(CBR)   Here's how Hallmark Channel may have made a big mistake by cancelling the Kitten Bowl   (cbr.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those execs should know that cats can't kill everyone last.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woke mobs strike again. Cancelling poor little kittens who didn't want to do anything but play and purr and say that the Holocaust had nothing to do with race.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Big ratings push for them, which they need after the wall to wall Christmas movies in November and December.   Plus it helps find forever homes for disabled kittens.

Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I heard the tabbies were taking the knee during the Cational Cathem to protest Tab Lives Matters.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Woke mobs strike again. Cancelling poor little kittens who didn't want to do anything but play and purr and say that the Holocaust had nothing to do with race.


Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Kitten Bowl VIII - Pawsome Field Goals - Countdown to Kitten Bowl
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Big ratings push for them, which they need after the wall to wall Christmas movies in November and December...


Only in November and December?!  Oh, you sweet thing...

Those Christmas movies run almost year-round on Hallmark.  And you can believe me on that because I was once a cold-hearted female executive trying to make it in a man's world when, all-of-a-sudden, I had to go back to the quaint little town where I grew up to try and save my parents' winery/cupcake shop/quilting store/winter festival/dog grooming salon.  And, you'll never believe what happened when I went back there...!
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It seems the Kitten Bowl didn't fit into the network's new programming vision.

Even more cheezy romance movies?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe because the people that watch it have cut the cord already.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Jake Havechek: Big ratings push for them, which they need after the wall to wall Christmas movies in November and December...

Only in November and December?!  Oh, you sweet thing...

Those Christmas movies run almost year-round on Hallmark.  And you can believe me on that because I was once a cold-hearted female executive trying to make it in a man's world when, all-of-a-sudden, I had to go back to the quaint little town where I grew up to try and save my parents' winery/cupcake shop/quilting store/winter festival/dog grooming salon.  And, you'll never believe what happened when I went back there...!


You found your true love who was actually your high school romance who you abandoned to become a big city executive?
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You gotta be kitten me!
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Heard Lori loughlin tried to bribe to get her kittens into this without meeting minimum qualifications.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
the Hallmark Channel has made some powerful enemies
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: thatguyoverthere70: Woke mobs strike again. Cancelling poor little kittens who didn't want to do anything but play and purr and say that the Holocaust had nothing to do with race.

Hey, I'm supporting the kittens. All those cute little furballs want are some chin scratchies, cat treats, and the right to doubt the efficacy of vaccines. They shouldn't be cancelled by the woke mobs.

Are you for cancelling them? Shame on you.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Jake Havechek: Big ratings push for them, which they need after the wall to wall Christmas movies in November and December...

Only in November and December?!  Oh, you sweet thing...

Those Christmas movies run almost year-round on Hallmark.  And you can believe me on that because I was once a cold-hearted female executive trying to make it in a man's world when, all-of-a-sudden, I had to go back to the quaint little town where I grew up to try and save my parents' winery/cupcake shop/quilting store/winter festival/dog grooming salon.  And, you'll never believe what happened when I went back there...!

You found your true love who was actually your high school romance who you abandoned to become a big city executive?


Oh my god!  Are you my quirky (possibly gay but not too overtly-gay) friend from childhood who was there to see me through the whole thing?!  How else could you have known what happened?!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That article didn't actually explain why it was a mistake.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

daveb0rg: You gotta be kitten me!


I paw what you did there.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hallmark is bad to lgbtqai people.

I hope Hallmark ends up broke and dismantled, fark em.

Lifetime makes better quality trash.
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Hallmark is bad to lgbtqai people.

I hope Hallmark ends up broke and dismantled, fark em.

Lifetime makes better quality trash.


Hallmark has made improvements in that regard since Bill Abbot left to create the GAC Network, which I presume is still lily white and heterosexual.  Hallmark has had actual diversity and inclusion recently.

(I only know this because I love listening to the "Deck the Hallmark" Podcast, three guys who review and rip on Hallmark movies)
 
raygundan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Jake Havechek: Big ratings push for them, which they need after the wall to wall Christmas movies in November and December...

Only in November and December?!  Oh, you sweet thing...

Those Christmas movies run almost year-round on Hallmark.  And you can believe me on that because I was once a cold-hearted female executive trying to make it in a man's world when, all-of-a-sudden, I had to go back to the quaint little town where I grew up to try and save my parents' winery/cupcake shop/quilting store/winter festival/dog grooming salon.  And, you'll never believe what happened when I went back there...!

You found your true love who was actually your high school romance who you abandoned to become a big city executive?


You found your true love who was a cold-hearted male executive from a different city who was trying to put your parents' winery/cupcake shop/quilting store/winter festival/dog grooming salon out of business in favor of his corporate chain version, but when he flew out to deal with the "little store that wouldn't go out of business" he fell in love with your combined small-town knowhow and big-city smarts and ended up settling there in hometown-land with you to run the store that would eventually topple the corporate empire?

