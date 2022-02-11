 Skip to content
BMW driver fulfills stereotype of BMW drivers
    Oklahoma, Oklahoma City  
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There was a house near where I grew up that had a car land on its roof every few years. It was down a hill, just below a sharp curve. I assume something like that here?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That makes it a certified pre-owned BMW.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that an X6? Oof.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An ugly crossover BMW.

Nothing of value was lost.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: There was a house near where I grew up that had a car land on its roof every few years. It was down a hill, just below a sharp curve. I assume something like that here?


Nope. I am familiar with this area. No curves.

The driver is just an idiot.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BMW drivers are so bad that even BMW hates them.  Don't believe me?  Ask a BMW driver how much money he spent the last time he took his car to the dealership for an out of warranty repair.
 
Gyrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the difference between a porqupine and a BMW?
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he at the gym in 26 minutes?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they say Fark isn't a personalized erotica site

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'll be in my garage
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrony: What's the difference between a porqupine and a BMW?


With a porcupine the pricks are on the outside.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LEEEROOYYYYY Jenkins!


You know tequila was involved.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrony: What's the difference between a porqupine and a BMW?


Nobody that owns either one knows how to use a turn signal?

/wait...what?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: And they say Fark isn't a personalized erotica site

[Fark user image image 425x550]

/I'll be in my garage


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andistyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well, I know there's a lot of work ahead because I built this house myself," he shared. "I mean, I put it together piece by piece."

I don't think picking out which floor plan you want from a selection, counts as building your Mcmansion.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BMW = bulldozing my wall?
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andistyr: "Well, I know there's a lot of work ahead because I built this house myself," he shared. "I mean, I put it together piece by piece."

I don't think picking out which floor plan you want from a selection, counts as building your Mcmansion.


I believe him. Look at the brickwork.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Honey, I'm home!"
kfor.comView Full Size
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: "Honey, I'm home!"
[kfor.com image 850x477]


Don't worry, that will buff right out.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What a BWM driver who speeds might look like,
images.gawker.comView Full Size
 
neilbradley
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: What a BWM driver who speeds might look like,
[images.gawker.com image 456x682]


Whatever happened to that guy? LOL'd at him then for posing with a 12 year old base model 3 series.
 
andistyr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: "Honey, I'm home!"
[kfor.com image 850x477]


Well at least the SUV landed in their backyard.
 
pheelix
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

neilbradley: Boo_Guy: What a BWM driver who speeds might look like,
[images.gawker.com image 456x682]

Whatever happened to that guy? LOL'd at him then for posing with a 12 year old base model 3 series.


I remember another thread about the same guy a number of years later. Something about being disbarred over sexual harassment maybe? I don't remember the details.
 
p89tech
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
https://midhudsonnews.com/2022/02/11/multi-car-crash-results-in-a-house-being-damaged-video/
 
pheelix
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pheelix: neilbradley: Boo_Guy: What a BWM driver who speeds might look like,
[images.gawker.com image 456x682]

Whatever happened to that guy? LOL'd at him then for posing with a 12 year old base model 3 series.

I remember another thread about the same guy a number of years later. Something about being disbarred over sexual harassment maybe? I don't remember the details.


Here's some quality entertainment for those who want a refresher on Fark's favorite douchebag.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

neilbradley: Boo_Guy: What a BWM driver who speeds might look like,
[images.gawker.com image 456x682]

Whatever happened to that guy? LOL'd at him then for posing with a 12 year old base model 3 series.


Apparently he opened a modelling agency that attempts to threaten and scam young woman out of their money, I didn't see anything newer than that about the loser.

https://www.popehat.com/2010/07/08/if-john-fitzgerald-page-did-not-exist-it-would-be-necessary-for-the-internet-to-invent-him/
 
darch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Uck The SJWs: BMW drivers are so bad that even BMW hates them.  Don't believe me?  Ask a BMW driver how much money he spent the last time he took his car to the dealership for an out of warranty repair.


Can confirm. The facia on my X3's glovebox started peeling off- a known issue with this model- and my local BMW dealer wanted $577 to replace the entire thing. Fark that. Some adhesive and clamps solved that.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

neilbradley: Boo_Guy: What a BWM driver who speeds might look like,
[images.gawker.com image 456x682]

Whatever happened to that guy? LOL'd at him then for posing with a 12 year old base model 3 series.


How can you tell that's the base model just from the front?
 
AndTheyAllLived
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is one of my 10 Commandments of cycling:

"Thou Shalt avoid guys in BMW's.  They will turn you into road paste.  If they're under age 30, they'll sue your insurance company for reimbursement on the car wash that removed your brains from the front grill.  And the wages they lost when your death made them miss That Meeting."
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The biggest issue I see with BMW drivers, other than driving too aggressively, is they are unused to the handling of a rear-wheel-drive car.   Stomp on the gas in an over-powered front-wheel drive car and the wheels just spin.  Try the same thing on a curve in a BMW and you'll be spinning.

The whole concept of a "high-performance SUV" makes no sense to me anyway.  They are too heavy and too tall for any sort of performance other than in a straight line.

Like many driving enthusiasts of my age speeding isn't an option if I wish to keep my license, but I do like to take exit ramps at .6-.8G in good weather.   Invariably this fun is ruined because some idiot "performance SUV" driver is going 30+ over the limit on the straight, and then cuts me off at the very last second going into the ramp, where they slow down to 25mph because they don't &@(&#& know how to handle a simple curve.
 
