(Vox)   10-4 good buddy, here's everything you need to know about the far-right wacko movement of Canadian truckers complaining about vaccine mandates   (vox.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Canada, Ottawa, Conservative Party of Canada, convoy of angry truckers, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Canada's capital city, vaccine mandate, Conservatism  
•       •       •

bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A small pack of right-wing nutjobs is throwing a massive tantrum because they think that being asked to act like adults in a civilised society and show some common decency towards others is heavy handed oppression, and how dare you.

Again.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian truckers, stupid as American Trumpers.  It's aboot time!  Eh?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have not been enjoying this Convoy reboot.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And someone keeps giving  them free money, food and fuel.  So very bootstrappy.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering COVID restrictions were eased before they even started protesting it's clear they just were wackos who wanted to cause trouble.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Canadian far right is weak and ineffectual, especially when it comes to pandemic restrictions. "

That's what happens when you have no GOP or Fox News
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: And someone Right Wingers keeps giving  them free money, food and fuel.  So very bootstrappy.


FTFY
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How often do you go to protests where people supporting what you're supporting are flying Nazi and Confederate flags?

Why should these people get a pass for hanging out with people who fly Nazi and Confederate flags?
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cache: "The Canadian far right is weak and ineffectual, especially when it comes to pandemic restrictions. "

That's what happens when you have no GOP or Fox News


If they were so weak and ineffectual, how did they get 8000 people to protest for weeks in the farking Canadian winter?   Canadians don't protest anything.   I'd be wary of these nut cases
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They're going to slip back into the crowd unless they're marked somewhere.  I'd say a paint marking drone that gets the top of the tractor sand trailer or just trackers on everything.  One of the better plans for a criminal act means to always stay disguised when  you leave the place is the crime.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They are afraid of a shot. They are babies
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Cache: "The Canadian far right is weak and ineffectual, especially when it comes to pandemic restrictions. "

That's what happens when you have no GOP or Fox News

If they were so weak and ineffectual, how did they get 8000 people to protest for weeks in the farking Canadian winter?   Canadians don't protest anything.   I'd be wary of these nut cases


Canadian winter doesn't suck as bad when you're protesting from inside the cab of your truck with the APU running.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: They're going to slip back into the crowd unless they're marked somewhere.  I'd say a paint marking drone that gets the top of the tractor sand trailer or just trackers on everything.  One of the better plans for a criminal act means to always stay disguised when  you leave the place is the crime.


Their trucks have license plates, shouldn't be hard to find who owns them and subpoena the logs for the ones who aren't owner-operators.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Cache: "The Canadian far right is weak and ineffectual, especially when it comes to pandemic restrictions. "

That's what happens when you have no GOP or Fox News

If they were so weak and ineffectual, how did they get 8000 people to protest for weeks in the farking Canadian winter?   Canadians don't protest anything.   I'd be wary of these nut cases


I wonder how many are Canadian.
 
capn' fun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cache: "The Canadian far right is weak and ineffectual, especially when it comes to pandemic restrictions. "

That's what happens when you have no GOP or Fox News


You have no idea. One of the best parts of visiting Mrs. Fun's family in Canada is being able to watch tv without drug ads, watch news about actual events instead of "infotainment", and the complete lack of derp. I mean, there IS derp, but you have to know where to find it or go looking for it. It isn't blaring out of every radio or screen 24/7/365 the way that it is here in the US.

Canada reminds me a lot of what America could have been if Reagan had never been elected.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hopefully it won't be too long now before heads start getting cracked and/or they run home with their tail between their legs.

The state of emergency that has been called gives the government and cops a LOT more power, so really these assholes have caused those in Ontario to lose freedom for the duration of the emergency.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lifeless: BitwiseShift: They're going to slip back into the crowd unless they're marked somewhere.  I'd say a paint marking drone that gets the top of the tractor sand trailer or just trackers on everything.  One of the better plans for a criminal act means to always stay disguised when  you leave the place is the crime.

Their trucks have license plates, shouldn't be hard to find who owns them and subpoena the logs for the ones who aren't owner-operators.


https://convoytraitors.ca/
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That it is a small group of nutjobs, of which an even smaller portion is actual truckers? I could've told you that one. Also most of them complaining about ebil gubbermint now complain twice as hard if an ebil government check doesn't show up on-time.

Conservatives are the biggest crybabies on the farking planet.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The so-called trucker movement is on the fringe, including among Canadian truckers - some 90 percent of whom are vaccinated.

Wow.

