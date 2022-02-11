 Skip to content
(CNN)   Russia ready to start some shiat   (cnn.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The minor Russian economy already has lost about 5% GDP and now is aiming for a record 15% reduction of GDP in a year. Russia will have the same  GDP as the state of Florida. Considering how linked Russia and Florida are politically having the same size economy seems fitting.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Retired FSB officer...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to believe the second one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why the NSA making this pronouncement smells like a negotiating tactic with Putin more than a new assessment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Xi's going to be pissed.
 
freakay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fill your tank now.

I'm betting vlad moves during the Super Bowl.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Like... now? But... it's Friday afternoon. Do these people expect us to stay here arguing about it on the Internet on our own time?
 
Don Gato [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Putin is waiting for us to be distracted by the Super Bowl.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey Blinkin
Youtube wJcuYKyHEgs
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If NATO would agree that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, then this can end quickly. Either that or nuclear war. Those are the choices that have been put out there- per Putin.

Sure seems like when the USSR put missiles in Cuba and the USA freaked out.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Have Kanye do a diss track on Russia. That'll show 'em.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: If NATO would agree that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, then this can end quickly. Either that or nuclear war.


Why should anyone else besides Ukraine decide if it wants to join NATO or not?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: If NATO would agree that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, then this can end quickly. Either that or nuclear war. Those are the choices that have been put out there- per Putin.


Out of curiosity, are you ever able to step back and see how sad your position really is?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Russia is waiting until the Olympics are over as a diplomatic courtesy gesture to China. As soon as that Olympic flame goes out, the real inferno begins.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: If NATO would agree that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, then this can end quickly. Either that or nuclear war. Those are the choices that have been put out there- per Putin.

Sure seems like when the USSR put missiles in Cuba and the USA freaked out.


OK Ivan
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Russia is waiting until the Olympics are over as a diplomatic courtesy gesture to China. As soon as that Olympic flame goes out, the real inferno begins.


Yep that's what's I'm thinking too.

Can I bet on this on FanDeul or DraftKings lr something?
 
freakay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Russia is waiting until the Olympics are over as a diplomatic courtesy gesture to China. As soon as that Olympic flame goes out, the real inferno begins.


Nope. He's going before the end.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They might invade Sunday night EST/early Monday morning Kyiv time. Enough Americans will be watching the concussionball game instead of the news, and there's too many advertisers' dollars at stake for the network to want to interrupt the game for breaking news.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: If NATO would agree that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, then this can end quickly. Either that or nuclear war. Those are the choices that have been put out there- per Putin.

Out of curiosity, are you ever able to step back and see how sad your position really is?


Yes. And I lament it. I lamented it when I stood up and said that the President and New York Times were lying our way to war with Iraq back in 03.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: If NATO would agree that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, then this can end quickly. Either that or nuclear war. Those are the choices that have been put out there- per Putin.

Sure seems like when the USSR put missiles in Cuba and the USA freaked out.


Are you actually attempting to claim that Russia is afraid that Ukraine will invade Russia?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Valentine's day is coming up. That's the day I'd strike.
 
Juc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: If NATO would agree that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, then this can end quickly. Either that or nuclear war. Those are the choices that have been put out there- per Putin.

Sure seems like when the USSR put missiles in Cuba and the USA freaked out.


Or russia can just not invade, which is by far the easiest of all options, and the one I think everybody would prefer.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

make me some tea: This is why the NSA making this pronouncement smells like a negotiating tactic with Putin more than a new assessment.

[Link][Fark user image image 733x840]


Twitter has been showing a steady buildup of Russian military equipment along the borders with Ukraine over the last couple of months. There's enough public info to prove that it's not "business as usual" in that part of the world, even if you don't trust the US government statements.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: If NATO would agree that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, then this can end quickly. Either that or nuclear war. Those are the choices that have been put out there- per Putin.

Out of curiosity, are you ever able to step back and see how sad your position really is?

Yes. And I lament it. I lamented it when I stood up and said that the President and New York Times were lying our way to war with Iraq back in 03.


I like how naive you are in thinking that Putin still won't try to make Ukraine a vassal state even if we guarantee they can't join NATO.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Russia have more to earn from threating an attack, than actually doing it.

That doesn't mean that they won't.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Nadie_AZ: If NATO would agree that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, then this can end quickly. Either that or nuclear war. Those are the choices that have been put out there- per Putin.

Sure seems like when the USSR put missiles in Cuba and the USA freaked out.

Are you actually attempting to claim that Russia is afraid that Ukraine will invade Russia?


He's watched too much RT.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is not a repeat from the 1680s
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is there anything we Americans can do from our position other than watch, wait and argue on the internet?

....I guess not. I'll make some more popcorn. I've got microwavable kettle corn this Friday evening
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Valentine's day is coming up. That's the day I'd strike.


Bitter single guy as well?

