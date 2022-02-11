 Skip to content
(CNN)   Sure thing 12-year-old Irish boy, go ahead and drive a car by yourself at 2:00 am. What could go wrong?   (cnn.com) divider line
12
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What could go wrong?  Subby could submit this headline and forget to make a limerick out of it.  And that's just for starters.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: What could go wrong?  Subby could submit this headline and forget to make a limerick out of it.  And that's just for starters.


Is that Adare?
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once was a tween from Eire
Who wanted to propel four tires
He hit a big truck,
Last words, "what the f[]ck?"
They fished his chunks out with small pliers
 
genner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't know how this 12 year old ended up driving a car... but there is no situation I can think of that isn't tragic and sad.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Marcus Aurelius: What could go wrong?  Subby could submit this headline and forget to make a limerick out of it.  And that's just for starters.

Is that Adare?


It cert'n'y was not in Nantucket
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There once was a boy in Limmerick
Who died in a tragic carrewrick?
 
hershy799
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How was alcohol not involved?
/DRTFA
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Marcus Aurelius: What could go wrong?  Subby could submit this headline and forget to make a limerick out of it.  And that's just for starters.

Is that Adare?


When you're in Limerick, it's never far from dere to Adare.
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Probably driving on the wrong side of the road. Both of them.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hershy799: How was alcohol not involved?
/DRTFA


He was 12. The drinking age in Ireland is 13.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In the midnight hour, he cried Moher, Moher, Moher.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
