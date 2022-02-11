 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Make sure to plug in your electric car when you're not using it. So it can charge? MAYBE   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
44
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

44 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FARK that. If I left it plugged in I may be planning on a full battery and a full range.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people who sign up to participate in this experiment are compensated.

I'm not saying that your local power company wouldn't just love to go all Count Dracula on your Tesla battery if it could. I mean, yeah. Obviously.

But this is a voluntary program.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Candygram4Mongo: The people who sign up to participate in this experiment are compensated.

I'm not saying that your local power company wouldn't just love to go all Count Dracula on your Tesla battery if it could. I mean, yeah. Obviously.

But this is a voluntary program.


And I'd assume you can always override it. So if you plan to get up early tomorrow and drive hundreds of miles you can turn this off and guarantee a full charge.
But I'd want to know about this "60p per hour" payment. You buy electricity by the kilowatt hour but they didn't say "60p per kWh" but "60p per hour" which could be very different if they can drain your battery at three or four kWh. It could just be sloppy reporting but I'd want to be sure.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Candygram4Mongo: The people who sign up to participate in this experiment are compensated.

I'm not saying that your local power company wouldn't just love to go all Count Dracula on your Tesla battery if it could. I mean, yeah. Obviously.

But this is a voluntary program.

And I'd assume you can always override it. So if you plan to get up early tomorrow and drive hundreds of miles you can turn this off and guarantee a full charge.
But I'd want to know about this "60p per hour" payment. You buy electricity by the kilowatt hour but they didn't say "60p per kWh" but "60p per hour" which could be very different if they can drain your battery at three or four kWh. It could just be sloppy reporting but I'd want to be sure.


Since this is the Daily Mail, I question their definition of hour, kWh, and 60p.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Candygram4Mongo: Carter Pewterschmidt: Candygram4Mongo: The people who sign up to participate in this experiment are compensated.

I'm not saying that your local power company wouldn't just love to go all Count Dracula on your Tesla battery if it could. I mean, yeah. Obviously.

But this is a voluntary program.

And I'd assume you can always override it. So if you plan to get up early tomorrow and drive hundreds of miles you can turn this off and guarantee a full charge.
But I'd want to know about this "60p per hour" payment. You buy electricity by the kilowatt hour but they didn't say "60p per kWh" but "60p per hour" which could be very different if they can drain your battery at three or four kWh. It could just be sloppy reporting but I'd want to be sure.

Since this is the Daily Mail, I question their definition of hour, kWh, and 60p.


I'm pretty sure they think 60p is a crown.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Candygram4Mongo: Carter Pewterschmidt: Candygram4Mongo: The people who sign up to participate in this experiment are compensated.

I'm not saying that your local power company wouldn't just love to go all Count Dracula on your Tesla battery if it could. I mean, yeah. Obviously.

But this is a voluntary program.

And I'd assume you can always override it. So if you plan to get up early tomorrow and drive hundreds of miles you can turn this off and guarantee a full charge.
But I'd want to know about this "60p per hour" payment. You buy electricity by the kilowatt hour but they didn't say "60p per kWh" but "60p per hour" which could be very different if they can drain your battery at three or four kWh. It could just be sloppy reporting but I'd want to be sure.

Since this is the Daily Mail, I question their definition of hour, kWh, and 60p.


Since Brexit, they've gone back to metering electricity by the hogshead.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily Fail never fails to live up to their name, daily.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was waiting for this to happen.  The government wants everyone to switch to electric cars, the power companies already know there isn't enough 'clean energy' generation capacity to power all of those cars, so now the big idea is that they can suck the power from those cars to keep the power flowing to the homes.  Again, where is all of that power going to come from?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Octopus Energy? Doesn't James Bond blow up one of their bases in at least one movie?
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warmachine999: I was waiting for this to happen.  The government wants everyone to switch to electric cars, the power companies already know there isn't enough 'clean energy' generation capacity to power all of those cars, so now the big idea is that they can suck the power from those cars to keep the power flowing to the homes.  Again, where is all of that power going to come from?


It's to load balance, not an ongoing power source. The idea is to smooth out spikes during peak periods during the day, with uninterrupted charging at night, etc. But continue with your fake outrage, please.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect payment for my nocturnal discharges.
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warmachine999: I was waiting for this to happen.  The government wants everyone to switch to electric cars, the power companies already know there isn't enough 'clean energy' generation capacity to power all of those cars, so now the big idea is that they can suck the power from those cars to keep the power flowing to the homes.  Again, where is all of that power going to come from?


It kinda sounds like a "Rob Peter to pay Paul" type scheme but with power.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seems like this could be resolved with some gizmo packin' a couple of diodes.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And accelerate the wear on the battery packs.  Lithium cells only have a limited number of charge cycles before they are kaput.  Every charge, no matter how small, reduces that number.

