(Denver Channel)   Happy 14th birthday to Blucifer, the demonic mustang statue at Denver Int'l Airport who killed the artist that created him, and displays his veined genitalia to all who visit colorful Colorado   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, that sort of thing is frowned upon if you're not a statue.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wp-denverite.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a 40 foot big blue bear at the Colorado Convention Center.

denver-tour.comView Full Size


I think this would make an awesome movie!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: the mascot of the high school I went to was a cowboy. In the courtyard of the school was a life size statue of a bucking horse with a cowboy atop it. Well, the horse's genitalia was a bit detailed. Anyway, after one summer I return for another year and everyone noticed that over the break the school district must have sent someone in to shave down the genitalia part. So now it looks like a big blocky rectangle between the horse's legs.
Because high school students should never be exposed to cement replicas of horse dongs.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they didn't elect him to a GOP senate seat.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, what would you expect from DIA?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: CSB: the mascot of the high school I went to was a cowboy. In the courtyard of the school was a life size statue of a bucking horse with a cowboy atop it. Well, the horse's genitalia was a bit detailed. Anyway, after one summer I return for another year and everyone noticed that over the break the school district must have sent someone in to shave down the genitalia part. So now it looks like a big blocky rectangle between the horse's legs.
Because high school students should never be exposed to cement replicas of horse dongs.


They would compare their's to the horse and then have feelings of inadequacy.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: There is a 40 foot big blue bear at the Colorado Convention Center.

[denver-tour.com image 600x400]

I think this would make an awesome movie!

[i.imgur.com image 560x381]


Can you see the veins around the bear's butthole?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I read subby's headline in the voice of the old Traveltalks guy
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Picklehead: KodosZardoz: CSB: the mascot of the high school I went to was a cowboy. In the courtyard of the school was a life size statue of a bucking horse with a cowboy atop it. Well, the horse's genitalia was a bit detailed. Anyway, after one summer I return for another year and everyone noticed that over the break the school district must have sent someone in to shave down the genitalia part. So now it looks like a big blocky rectangle between the horse's legs.
Because high school students should never be exposed to cement replicas of horse dongs.

They would compare their's to the horse and then have feelings of inadequacy.


It was either that, or the fact that the school district was run by Mormons. Still mostly is.
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We loves him :)
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Picklehead: There is a 40 foot big blue bear at the Colorado Convention Center.

[denver-tour.com image 600x400]

I think this would make an awesome movie!

[i.imgur.com image 560x381]

Can you see the veins around the bear's butthole?


I guess there was poop behind him for a while so...yes?

https://res.cloudinary.com/wnotw/images/c_limit,w_1536,q_auto:good,f_auto/v1496446883/qa1pi0ar7ybjtwk5kvyx/blue-bear-poops
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When is Lauren Boebert going to marry it?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

puffy999: [i.pinimg.com image 510x360]


Ahh yes! The FaceTaint-hugger!
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I once stumbled upon a thread where someone asked "What if all the giant statues in the world came to life and started fighting?"

The main response was "keep Mongolia's giant Genghis Khan statue away from that goddamn blue horse."

(Bonus for the guy who pointed out that Mount Rushmore would be just...stuck there watching, talking shiat like Statler and Waldorf.)
 
anuran
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead (2008 Remaster)
Youtube IfsT_c-PZXg
 