/it's just Monday to me
 
Alebak
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They ARE on a time limit, once the ground thaws it'll be a lot harder to move big equipment around fast, so if it's going t happen it has to happen before spring.

I still say this is an elaborate bluff though, just a dance between people who won't actually be the ones getting shot at if things go to shiat waiting for the other guy to blink first and look like an asshole.

"Awww I'm gonna do it!" [hundred thousand guys assembled outside Ukraine]
"Nuh uh" [thousands of dudes moved around in eastern Europe just in case]
"Uh huh!" [hundreds of tanks and more dudes moved into postion]
"Don't think so" [literal tons of lethal aid provided to Ukraine in the form of ammo and stinger missiles]
"I'M GONNA DO IT" [field hospitals built and medical supplies stockpiled]
"NUH UH" [American citizens told to leave Ukraine, just in case]

Putin knows his military has been looted by local oligarchs and that actually committing to a proper fight might blow up in his face with long term consequences. Biden knows that the only ones at home with the stomach for ANOTHER farkING WAR are defense contractors and the scumbags they bribe.

Someone will give.

I hope.
 
freakay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Frankly I'm betting Sunday for a number of reasons. America will be distracted. However you might also think he figures that it will hit the finances of the Super Bowl.

He has probably cleared it all with Xi and figures it won't make a big deal to the Olympics.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Nadie_AZ: BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: If NATO would agree that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, then this can end quickly. Either that or nuclear war. Those are the choices that have been put out there- per Putin.

Out of curiosity, are you ever able to step back and see how sad your position really is?

Yes. And I lament it. I lamented it when I stood up and said that the President and New York Times were lying our way to war with Iraq back in 03.

I like how naive you are in thinking that Putin still won't try to make Ukraine a vassal state even if we guarantee they can't join NATO.


Of course they want Ukraine to be a satellite state. I am not defending that. I am stating that Russia has positions that make sense for Russia. They have been adamant about Ukraine not being in NATO since at least 2008.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Too soon?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Mrtraveler01: Nadie_AZ: BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: If NATO would agree that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, then this can end quickly. Either that or nuclear war. Those are the choices that have been put out there- per Putin.

Out of curiosity, are you ever able to step back and see how sad your position really is?

Yes. And I lament it. I lamented it when I stood up and said that the President and New York Times were lying our way to war with Iraq back in 03.

I like how naive you are in thinking that Putin still won't try to make Ukraine a vassal state even if we guarantee they can't join NATO.

Of course they want Ukraine to be a satellite state. I am not defending that. I am stating that Russia has positions that make sense for Russia. They have been adamant about Ukraine not being in NATO since at least 2008.


"We will destroy the world if our neighbors are safe against invasion" is not a position that makes sense for Russia or anyone.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with a girl who saw Putin pass-out gas masks last night. I guess it's pretty serious.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Of course they want Ukraine to be a satellite state. I am not defending that. I am stating that Russia has positions that make sense for Russia. They have been adamant about Ukraine not being in NATO since at least 2008.


And why should Ukraine give a shiat?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Nadie_AZ: Mrtraveler01: Nadie_AZ: BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: If NATO would agree that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, then this can end quickly. Either that or nuclear war. Those are the choices that have been put out there- per Putin.

Out of curiosity, are you ever able to step back and see how sad your position really is?

Yes. And I lament it. I lamented it when I stood up and said that the President and New York Times were lying our way to war with Iraq back in 03.

I like how naive you are in thinking that Putin still won't try to make Ukraine a vassal state even if we guarantee they can't join NATO.

Of course they want Ukraine to be a satellite state. I am not defending that. I am stating that Russia has positions that make sense for Russia. They have been adamant about Ukraine not being in NATO since at least 2008.

"We will destroy the world if our neighbors are safe against invasion" is not a position that makes sense for Russia or anyone.


Russia does not want NATO forces in Ukraine. They grabbed Crimea to A) gain their warm water port they had been leasing from Ukraine and B) prevent it from being a NATO naval base should Ukraine decide to join NATO. They see this as their red line. This is a national security threat to them and until they either change their minds or NATO backs off of Ukraine, this will continue to be the case.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: If NATO would agree that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, then this can end quickly. Either that or nuclear war. Those are the choices that have been put out there- per Putin.

Out of curiosity, are you ever able to step back and see how sad your position really is?


Look. If you stop fighting this and enjoy it, it won't be rape, it will be consensual sex.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Enigmamf: Nadie_AZ: Mrtraveler01: Nadie_AZ: BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: If NATO would agree that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, then this can end quickly. Either that or nuclear war. Those are the choices that have been put out there- per Putin.

Out of curiosity, are you ever able to step back and see how sad your position really is?

Yes. And I lament it. I lamented it when I stood up and said that the President and New York Times were lying our way to war with Iraq back in 03.

I like how naive you are in thinking that Putin still won't try to make Ukraine a vassal state even if we guarantee they can't join NATO.

