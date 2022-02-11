 Skip to content
(Federal Trade Commission)   How to opt out of those endless credit card offers FOREVER   (consumer.ftc.gov) divider line
    More: Cool, Credit score, Credit bureau, offer of credit, Identity theft, Credit history, Fair Credit Reporting Act, Permanent Opt-Out Election form, unwanted sales calls  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
File for bankruptcy?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh you sweet summer child.......
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To exercise your right to Opt-Out of firm offers of credit and insurance, you'll be asked to provide your personal information set out below.


Ummm, to someone you don't know, online? Pass.

Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
None of my cards has an interest rate above 9%.  You know why?  Because I took advantage of pre-screened offers and ditched the highest interest card every time I got a new one.  Pre-screened offers can be valuable, if you are looking to get better terms.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use junk mail in my chimney starter.  No complaints.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I use junk mail in my chimney starter.  No complaints.


this right there.
If they stop coming, I'll assume my score dipped below 850.

but I have a wood stove. I can cook on them
 
cranked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it works out as well as the Do Not Call list.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: File for bankruptcy?


Nope. Once you file for bankruptcy, you can't do so again for years. (How many years depends on the type of bankruptcy.)

My buddy declared bankruptcy (to protect assets from a lawsuit) and he said the number of unsolicited credit cards offers he received exploded.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cranked: I hope it works out as well as the Do Not Call list.


Hello, since you stopped taking my calls I'm writing to you on FARK today with important news about your car's extended warranty.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in my first career, my employer hadn't started issuing corporate travel cards. I decided I wanted an AMEX card to use for my reimbursed travel. I got a subscription to Smithsonian magazine. Four weeks after the first issue, I got a "pre-approved" letter from AMEX.

/The employer later got corporate travel cards.
//Current employer gives us AMEX, but they pay it directly.
///Three.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cranked: I hope it works out as well as the Do Not Call list.


DNC is such an obvious scam, I wish I could say I don't believe people fell for it, but people do stupid things all the time.

"So if I sign up, those calls will stop? But if you're not calling me, why do you need my phone number? Oh, so you know who not to call? And I just have to trust you won't abuse the number I give you? If you could be trusted, we wouldn't need a DNC list."

From TFA:
When you call or visit optoutprescreen.com, they'll ask for your personal information, including your name, address, Social Security number, and date of birth.

I'm surprised they don't throw in mother's maiden name and blood type for good measure.

"Want to stop scam offers? Just give us all the information we need to keep scamming you."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, if you have a relative die, get a stamp made up: "DECEASED - PLEASE REMOVE FROM MAILING LISTS".

It's worth the postage to mail it back to places that don't send a "Business Reply" envelope. My late mother's mail volume went way down after 90 days and within a year, pretty much zilch. And I think mom was single-handedly keeping Hearst and Condé Nast is business, so she got lots of postal mail.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News next week - opt out prescreen gets hacked and loses eleventy million SSNs and birth dates
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Change it to require people opting in only.
The default state should be that everyone has opted out.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yeah, Fark should not be linking to scam sites like this.
They still link to fake news and stuff so, they don't care.
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: cranked: I hope it works out as well as the Do Not Call list.

DNC is such an obvious scam, I wish I could say I don't believe people fell for it, but people do stupid things all the time.

"So if I sign up, those calls will stop? But if you're not calling me, why do you need my phone number? Oh, so you know who not to call? And I just have to trust you won't abuse the number I give you? If you could be trusted, we wouldn't need a DNC list."

From TFA:
When you call or visit optoutprescreen.com, they'll ask for your personal information, including your name, address, Social Security number, and date of birth.

I'm surprised they don't throw in mother's maiden name and blood type for good measure.

"Want to stop scam offers? Just give us all the information we need to keep scamming you."


I'd agree, but this is expressly endorsed by the FTC, who say the site is run by the major credit bureaus.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: File for bankruptcy?