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
10-4 good buddy, here's everything you need to know about the far-right wacko movement of Canadian truckers complaining about vaccine mandates

Everything I need to know about them is that they're mainly truckers and farmers. If I want to know the best route to cross the GTA during rush hour, I'll ask a trucker. If I want to know about growing soybeans or corn, I'll ask a farmer. When it comes to handling a pandemic neither group has anything to offer.

As for how to handle this, it's simple: It's cold here. Turn water cannons on them. And when they retreat to their trucks and tractors, send in riot police or the army and smash out all the windows and turn the hoses back on. Freeze them out and then levy a $100,000 fine on the owner of every vehicle involved.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Amazing that with all the 'Nazis' & 'White Supremacists'....there was only one picture....
 
just one comment
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: How often do you go to protests where people supporting what you're supporting are flying Nazi and Confederate flags?

Why should these people get a pass for hanging out with people who fly Nazi and Confederate flags?


How often do you go to protests where people supporting what you're supporting are committing arson and destroying private property?
Why should these people get a pass for hanging out with people who set fires and commit vandalism?
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A bunch of ignorant fat fools who can devote many hours a day listening to rightwing media garbage spewed at them from the radio end up being reactionary and tantrum throwing false-patriots ruining shiat for everyone? Sounds like the Fox News/Right Wing radio did here in the states.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

capn' fun: Cache: "The Canadian far right is weak and ineffectual, especially when it comes to pandemic restrictions. "

That's what happens when you have no GOP or Fox News

You have no idea. One of the best parts of visiting Mrs. Fun's family in Canada is being able to watch tv without drug ads, watch news about actual events instead of "infotainment", and the complete lack of derp. I mean, there IS derp, but you have to know where to find it or go looking for it. It isn't blaring out of every radio or screen 24/7/365 the way that it is here in the US.

Canada reminds me a lot of what America could have been if Reagan had never been elected.


One of the things I love about traveling abroad is watching CNN International. CNN in the US sucks, and has sucked since Fox News debuted and they suddenly had to compete with infotainment. CNN Int'l is like how CNN was during it's first 5 years. Just facts and details. When I want to watch the news that's all I want. The truth about whatever's happening. I don't need a talking head spending 30 minutes explaining what they think any given situation means.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Cache: "The Canadian far right is weak and ineffectual, especially when it comes to pandemic restrictions. "

That's what happens when you have no GOP or Fox News

If they were so weak and ineffectual, how did they get 8000 people to protest for weeks in the farking Canadian winter?   Canadians don't protest anything.   I'd be wary of these nut cases


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: 10-4 good buddy, here's everything you need to know about the far-right wacko movement of Canadian truckers complaining about vaccine mandates

Everything I need to know about them is that they're mainly truckers and farmers. If I want to know the best route to cross the GTA during rush hour, I'll ask a trucker. If I want to know about growing soybeans or corn, I'll ask a farmer. When it comes to handling a pandemic neither group has anything to offer.

As for how to handle this, it's simple: It's cold here. Turn water cannons on them. And when they retreat to their trucks and tractors, send in riot police or the army and smash out all the windows and turn the hoses back on. Freeze them out and then levy a $100,000 fine on the owner of every vehicle involved.


i could not agree more. they are embarrassing us all. go home.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So... When are you guys going to wrap this up?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Look at this. This is what happens when you pander to the fascist right. See how it spread? America is far more rotten from this disease than Canada, but you betcha, we invade them.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

just one comment: Shakin_Haitian: How often do you go to protests where people supporting what you're supporting are flying Nazi and Confederate flags?

Why should these people get a pass for hanging out with people who fly Nazi and Confederate flags?

How often do you go to protests where people supporting what you're supporting are committing arson and destroying private property?
Why should these people get a pass for hanging out with people who set fires and commit vandalism?


You'll notice that every protest that turns into arson and vandalism quickly becomes chaotic AF. The police jump in and escalate the situation, hundreds of people start running in all directions and only the most hardcore vandals are left standing. So no, most common people do not stand by the people who do that. There were hundreds of protests in every state last summer and in the vast majority of them nothing happened. But those only warranted like maybe 3 seconds of air time cause they were boring. Your false equivalency is false. If there are 6 people sitting at a table and 1 is a nazi, you have 6 nazi's. Don't try to both-sides nazism.
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If these people are protesting them who is paying them not too work? They can't all be independent operators. Start going after their employers.
 
ryant123
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Spitballing here, but I suspect it's about 10% about mandates, and also 300% about liking Donald Trump and hating Justin Trudeau.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cache: "The Canadian far right is weak and ineffectual, especially when it comes to pandemic restrictions. "

That's what happens when you have no GOP or Fox News


We still get Fox out here.  And I would wager that a great many of the protesters are the weirdos who think that Canada should be an American territory (I knew a few of those in Southwestern Ontario and in Southern Alberta).  Don't discount the reach of American influence.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They're a bunch of assholes.

