   Canada ready to start some shiat. Don't forget the popcorn   (cbc.ca) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Canada doesn't start anything.
 
FrabjousDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Injunction?  Wait, what?   Parking great big honking trucks in the middle of an economically vital bridge is otherwise legal?   Aren't there a million traffic violations that are being shattered?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

How it will end
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just sat down to my first happy hour beer....let's do this!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ten bucks says California has to declare an emergency to keep truckers from farking up the superb owl on Sunday.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ok, so at what time tonight will we see a flaming trailer park itself on the Ambassador bridge and really stifle things?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wondering how Trudeau's violin lessons are coming along ...
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They are going to brew some REALLLY strong Tim Hortons coffee and blow the odors toward the truckers. That will end it quick.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I guess the Ottawa speedbumps just get to party on?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FrabjousDay: Injunction?  Wait, what?   Parking great big honking trucks in the middle of an economically vital bridge is otherwise legal?   Aren't there a million traffic violations that are being shattered?


Punishment for violating the injunction is possible loss of license and fines up to $100,000.  Even the morons blocking the bridge will understand what $100,000 is.  Some of them, anyway.  Hopefully a critical mass of them.  But you never know.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
These idiots thought they'd stay until they met with Trudeau, he ended all vaccination mandates and then stepped down. What dumb shiats they are, believing that would happen.

The real heroes here will  be the ones who pick up their trash.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A small part of me wants to see them use Cat D9s to push all the trucks over the side. Would make a hulluva'n environmental mess though.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thorpe: These idiots thought they'd stay until they met with Trudeau, he ended all vaccination mandates and then stepped down. What dumb shiats they are, believing that would happen.

The real heroes here will  be the ones who pick up their trash.


The consequences of living in an echo chamber and thinking you are the majority.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: FrabjousDay: Injunction?  Wait, what?   Parking great big honking trucks in the middle of an economically vital bridge is otherwise legal?   Aren't there a million traffic violations that are being shattered?

Punishment for violating the injunction is possible loss of license and fines up to $100,000.  Even the morons blocking the bridge will understand what $100,000 is.  Some of them, anyway.  Hopefully a critical mass of them.  But you never know.


But they'll still claim it as a victory.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just put a sign that says "Free Trucks!" at the border
 
EBN-OZN [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pulling their CDLs might get their attention. Might. The 100k fines are the icing.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: Ok, so at what time tonight will we see a flaming trailer park itself on the Ambassador bridge and really stifle things?


Agreed.  Nothing stops mandates like burning down a bridge or two.  Plus, there's the added benefit of suddenly getting the complete love and support all of those Canadians and Americans who were on the fence or against your cause.  And also your fellow truck drivers who've never before had the pleasure of visiting Sarnia or Fort Erie.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: A small part of me wants to see them use Cat D9s to push all the trucks over the side. Would make a hulluva'n environmental mess though.


It would probably be easier to just start yanking them off the bridge from both sides and impounding them.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I guess they're all independent drivers cause they don't have dispatchers screaming about missed deliveries.
 
lurkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How about free ass-whoopin's and a year in jail?
 
SlamPuff
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image image 425x561]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The injunction comes into effect at 7:00 this evening .   Hopefully someone has the sense to remove the kids that are there
 
vevolis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Injunction Junction, what's your function? Clearing out Windsor of wayward truckers.
 
Juc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FrabjousDay: Injunction?  Wait, what?   Parking great big honking trucks in the middle of an economically vital bridge is otherwise legal?   Aren't there a million traffic violations that are being shattered?


just additional penalties that they can levy for the specific things that are farking everything up.
having their licenses canned might make one or two of them think twice. but who knows, it's not like people thought their way into blocking the border to begin with.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I guess Beau was right.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Invincible: I guess the Ottawa speedbumps just get to party on?


What an Ottawa speedbump may look like:

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Stream. Maybe NSFW
LIVE IN OTTAWA WITH LA POLICE SCANNER ACTION
Youtube yDf1OqYwc-Y
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Canada doesn't start anything.


No, but THEY FINISH IT!

/after politely giving a warning
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Shouldn't that be "Don't forget the poutine", Subby?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I guess they're all independent drivers cause they don't have dispatchers screaming about missed deliveries.


From the looks of the page documenting the convoyeurs in Ottawa they are for the most part self-employed.  Well they were any ways, see what happens once these pariahs try to pick up new contracts.

Good news for people thinking about getting into trucking:  Several lightly used trucks will be up for sale in the next few months me thinks.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SlamPuff: iheartscotch: [Fark user image image 425x561]

[Fark user image image 425x242]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Invincible: I guess the Ottawa speedbumps just get to party on?

What an Ottawa speedbump may look like:

[i.redd.it image 828x530]


Classy of them to use women and children as a shield like that.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Canada doesn't start anything.


Says the edge-lord from a nation that was late/tardy for two world wars.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x561]



Tip: If you do find yourself being attacked by a goose, grab it gently but firmly by the neck, and tuck its body under your arm.  Once they realize they can't flap or bite anymore, they tend to just shut up and chill.  Relocate to safe space, and get ready to toss and run.  Goose doesn't get hurt, and you get to carry around a goose for a minute.  Win-win.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x561]


AKA... The dreaded....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anyone assisting the Honkers can get in trouble.

They're talking about you, Ron DeSantis!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kuroshin: iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x561]


Tip: If you do find yourself being attacked by a goose, grab it gently but firmly by the neck, and tuck its body under your arm.  Once they realize they can't flap or bite anymore, they tend to just shut up and chill.  Relocate to safe space, and get ready to toss and run.  Goose doesn't get hurt, and you get to carry around a goose for a minute.  Win-win.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SlamPuff: iheartscotch: [Fark user image image 425x561]

[Fark user image 425x242]


Weapon upgrade

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: C18H27NO3: Invincible: I guess the Ottawa speedbumps just get to party on?

What an Ottawa speedbump may look like:

[i.redd.it image 828x530]

Classy of them to use women and children as a shield like that.


These pretend truckers are the toughest macho men you ever did meet.  Besides sitting off to the side in their heated cabs, totally not drinking a labatt bleu is much more comfortable.  I tell you they're almost as brave as the idiot savants who've volunteered to carry their water in online forums.
 
Devo Cornholiosky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Eegah: feckingmorons: Canada doesn't start anything.

No, but THEY FINISH IT!

/after politely giving a warning


ONTARIO GOVT ON EMERGENCY MEASURES
Youtube ctCJKvNX2Iw
 
