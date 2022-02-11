 Skip to content
(London Evening Standard)   UK government tells Brits in Ukraine to evacuate posthaste   (standard.co.uk) divider line
15
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everyone that pulls personnel out of Ukraine is telling Putin that they're not bluffing.  Putin?  He's bluffing and blustering and wondering how he's going to back down and save face.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Everyone that pulls personnel out of Ukraine is telling Putin that they're not bluffing.  Putin?  He's bluffing and blustering and wondering how he's going to back down and save face.


Anything that the UK does is just Bloody Stupid Johnson trying to save his phoney-baloney job.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Marcus Aurelius: Everyone that pulls personnel out of Ukraine is telling Putin that they're not bluffing.  Putin?  He's bluffing and blustering and wondering how he's going to back down and save face.

Anything that the UK does is just Bloody Stupid Johnson trying to save his phoney-baloney job.


The UK has been a big player in standing up to Putin for several years now.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Long before he had a couple of beers with some work colleagues, something that Labour leader Kier Starmer also did during lockdown and the police have decided to take no action.

And Ukrainians sound pretty happy to get lots of British anti tank rockets. Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces | Daily Mail Online

Macron has an election coming up soon. Why aren't you accusing him of acting just to win the election? Germany is refusing to supply weapons to Ukraine. Why aren't you criticising them?

Why am I not surprised that you'd apparently be happier cheering on Putin rather than Johnson?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: Marcus Aurelius: Everyone that pulls personnel out of Ukraine is telling Putin that they're not bluffing.  Putin?  He's bluffing and blustering and wondering how he's going to back down and save face.

Anything that the UK does is just Bloody Stupid Johnson trying to save his phoney-baloney job.

The UK has been a big player in standing up to Putin for several years now.

[Fark user image 850x634]


Long before he had a couple of beers with some work colleagues, something that Labour leader Kier Starmer also did during lockdown and the police have decided to take no action.

And Ukrainians sound pretty happy to get lots of British anti tank rockets. Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces | Daily Mail Online

Macron has an election coming up soon. Why aren't you accusing him of acting just to win the election? Germany is refusing to supply weapons to Ukraine. Why aren't you criticising them?

Why am I not surprised that you'd apparently be happier cheering on Putin rather than Johnson?


Wow, that's up there with the best of your deflection, whataboutism and general gaslighting. Well played.

Also, the baked bean ration has been increased from 25 g to 20 g.

And if you're going to continue to try and minimise Bozo's lockdown parties, you must have seen the letter Bozo wrote to a child praising her for cancelling her birthday party, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size


A seven year old child sets a better example than Bloody Stupid Johnson, and he tells her that himself.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Everyone that pulls personnel out of Ukraine is telling Putin that they're not bluffing.  Putin?  He's bluffing and blustering and wondering how he's going to back down and save face.


It's going to force his hand. If he wants to look tough he's going to have to shiat or get off the pot. He's mostly doing this for domestic consumption because the Russian economy is in the shiatter and he needs some patriotic display to distract the citizens.

At some point, he's going to have to actually invade or go through back channels to de-escalate the situation.  He farked himself up, I just hope we don't all get nuked.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Get tickets while you can.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Everyone that pulls personnel out of Ukraine is telling Putin that they're not bluffing.  Putin?  He's bluffing and blustering and wondering how he's going to back down and save face.


I believe you are correct. I want to very badly.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Marcus Aurelius: Everyone that pulls personnel out of Ukraine is telling Putin that they're not bluffing.  Putin?  He's bluffing and blustering and wondering how he's going to back down and save face.

Anything that the UK does is just Bloody Stupid Johnson trying to save his phoney-baloney job.


harumph!
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Evacuate? Where to?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: iron de havilland: Marcus Aurelius: Everyone that pulls personnel out of Ukraine is telling Putin that they're not bluffing.  Putin?  He's bluffing and blustering and wondering how he's going to back down and save face.

Anything that the UK does is just Bloody Stupid Johnson trying to save his phoney-baloney job.

The UK has been a big player in standing up to Putin for several years now.

[Fark user image 850x634]


Long before he had a couple of beers with some work colleagues, something that Labour leader Kier Starmer also did during lockdown and the police have decided to take no action.

And Ukrainians sound pretty happy to get lots of British anti tank rockets. Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces | Daily Mail Online

Macron has an election coming up soon. Why aren't you accusing him of acting just to win the election? Germany is refusing to supply weapons to Ukraine. Why aren't you criticising them?

Why am I not surprised that you'd apparently be happier cheering on Putin rather than Johnson?


🎶 Fight For Your Right (To Party) 🎵 - Boris Johnson x Beastie Boys
Youtube FkdqR4WKvuU
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is super high stakes poker. The rest of the world needs to show Putin that he's a farking jerk, and we're not taking his shiat any more.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sorry, but there's no amount of neocons or ex-military brass (now on the payroll of defense contractors) who can make me give a flying fark if Ukraine is in NATO or not.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I remember everyone evacuating when we were on the eleventh floor during an earthquake.

And then we left the building!
 
dustman81
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: This is super high stakes poker. The rest of the world needs to show Putin that he's a farking jerk, and we're not taking his shiat any more.


Russia needs to be kicked off of SWIFT. Once the Russian Mafia Oligarchs lose the ability to launder their money, they'll drop kick Putin out of the Kremlin.
 