If I'm favorited!ing the money for an EV (and I will be in a few years), I'm not renting use of my battery packs unless the payment offsets the cost of the premature pack replacement that it will cause.  I'll feed the grid via solar all day, because the system wear happens whether I use the power or not.  But unless you're paying to replace my EV batteries, hands off.
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone else read that as "electric chair?"

...just me? OK then, I'll see myself out

/early whiskey intake may be the cause
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds good - a voluntary program where you get paid for participating to study to see if it's feasible.

I am amazed anyone could view such a sensible thing - to have essentially a paid test to see if it works - as negative, but here we are.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's a new filter for me!  Neat!
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warmachine999: I was waiting for this to happen.  The government wants everyone to switch to electric cars, the power companies already know there isn't enough 'clean energy' generation capacity to power all of those cars, so now the big idea is that they can suck the power from those cars to keep the power flowing to the homes.  Again, where is all of that power going to come from?


They can make enough power with renewable sources, but since they can't control when the sun shines and wind blows like they can control a power plant, they need batteries to store the surplus. And they want to use customers' EVs to do it. I'm thinking they need to buy their own damn batteries.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone somewhere is already working on a diode collar for charging plugs.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: FARK that. If I left it plugged in I may be planning on a full battery and a full range.


Yep, seems like a crap deal.  Nobody siphons off gas from my car overnight.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living in a hybrid is like that.   A full tank of gas will heat or cool your "home" for up to a week.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warmachine999: I was waiting for this to happen.  The government wants everyone to switch to electric cars, the power companies already know there isn't enough 'clean energy' generation capacity to power all of those cars, so now the big idea is that they can suck the power from those cars to keep the power flowing to the homes.  Again, where is all of that power going to come from?



Your mom's solar powered, super-charged dildo. Didn't you know? It's famous!
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this doesn't actually reduce the power needed, it just returns it to the grid when needed (with your agreement).

Very weird. At some point the car is going to have to be charged again, so they must be counting on people doing that during off-peak hours. Seems like a bandaid solution but I'm far from an expert. I'm sure the Daily Fail is living up to their name again.

Finally, that's a lofty goal of having 10 million electric cars hooked up, seeing as how there's only about ~30M cars total on the road in England. This will not happen in any of our children's lifetimes, but there's nothing wrong with that. Just don't take this all at face value that it'll ever met their goals - goals that will assisty with technology over time anyway.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Wack: Did anyone else read that as "electric chair?"

...just me? OK then, I'll see myself out

/early whiskey intake may be the cause


Today's "early whiskey intake" is yesterday's "late whiskey intake".

You'll be fine.
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many furlong-watts per hogshead is that?
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Living in a hybrid is like that.   A full tank of gas will heat or cool your "home" for up to a week.


And if you get a Mercedes, you're living in a 1-star hotel!
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warmachine999: I was waiting for this to happen.  The government wants everyone to switch to electric cars, the power companies already know there isn't enough 'clean energy' generation capacity to power all of those cars, so now the big idea is that they can suck the power from those cars to keep the power flowing to the homes.  Again, where is all of that power going to come from?


Funny thing is, if you take the gasoline we currently burn in cars and burn it at a power plant to put into a electric car you get over 60 miles to the gallon. Straight carrying around of gasoline and burning in inefficient engines is wasteful.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
cool cool cool.

Batteries typically age on (among other things) the number of charge/discharge cycles. So they are hyper-aging you expensive car battery and paying you 60p / hour.

NO THANKS
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Warmachine999: I was waiting for this to happen.  The government wants everyone to switch to electric cars, the power companies already know there isn't enough 'clean energy' generation capacity to power all of those cars, so now the big idea is that they can suck the power from those cars to keep the power flowing to the homes.  Again, where is all of that power going to come from?

It's to load balance, not an ongoing power source. The idea is to smooth out spikes during peak periods during the day, with uninterrupted charging at night, etc. But continue with your fake outrage, please.


You've never seen a good, beneficial, well-intentioned idea from the engineers after MBAs / Management has finished raping it, have you?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Wow, that's a new filter for me!  Neat!


Why the hell did that become a filter?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

slantsix: Seems like a bandaid solution but I'm far from an expert. I'm sure the Daily Fail is living up to their name again.


Subby here. Actually, I found the story in several paywalled sites first.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: If I'm favorited!ing the money for an EV (and I will be in a few years)...


Wat... is this some weird aspect of the Fark filter?
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Kuroshin: Wow, that's a new filter for me!  Neat!

Why the hell did that become a filter?



Begins with a "P" ends with an "nk" and gets "lo" in the middle.  Last I knew it meant "to drop/slam down" but maybe the kids have come up with a new use for it.

Either that, or I missed some thing over the years.  Gonna go have to cry into my bar towel I guess.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Kuroshin: Wow, that's a new filter for me!  Neat!

Why the hell did that become a filter?


People used to love to (& still love to) advertise who they put on a blocklist & when.

Someone must have gotten tired of it. Same with troll judging but I think that filter no longer exists.

