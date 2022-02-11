 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Does the Queen have Covid?   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope not.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She's probably vaccinated, unlike some American politicians.

/aware there's still a risk even when vaccinated.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: She's probably vaccinated, unlike some American politicians.

/aware there's still a risk even when vaccinated.


At the start all this, if she got it, she would have been sicker than when BoJo got it before vaccines rolled out.

Probably vaxxed and boosted as soon as it came out? Not as severe.
 
Juc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
lizards can't even catch covid, sheesh.
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I believe she is living on pure spite to make sure Charles never sees the throne.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Guys, guys, slow down  - Season 5 of The Crown already has enough twists.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Thisbymaster: I believe she is living on pure spite to make sure Charles never sees the throne.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_longest-reigning_monarchs

just 2 years and 106 days
 
mjg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Regicide-19
 
Ass_Master_Flash [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: [Fark user image image 425x443]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sforce
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So long as she doesn't bump her head and take a nap right after, she should be fine.
 
