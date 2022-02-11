 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Are you a Senior Software Engineer, Head of Research, or even a CFO for Apple? Right now you are, but the minute you leave the company you were just "an associate" according to any database a future employer can access to verify your resume   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
33
    More: Stupid, Employment, much Apple employees, job classification, Cher Scarlett, employment practices, job title, former Apple software engineer, Apple  
•       •       •

782 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2022 at 5:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So?
 
thermo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, and who cares?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby must be behind on his quota of anti-Apple submissions.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one wants to poach Apple employees anyway, when they're much tastier deep fried.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I'm hiring, I don't really need a database to determine if you suck as a developer or not.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked for a reference, most companies with any sense just confirm past employment. Offering anything beyond that can only blow up in the past employer's face.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChiliBoots: When asked for a reference, most companies with any sense just confirm past employment. Offering anything beyond that can only blow up in the past employer's face.


This. My old employers were always "month/year" hiring and separation dates. No title either. Most places managers weren't even allowed to comment about an employee, it HAD to go to HR who refused any comment.
 
toetag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChiliBoots: When asked for a reference, most companies with any sense just confirm past employment. Offering anything beyond that can only blow up in the past employer's face.


Last three companies I worked for, if you received a call for reference:
1: refer to HR
2: HR confirms they stared X date, ended Y date

HR won't confirm if Y date was they quit or were fired.

references are 1980's BS.  Would you list a reference that would speak bad of you in the first place?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I'm getting out of this is you can claim any prior titles you want.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to hack the people responsible for AutoCorrupt™ and change associate to
Ass Bandit.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gotta question this green.  This seems unimportant to almost everyone.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's actually fairly uncommon for employers to confirm much beyond, "Yes, he worked here", and "Yes, he completed his contract".

If you're applying for a senior dev position, there should be someone highly knowledgeable asking interview questions, and a portfolio review, a direct test of programming skill, or both. It should be pretty clear from these that you either know your shiat or you don't... and whether you know it on a level that's sufficient for the company. Terms like "entry level", "junior", "regular", "senior", and "lead" are not universal things... Google's regular is probably most company's senior for instance.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: What I'm getting out of this is you can claim any prior titles you want.


Who.... Run....Appletown?!
 
Last of the Hippies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than what most video game companies do. When you leave one of them, they erase your employee info from their HR system, so anyone phoning in to verify you worked there gets the message "sorry, we have no record of that person working with us".

You employment records are still in their finance system for government records, but no one outside the company or government is allowed info from them.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd probably go with Lord Marshal
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thermo: Yes, and who cares?


Probably the person in the article who lost a job offer because their former title couldn't be verified?
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got a good laugh from one of our ex-employees calling themselves the "head of new product integration" when they were a senior manager of TPMs.

They played it into a Dir of Prod Mgmt role elsewheres, but the important thing is that it is far, far away from us.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toetag: ChiliBoots: When asked for a reference, most companies with any sense just confirm past employment. Offering anything beyond that can only blow up in the past employer's face.

Last three companies I worked for, if you received a call for reference:
1: refer to HR
2: HR confirms they stared X date, ended Y date

HR won't confirm if Y date was they quit or were fired.

references are 1980's BS.  Would you list a reference that would speak bad of you in the first place?


Exactly
But with one caveat...
"Are they eligible for re-employment "
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

trerro: It's actually fairly uncommon for employers to confirm much beyond, "Yes, he worked here", and "Yes, he completed his contract".

If you're applying for a senior dev position, there should be someone highly knowledgeable asking interview questions, and a portfolio review, a direct test of programming skill, or both. It should be pretty clear from these that you either know your shiat or you don't... and whether you know it on a level that's sufficient for the company. Terms like "entry level", "junior", "regular", "senior", and "lead" are not universal things... Google's regular is probably most company's senior for instance.


I think that guilds should be a thing.
I would so join a guild versus today's modern "unions"
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: toetag: ChiliBoots: When asked for a reference, most companies with any sense just confirm past employment. Offering anything beyond that can only blow up in the past employer's face.

Last three companies I worked for, if you received a call for reference:
1: refer to HR
2: HR confirms they stared X date, ended Y date

HR won't confirm if Y date was they quit or were fired.

references are 1980's BS.  Would you list a reference that would speak bad of you in the first place?

