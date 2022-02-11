 Skip to content
(New Jersey 101.5)   Suddenly, flying police car   (nj1015.com)
19
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
doubt it is a BMW
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Hazzard County, they go for a softer landing...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when are there Spinners in New Jersey?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
driver of a van he watched his a bicyclist

hiss.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A South Brunswick officer witnessed a 40-year-old bicyclist from East Brunswick get run over by the van

The driver of the van, Ankur Khajuriwala, 41, of North Brunswick

Brunswick, Brunswick, Brunswick!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A police officer was injured when his marked SUV went airborne while following the driver of a van he watched his a bicyclist crossing Route 130 Thursday afternoon.

I see a copy editor that is getting paid WAAAY too much. #holyrunonsentencebatman
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ would have liked to have seen flying police cars
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: driver of a van he watched his a bicyclist

hiss.


Yeah what is that supposed to mean? I read it like 5 times and I still can't figure it out.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: WelldeadLink: driver of a van he watched his a bicyclist

hiss.

Yeah what is that supposed to mean? I read it like 5 times and I still can't figure it out.


his > hit - is the only thing I can think of that makes any sense.

/Patrolofficer. Caught sayof
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: A South Brunswick officer witnessed a 40-year-old bicyclist from East Brunswick get run over by the van

The driver of the van, Ankur Khajuriwala, 41, of North Brunswick

Brunswick, Brunswick, Brunswick!

[Fark user image 368x184]


Ok, only going to go through this once.

North Brunswick is North of South Brunswick, west of East Brunswick, but South of New Brunswick.

To get from East Brunswick to South Brunswick you go on Route 1 which first takes you west to North Brunswick then south through North Brunswick until you get to the northern border of South Brunswick.

It may be a joke but it's also reality.

/Lived just west of South Brunswick at some point in the past.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: WelldeadLink: driver of a van he watched his a bicyclist

hiss.

Yeah what is that supposed to mean? I read it like 5 times and I still can't figure it out.


Hit
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: LordOfThePings: A South Brunswick officer witnessed a 40-year-old bicyclist from East Brunswick get run over by the van

The driver of the van, Ankur Khajuriwala, 41, of North Brunswick

Brunswick, Brunswick, Brunswick!

[Fark user image 368x184]

Ok, only going to go through this once.

North Brunswick is North of South Brunswick, west of East Brunswick, but South of New Brunswick.

To get from East Brunswick to South Brunswick you go on Route 1 which first takes you west to North Brunswick then south through North Brunswick until you get to the northern border of South Brunswick.

It may be a joke but it's also reality.

/Lived just west of South Brunswick at some point in the past.


CSB
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: talkyournonsense: WelldeadLink: driver of a van he watched his a bicyclist

hiss.

Yeah what is that supposed to mean? I read it like 5 times and I still can't figure it out.

his > hit - is the only thing I can think of that makes any sense.


Yes, but hiss is more fun.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
West Brunswick be all like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, it is the 21st Century. Of course we have flying police cars.
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Archie Goodwin: talkyournonsense: WelldeadLink: driver of a van he watched his a bicyclist

hiss.

Yeah what is that supposed to mean? I read it like 5 times and I still can't figure it out.

his > hit - is the only thing I can think of that makes any sense.

Yes, but hiss is more fun.


All I can figure is Dan Alexander's keyboard went airborne and crashed into his mom's basement settee.
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The driver of the van, Ankur Khajuriwala

No wonder the keyboard crashed.
 