Of course they want Ukraine to be a satellite state. I am not defending that. I am stating that Russia has positions that make sense for Russia. They have been adamant about Ukraine not being in NATO since at least 2008.

"We will destroy the world if our neighbors are safe against invasion" is not a position that makes sense for Russia or anyone.

Russia does not want NATO forces in Ukraine. They grabbed Crimea to A) gain their warm water port they had been leasing from Ukraine and B) prevent it from being a NATO naval base should Ukraine decide to join NATO. They see this as their red line. This is a national security threat to them and until they either change their minds or NATO backs off of Ukraine, this will continue to be the case.


It just sounds like youre carrying water for Russia.

How would not allowing Ukraine to join NATO benefit anyone besides Russia?
 
valenumr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Enigmamf: Nadie_AZ: Mrtraveler01: Nadie_AZ: BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: If NATO would agree that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, then this can end quickly. Either that or nuclear war. Those are the choices that have been put out there- per Putin.

Out of curiosity, are you ever able to step back and see how sad your position really is?

Yes. And I lament it. I lamented it when I stood up and said that the President and New York Times were lying our way to war with Iraq back in 03.

I like how naive you are in thinking that Putin still won't try to make Ukraine a vassal state even if we guarantee they can't join NATO.

Of course they want Ukraine to be a satellite state. I am not defending that. I am stating that Russia has positions that make sense for Russia. They have been adamant about Ukraine not being in NATO since at least 2008.

"We will destroy the world if our neighbors are safe against invasion" is not a position that makes sense for Russia or anyone.

Russia does not want NATO forces in Ukraine. They grabbed Crimea to A) gain their warm water port they had been leasing from Ukraine and B) prevent it from being a NATO naval base should Ukraine decide to join NATO. They see this as their red line. This is a national security threat to them and until they either change their minds or NATO backs off of Ukraine, this will continue to be the case.


It sounds like you are trying to justify the illegal annexation of crimea.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Russia does not want NATO forces in Ukraine. They grabbed Crimea to A) gain their warm water port they had been leasing from Ukraine and B) prevent it from being a NATO naval base should Ukraine decide to join NATO. They see this as their red line. This is a national security threat to them and until they either change their minds or NATO backs off of Ukraine, this will continue to be the case.


We are able to see -why- Russia does and demands the things they do.
Are you able to see why their demands are not -right-?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: If NATO would agree that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, then this can end quickly. Either that or nuclear war. Those are the choices that have been put out there- per Putin.

Out of curiosity, are you ever able to step back and see how sad your position really is?

Look. If you stop fighting this and enjoy it, it won't be rape, it will be consensual sex.


He even acknowledged that it would just make it easier for Putin to turn Ukraine into a vassal state like Belarus.

But they have failed to explain how that benefits anyone else besides Russia.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm not getting gas until Tuesday!   Can you give me until then?  I wasn't planning on getting it this weekend, you farkers.....!!!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I want to believe the second one.

[Fark user image 738x528]


Nah, I don't think the CIA has anything to do with this. They're great at kicking over Bolivia or any other leftist, democratic movement, terrible at fighting fascism or authoritarian right... because those are what they fundamentally believe in.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Bestest: Nadie_AZ: Russia does not want NATO forces in Ukraine. They grabbed Crimea to A) gain their warm water port they had been leasing from Ukraine and B) prevent it from being a NATO naval base should Ukraine decide to join NATO. They see this as their red line. This is a national security threat to them and until they either change their minds or NATO backs off of Ukraine, this will continue to be the case.

We are able to see -why- Russia does and demands the things they do.
Are you able to see why their demands are not -right-?


Yes. I think imperialism is highly destructive and exploitative.
 
Mudwhistle62 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Neat
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Waiting for the "Let's Go Putin; Fulda Gap" shirts at the next RNC.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Nadie_AZ: If NATO would agree that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, then this can end quickly. Either that or nuclear war.

Why should anyone else besides Ukraine decide if it wants to join NATO or not?


Russia: "A free and independent Uraine is a grave, existential threat to Mother Russia, who is blameless and never threatens its neighbors. No, ignore the fact we have already invaded them. No, ignore the fact that we are currently occupying them. No, ignore the fact that we did horrible things to Chechnya. No, ignore the fact that we did horrible things in Afghanistan and other nations. Also, ignore how we were the brutal, preeminent imperial power in post-war global hegemony, so cruel and destructive that multiples of eastern European countries want very little to do with us. Those don't count."
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

valenumr: It sounds like you are trying to justify the illegal annexation of crimea.


No. But I don't think they'll ever give it back.

I'm not here to say Putin is some sort of good guy, I'm saying that Russia already has a history of distrusting the USA and the NATO alliance. I don't know why that would be a surprise to anyone. He isn't going to bow to them and this is where he is making his stand. I mean he's been de-dollarizing his economy in preparation for whatever sanctions that will be thrown at him. He's making nice with China, India, Iran. He's working to become closer to Europe and hopes to drive a wedge between the EU and the US/UK.
 