Exactly
But with one caveat...
"Are they eligible for re-employment "


Which can be a BS question since some companies like HP/HPE have a strict no rehire policy for all laid off employees.
 
Suflig
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why can't people just be honest? This is disgusting.
 
Suflig
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
These corrupt employment practices make me want to tune out.
 
shamen123
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Anyone hiring in the tech industry should (unless they have been under a rock) know that nearly everywhere just confirms start and end date of employment. Glowing personal references are never gonna happen (literally prohibited by policy, you can get shiat canned for giving out a reference behind HRs back)..Titles are rarely confirmed, though can happen if a written employment verification letter is provided to the new employer and they call old employer to check its validity

Tl/Dr :while you are still an employee ask for an employment verification letter and use that as your written reference for newjob(tm). HR have to confirm it is valid, or risk legal issues.
 
Suflig
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

shamen123: Anyone hiring in the tech industry should (unless they have been under a rock) know that nearly everywhere just confirms start and end date of employment. Glowing personal references are never gonna happen (literally prohibited by policy, you can get shiat canned for giving out a reference behind HRs back)..Titles are rarely confirmed, though can happen if a written employment verification letter is provided to the new employer and they call old employer to check its validity

Tl/Dr :while you are still an employee ask for an employment verification letter and use that as your written reference for newjob(tm). HR have to confirm it is valid, or risk legal issues.


That's some bullshiat what is the point?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who the fark wants the head of research from apple any more?
What is it just a browser history of the samsung website?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

shamen123: HR have to confirm it is valid, or risk legal issues.


Yeah if there's one thing big tech is afraid of, it's the cost of lawsuits from individual employees
 
valenumr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

shamen123: Anyone hiring in the tech industry should (unless they have been under a rock) know that nearly everywhere just confirms start and end date of employment. Glowing personal references are never gonna happen (literally prohibited by policy, you can get shiat canned for giving out a reference behind HRs back)..Titles are rarely confirmed, though can happen if a written employment verification letter is provided to the new employer and they call old employer to check its validity

Tl/Dr :while you are still an employee ask for an employment verification letter and use that as your written reference for newjob(tm). HR have to confirm it is valid, or risk legal issues.


Pro tip: if you want good references, get folks outside of your prior company that you had a good working relationship with and did good things for. Not past employers.
 
shamen123
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: shamen123: HR have to confirm it is valid, or risk legal issues.

Yeah if there's one thing big tech is afraid of, it's the cost of lawsuits from individual employees


You would be surprised....
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Last of the Hippies: Better than what most video game companies do. When you leave one of them, they erase your employee info from their HR system


You're derezzed?

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
shamen123
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Suflig: shamen123: Anyone hiring in the tech industry should (unless they have been under a rock) know that nearly everywhere just confirms start and end date of employment. Glowing personal references are never gonna happen (literally prohibited by policy, you can get shiat canned for giving out a reference behind HRs back)..Titles are rarely confirmed, though can happen if a written employment verification letter is provided to the new employer and they call old employer to check its validity

Tl/Dr :while you are still an employee ask for an employment verification letter and use that as your written reference for newjob(tm). HR have to confirm it is valid, or risk legal issues.

That's some bullshiat what is the point?


Mostly its a protectionist HR policy.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is this kind of dickish stonewalling about prior employees a tech thing specifically? I'm in construction and I provide references all the time. I also check them on prospective employees and people give me far more than 'yeah, they worked here'.
 
valenumr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

valenumr: shamen123: Anyone hiring in the tech industry should (unless they have been under a rock) know that nearly everywhere just confirms start and end date of employment. Glowing personal references are never gonna happen (literally prohibited by policy, you can get shiat canned for giving out a reference behind HRs back)..Titles are rarely confirmed, though can happen if a written employment verification letter is provided to the new employer and they call old employer to check its validity

Tl/Dr :while you are still an employee ask for an employment verification letter and use that as your written reference for newjob(tm). HR have to confirm it is valid, or risk legal issues.

Pro tip: if you want good references, get folks outside of your prior company that you had a good working relationship with and did good things for. Not past employers.


Oh, and pro tip 2: ask permission first, so they know it is coming.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.