And also your plucky assistant from the city fell in love with that dorky kid you were friends with in grade school but was never your love interest but it's so nice everyone has abs now and that all your friends are married to your other friends and simultaneously successful AND down-home and it's really weird how many supermodels there are in this town.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: That article didn't actually explain why it was a mistake.


Kitten Cancel Culture is unacceptable. Hallmark is doomed. Doomed, I say.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: That article didn't actually explain why it was a mistake.

Making viewers mad unnecessarily isn't good for any channel. While the Hallmark Channel has its fans, it's definitely no mainstream juggernaut in the same vein as Fox, TNT, ABC or streaming platforms such as Netflix. The Kitten Bowl brought in tons of viewers, namely cat lovers, some of whom may not have tuned in for Hallmark's typical programming. The fact that it did this during the height of Super Bowl hype -- holding its own with the Big Game, expensive commercials featuring celebrities and hotly anticipated movie trailers -- was a wildly impressive feat for the network.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's throwing some shelter cats in a big bowl and filming it. Anyone else can take this up and get instant viewers, irregardless of when it's on.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hallmark channel execs just a bunch of pussies.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

raygundan: big pig peaches: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Jake Havechek: Big ratings push for them, which they need after the wall to wall Christmas movies in November and December...

Only in November and December?!  Oh, you sweet thing...

Those Christmas movies run almost year-round on Hallmark.  And you can believe me on that because I was once a cold-hearted female executive trying to make it in a man's world when, all-of-a-sudden, I had to go back to the quaint little town where I grew up to try and save my parents' winery/cupcake shop/quilting store/winter festival/dog grooming salon.  And, you'll never believe what happened when I went back there...!

You found your true love who was actually your high school romance who you abandoned to become a big city executive?

You found your true love who was a cold-hearted male executive from a different city who was trying to put your parents' winery/cupcake shop/quilting store/winter festival/dog grooming salon out of business in favor of his corporate chain version, but when he flew out to deal with the "little store that wouldn't go out of business" he fell in love with your combined small-town knowhow and big-city smarts and ended up settling there in hometown-land with you to run the store that would eventually topple the corporate empire?

And also your plucky assistant from the city fell in love with that dorky kid you were friends with in grade school but was never your love interest but it's so nice everyone has abs now and that all your friends are married to your other friends and simultaneously successful AND down-home and it's really weird how many supermodels there are in this town.


Look everyone! It's snowing!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Slypork
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: That article didn't actually explain why it was a mistake.


Their target demographic at Hallmark is women, usually middle age on up, who are most likely on their way to becoming crazy cat ladies.
 
Slypork
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: It's throwing some shelter cats in a big bowl and filming it. Anyone else can take this up and get instant viewers, irregardless of when it's on.


Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sniper rifle kitten.gif
 
mekkab
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

blondambition: raygundan: big pig peaches: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Jake Havechek: Big ratings push for them, which they need after the wall to wall Christmas movies in November and December...

Only in November and December?!  Oh, you sweet thing...

Those Christmas movies run almost year-round on Hallmark.  And you can believe me on that because I was once a cold-hearted female executive trying to make it in a man's world when, all-of-a-sudden, I had to go back to the quaint little town where I grew up to try and save my parents' winery/cupcake shop/quilting store/winter festival/dog grooming salon.  And, you'll never believe what happened when I went back there...!

You found your true love who was actually your high school romance who you abandoned to become a big city executive?

You found your true love who was a cold-hearted male executive from a different city who was trying to put your parents' winery/cupcake shop/quilting store/winter festival/dog grooming salon out of business in favor of his corporate chain version, but when he flew out to deal with the "little store that wouldn't go out of business" he fell in love with your combined small-town knowhow and big-city smarts and ended up settling there in hometown-land with you to run the store that would eventually topple the corporate empire?

And also your plucky assistant from the city fell in love with that dorky kid you were friends with in grade school but was never your love interest but it's so nice everyone has abs now and that all your friends are married to your other friends and simultaneously successful AND down-home and it's really weird how many supermodels there are in this town.

Look everyone! It's snowing!


And the little neighborhood boy who went missing has come back with a puppy and a long lost map proving the winery/cupcake shop/quilting store/winter festival/dog grooming salon is outside of city limits and safe from re-zoning!

/And it was built on top of a mine, so now we can do some Poldark crossover fan fic
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Another time slot open for a special movie starring has-beens and never-wases.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

big pig peaches: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Jake Havechek: Big ratings push for them, which they need after the wall to wall Christmas movies in November and December...

Only in November and December?!  Oh, you sweet thing...

Those Christmas movies run almost year-round on Hallmark.  And you can believe me on that because I was once a cold-hearted female executive trying to make it in a man's world when, all-of-a-sudden, I had to go back to the quaint little town where I grew up to try and save my parents' winery/cupcake shop/quilting store/winter festival/dog grooming salon.  And, you'll never believe what happened when I went back there...!

You found your true love who was actually your high school romance who you abandoned to become a big city executive?


And his young daughter whose mom died from cancer calls you mom.
 