There, I've told you everything we "need" to know about them.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think we need to stop calling it the truckers movement and stop the "Canadian truckers" narrative. I feel bad for the 90% of Canadian truckers who aren't part of this mess. Also we have no proof that the majority of people showing up to protest are truckers or even Canadian (although they likely are mostly Canadian their funding sure isn't).

Trudeau couldn't step up for political reasons (and his serious lack of balls) but Ford is on the rampage now we'll see a conservative style crack down. This should be interesting. farking with the automotive sector was a bad bad move on the protesters part.
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wonder how many will find they no longer have jobs when they go home.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Cache: "The Canadian far right is weak and ineffectual, especially when it comes to pandemic restrictions. "

That's what happens when you have no GOP or Fox News

If they were so weak and ineffectual, how did they get 8000 people to protest for weeks in the farking Canadian winter?   Canadians don't protest anything.   I'd be wary of these nut cases


2016 Womens March had 100,000 just in Minneapolis.

Yes, the impotent Trucker protest is laughable.
//They need to trucks to amplify their size & noise, otherwise only their impotence would be noted.
///Impotent truckers.
////Impotent truckers.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: So... When are you guys going to wrap this up?


Fark user imageView Full Size


The Doug is angry, the blockade caused all the Tim Horton's in his area to run out of breakfast sandwiches, this cannot stand!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Amazing that with all the 'Nazis' & 'White Supremacists'....there was only one picture....


https://imgur.com/gallery/QhsUJj1 has some other examples. They aren't hard to find.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The good news is that thanks to the sheer tonnage of Crude Derp exports, the United States is no longer running a trade deficit.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: How often do you go to protests where people supporting what you're supporting are flying Nazi and Confederate flags?

Why should these people get a pass for hanging out with people who fly Nazi and Confederate flags?


Farking with a Terry Fox memorial was what did it for me. If you associate yourself with that stuff in any manner whatsoever you're done in Canada.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Put your big boy toques on and fix this.
 
mtheadedfool
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do the truckers think they're the only ones who have the right to block roads and bridges? How would they feel about this tactic if some other group, say BLM or a bunch of climate activists, decided to stop cross-border traffic for days and weeks? Seems like truckers would be the last ones to want to set this precedent.
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd be careful about writing of the right wing as weak and seriously in decline in Canada.

Currently 8/10 provinces are controlled by conservative or right of centre governments. Now, I fully expect that to change in Ontario later this year, since Doug Ford has managed to incompefark his way through the pandemic and will now be seen to be betraying HIS people. With Randy Hillier causing shiat on the right, he has no room to maneuver there either. I'm not sure what will happen in Alberta next year, right now it's a bit of a coin toss, in spite of Kenny's idiocy.

Federally, I do believe that the CPC has shot themselves in the foot significantly. They played pussyfoot with these numpties and now they've found that they can't control the mob. Meanwhile Maxime Bernier has managed to build his name by playing to the occupiers. That will only hurt the Conservatives in the next election. If the Conservatives choose to follow Pierre Pollievre down the (further) right wing rabbit hole then they'll only lose more votes in the next election.

Even with all that, the confederacy of idiocy will still kick along for quite some time. Fueled by ignorance and right wing assholes in the States who want to export their ethno state dreams to other countries. Stupid farking cry-babies, it's a mask, wear it. You don't want to vaccine, fine - don't, just be prepared to stay the hell out of society. You can't handle getting a vaccine to come back into the country without quarantine - stay home.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Aren't truckers required to carry a significant amount of liability insurance? It would be a REAL SHAME if proof of vaccination was required to obtain such coverage.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

moto-geek: Marshmallow Jones: Cache: "The Canadian far right is weak and ineffectual, especially when it comes to pandemic restrictions. "

That's what happens when you have no GOP or Fox News

If they were so weak and ineffectual, how did they get 8000 people to protest for weeks in the farking Canadian winter?   Canadians don't protest anything.   I'd be wary of these nut cases

I wonder how many are Canadian.


There were some in Ottawa that were at least associated with US trucking companies.

Someone started cataloguing those assholes and created a website to list them. There are a few hits from south of the border, you can see this on the map here:  https://convoytraitors.ca/location-map/
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ryant123: Spitballing here, but I suspect it's about 10% about mandates, and also 300% about liking Donald Trump and hating Justin Trudeau.


Not him :

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CasperImproved: Harry Freakstorm: And someone Right Wingers keeps giving  them free money, food and fuel.  So very bootstrappy.

FTFY


American right wingers apparently.
 
