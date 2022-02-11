 Skip to content
(WVTM13 Birmingham)   All aboard the poop train   (wvtm13.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are the locals complaining?  Doesn't everybody want to live in an effluent neighborhood?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh Poop Train sounding louder
Glide on the Poop Train
Come on now Poop Train
Yes, Poop Train holy roller
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


//got nothin
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gotta watch out for the driver though

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
strapp3r
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
BYOPK

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Friday poop thread!
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Borderlands 2 Krieg - I'm the conductor of the POOP TRAIN!
Youtube HUxeokvFgaM
Obligatory.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
States should be required to deal with their own shiat.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
♫ People all over the world,
Drop trou
Start a poop train, poop train ♫
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There was a guy
An Alabama guy who controlled the SEC
Got killed by ten million pounds of sludge from New York and New Jersey
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I love Cat Stevens!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is Dave Matthews touring again?

/drtfa
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Chugga chugga chugga chugga chugga chugga  POO POO!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The company running the poop train, Big Sky, sounds like one of those predatory lenders, operating out of an Indian reservation.

Maybe they're diversifying.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So where's trump off to now?
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have so many questions. How/why/where are they collecting poop and loading it on a train? Is it me?

/loading
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
People all over the world, wash your hands, it's the poop-train.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Let's hear from the locals:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huntceet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

strapp3r: BYOPK

[Fark user image 300x360]


POOP KNIFE!!!!
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Yahoooo, poop train a-comin!!"
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 500x500]


It took two authors to write that book. I guess the plotting was quite complex.
 