1/10

We'll see if that gets past the filter.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: The people who sign up to participate in this experiment are compensated.

I'm not saying that your local power company wouldn't just love to go all Count Dracula on your Tesla battery if it could. I mean, yeah. Obviously.

But this is a voluntary program.


Like how APS customers in Arizona are compensated for their solar panels back feeding the grid? Hahahah, you sweet summer child.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Dr Jack Badofsky: Kuroshin: Wow, that's a new filter for me!  Neat!

Why the hell did that become a filter?


Begins with a "P" ends with an "nk" and gets "lo" in the middle.  Last I knew it meant "to drop/slam down" but maybe the kids have come up with a new use for it.

Either that, or I missed some thing over the years.  Gonna go have to cry into my bar towel I guess.


Oh I found the list of Fark filters, I just wasn't aware that it was one.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Those taking part will be paid 60p per hour for the electricity they send from their cars to the grid.

How much does it cost to charge the battery back up again?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's called load shifting and it is a good idea and opting in means you can be compensated.

Hope this catches on.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: Those taking part will be paid 60p per hour for the electricity they send from their cars to the grid.

How much does it cost to charge the battery back up again?


Depending on the car, 60p might cover a full charge.
 
raygundan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: I was waiting for this to happen.  The government wants everyone to switch to electric cars, the power companies already know there isn't enough 'clean energy' generation capacity to power all of those cars, so now the big idea is that they can suck the power from those cars to keep the power flowing to the homes.  Again, where is all of that power going to come from?


Short answer: The middle of the day.

Long answer: We've got an overproduction problem from solar, because it makes its peak energy around noon.  We also have a "how do we charge all these electric cars people are driving to work" problem.  And last, we have a problem producing enough energy for our evening peak load, since solar isn't as helpful then.

It's really rare that we end up with three problems that solve each other, but we sure as hell lucked out on this one.

Where do you put the excess mid-day solar?  Into the electric cars.
How do you charge all these electric cars?  With the excess energy we were previously throwing away.
How do you deal with that evening peak load?  With some of the stored energy in the cars.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Dr Jack Badofsky: Kuroshin: Wow, that's a new filter for me!  Neat!

Why the hell did that become a filter?


Begins with a "P" ends with an "nk" and gets "lo" in the middle.  Last I knew it meant "to drop/slam down" but maybe the kids have come up with a new use for it.

Either that, or I missed some thing over the years.  Gonna go have to cry into my bar towel I guess.


After particularly obnoxious trolls post things, people would respond and then type that word, as a way to let everybody know the trolls were going on an ignore list.  The mods give us features, but they quickly crack down on people mentioning how they use features.  So they added that word to the filter, maybe 5 or 10 years ago.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

slantsix: So this doesn't actually reduce the power needed, it just returns it to the grid when needed (with your agreement).

Very weird. At some point the car is going to have to be charged again, so they must be counting on people doing that during off-peak hours. Seems like a bandaid solution but I'm far from an expert. I'm sure the Daily Fail is living up to their name again.

Finally, that's a lofty goal of having 10 million electric cars hooked up, seeing as how there's only about ~30M cars total on the road in England. This will not happen in any of our children's lifetimes, but there's nothing wrong with that. Just don't take this all at face value that it'll ever met their goals - goals that will assisty with technology over time anyway.


It's for short term surges, maybe only a few minutes at a time, until a natural gas power station can come up to speed.

As for ten million cars, the UK is only eight years away from banning all petrol and diesel cars, so the only new cars sold will be EV and (for just another five years) hybrids. With pretty much every manufacturer already ramping up EV models and production it won't take that long for that ten million figure will be reached.

Whether they will all choose to join this scheme who knows. Electricity is anything from under 20p per kWh to 35p per kWh right now, so if they're offering to sell you electricity at 7.5p per kWh (Octopus current overnight EV rate) and then buy some back at 60p then that could add up quite quickly.
And having looked at their website they do give you the option to override it and guarantee your car is charged. Intelligent Octopus | Octopus Energy
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Since Brexit, they've gone back to metering electricity by the hogshead.


Well James Watt was British so it's actually everyone else in the world who has to stop using Watts.....
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NM Volunteer: Kuroshin: Dr Jack Badofsky: Kuroshin: Wow, that's a new filter for me!  Neat!

Why the hell did that become a filter?


Begins with a "P" ends with an "nk" and gets "lo" in the middle.  Last I knew it meant "to drop/slam down" but maybe the kids have come up with a new use for it.

Either that, or I missed some thing over the years.  Gonna go have to cry into my bar towel I guess.

After particularly obnoxious trolls post things, people would respond and then type that word, as a way to let everybody know the trolls were going on an ignore list.  The mods give us features, but they quickly crack down on people mentioning how they use features.  So they added that word to the filter, maybe 5 or 10 years ago.



Missed that particular drama.  Good to know!
 