File for moral bankruptcy.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think this is bad now?  When I graduated from college....mid 1980s...the credit card companies would send recent grads an actual credit card...not an offer, the real credit card.   These cards were unsolicited.   The card would come with a letter that said something like, "To activate make a purchase with 30 days."
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fissile: You think this is bad now?  When I graduated from college....mid 1980s...the credit card companies would send recent grads an actual credit card...not an offer, the real credit card.   These cards were unsolicited.   The card would come with a letter that said something like, "To activate make a purchase with 30 days."


I distinctly remember getting credit card offers years ago that came with balance-transfer checks.  Just blank f'n checks.  It had to have been that those were made illegal, considering the interest rates on cash advances are like 35%.
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The credit card offer shows you how to opt out, duh. I opted out years ago, didn't give SS number, receive no offers anymore.
 
Fissile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: Fissile: You think this is bad now?  When I graduated from college....mid 1980s...the credit card companies would send recent grads an actual credit card...not an offer, the real credit card.   These cards were unsolicited.   The card would come with a letter that said something like, "To activate make a purchase with 30 days."

I distinctly remember getting credit card offers years ago that came with balance-transfer checks.  Just blank f'n checks.  It had to have been that those were made illegal, considering the interest rates on cash advances are like 35%.


I remember those as well.  A gas company credit card is the first I ever obtained....back in 1986, I still have it.   My late father was totally incredulous that they gave me, a college student, a credit card.  He was convinced that I forged his signature on the application, which was untrue.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I did this or something like it a year ago. I'm not sure exactly what I did; I was pretty drunk at the time. But I haven't gotten a single mail offer since, even from my home bank.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Normal_View: mcmnky: cranked: I hope it works out as well as the Do Not Call list.

DNC is such an obvious scam, I wish I could say I don't believe people fell for it, but people do stupid things all the time.

"So if I sign up, those calls will stop? But if you're not calling me, why do you need my phone number? Oh, so you know who not to call? And I just have to trust you won't abuse the number I give you? If you could be trusted, we wouldn't need a DNC list."

From TFA:
When you call or visit optoutprescreen.com, they'll ask for your personal information, including your name, address, Social Security number, and date of birth.

I'm surprised they don't throw in mother's maiden name and blood type for good measure.

"Want to stop scam offers? Just give us all the information we need to keep scamming you."

I'd agree, but this is expressly endorsed by the FTC, who say the site is run by the major credit bureaus.


You're making point. We know we can't trust the major credit bureaus.

To my recollection, I've never paid anything to any credit bureaus. If I'm not their customer, why do they need my information? Because I'm the product.

It's the same as Do Not Call. They need my address to know where not to send junk mail? If they could be trusted with my address, this service wouldn't exist.

All this service does is verify my information for any scammer that doesn't already have it.

This is like the unsubscribe link on spam email. Click that, and yeah, they already had my email address, but I've just confirmed it's a valid address and someone is reading their emails.

Yes, I've used the notification preferences on accounts I have with known businesses. No, I never click links in email from unknown sources.

This is the same thing. If I have an AmEx account I can contact them about mail they send me. But some stranger I have no existing business with? Heck no, I'm not going to confirm what you already know or think you know about me.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Impossible Mission (C64): Another visitor! Stay a while; stay forever!
Youtube i1_fDwX1VVY

"Another credit card offer! Opt out for a while. Opt out . . . FOREVER!"

/I don't know where this came from
//I may need more coffee
///Three for old skool c64 games
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: Fissile: You think this is bad now?  When I graduated from college....mid 1980s...the credit card companies would send recent grads an actual credit card...not an offer, the real credit card.   These cards were unsolicited.   The card would come with a letter that said something like, "To activate make a purchase with 30 days."

I distinctly remember getting credit card offers years ago that came with balance-transfer checks.  Just blank f'n checks.  It had to have been that those were made illegal, considering the interest rates on cash advances are like 35%.


They still do that. I get the blank check things all the time.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cranked: I hope it works out as well as the Do Not Call list.


I assume it's a homing beacon telling them which gullible chumps think they cannot resist the endless stream of calls, emails, and texts anymore
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: OdradekRex: File for bankruptcy?

File for moral bankruptcy.


Welcome to Fark.
 
