Being bullied at school because of your Down's Syndrome? Just have the president walk you to school
22
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, but I can't take a President named Stevo seriously.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Great story, otherwise.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Warthog: I'm sorry, but I can't take a President named Stevo seriously.


Now a president Steve, I could get behind.  The press conferences would be awesome, and to be honest, with half the country acting like toddlers and wanting to find "clues" in every pizza restaurant basement, maybe it's what we all need.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/We just got a bailout, we just got a bailout....
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Let me know when he orders the liquidation of the bullies.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Warthog: I'm sorry, but I can't take a President named Stevo seriously.


The Karen hair doesn't help
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dang it's dusty in here. Good work.

/grew up with a gal whose brother has downs
//back when society was farking terrible to those kids
///three slashies for society to be nicer to people with this issue
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What kind of lowlife scumbag bullies a down's syndrome kid?

That is one of those things that makes me wish there was a hell.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
People sure do raise their kids to be monsters.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Something else good about North Macedonia:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
sweetest parking kids in the world
also they make great cops
Retarded Policeman #8: Tazer
Youtube qlUVGf8B2yc
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Or go this route
 
greggerm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When the memes get flowing in here, it's going to be an epic fight of good vs. evil.   :)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
LET'S GO STEVO!
 
EJ25T
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Warthog: I'm sorry, but I can't take a President named Stevo seriously.


Fark user imageView Full Size

At least he'd be able to come up with creative punishments for offenders.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Would you like Drumpf to walk your daughter to school?

He can afford to grab her by the
 
sml156
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The president of North Macedonia walked an 11-year-old girl

Wait stop right farking there How many fark fark farking presidents does fark fark farking America have
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Warthog: I'm sorry, but I can't take a President named Stevo seriously.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Anyone who would bully a kid who has Downs is fully deserving of being made to watch their parents be savagely ripped apart by a pack of starving wolves - but only after their parents are made to watch the bully undergo a beating by a squad of Marines as punishment for their poor parenting.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KY Jerry: Would you like Drumpf to walk your daughter to school?

He can afford to grab her by the


Dude, she's 11.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
inclusion is a basic principle


That doesn't sound the least bit American.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/for those outside of Texas, this is the former salon owner that made the news in 2020 for defying COVID restrictions and giving Ted Cruz a horrible haircut, even for him
//now she is running for office and lamenting how that because of AOC, it is no longer acceptable to bully transgendered kids
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 minute ago  

koder: Warthog: I'm sorry, but I can't take a President named Stevo seriously.

Now a president Steve, I could get behind.  The press conferences would be awesome, and to be honest, with half the country acting like toddlers and wanting to find "clues" in every pizza restaurant basement, maybe it's what we all need.

[Fark user image 288x175]

/We just got a bailout, we just got a bailout....


And when he gets into a scandal...

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

